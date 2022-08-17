GOP Midterm Wins Will Release Torrent of DOJ/FBI Probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland's historically unprecedented authorization of the Aug. 18 raid on former President Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago is a capstone event that will bring enormous congressional scrutiny to political weaponization of the DOJ and FBI against members of the opposition party by top Obama and Biden administration officials.

Particularly troubling is Garland's lack of clear predicate purpose for the warrant that dispatched about 30 armed FBI agents into private resident spaces, forced open Donald Trump's personal safe, and even rummaged through the former first lady's wardrobe closet.

Ordering this action against the likely opponent of the sitting president who appointed him less than three months before a critical congressional midterm election and during the run-up to a 2024 presidential contest casts additional public mistrust of motives behind the intentionally staged intimidating military-enemy-style optics.

A predicted red wave of midterm wins will flood House Oversight committee dockets with overdue investigations into this and other troubling, potentially criminal, Democrat-orchestrated top level partisan DOJ assaults upon America's equal justice and enforcement structures.

Serious questions regarding different treatments of seemingly apparent Biden family foreign influence peddling versus non-stop harassment of all-things-Trump afford a conspicuous contrast.

Biden, Inc. Investigations

According to information released by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the FBI deliberately promoted the fiction that Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" was foreign disinformation to help Joe in the 2020 election.

This reality is not lost on Republican lawmakers who are promising to subject the DOJ and the FBI to intense scrutiny, with the expectation of reclaiming the majority in the House after the November midterms.

The Mar-a-Lago invasion came at a particularly perilous political time for Joe Biden and his administration as the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware reportedly nears a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with alleged criminal tax evasion and money laundering.

According to a CBS report, U.S. banks had flagged more than 150 suspicious financial activity transactions involving Hunter or the president's brother James for further review by the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ... some involving large wire transfers.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee's ranking member, James Comer, R-Ky., who is poised to become chair should the Republicans take control, has pledged: "We will continue to conduct oversight of Hunter Biden and the Biden family's pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves."

During Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed he was aware that Timothy Thibault, the FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office who shut down a line of inquiry into Hunter Biden's family foreign influence peddling deals despite knowing some of the details to be true at the time, had placed a number of anti-Trump social media posts.

Jan. 6 Hearings Fishing Expedition

There are legitimate reasons to suspect that political and media pressures on Garland to indict Donald Trump on anything possible ahead of 2024 presidential elections may tie to the raid on his quarters as part of a House committee investigation fishing expedition for evidence.

The one-sided Democrat kangaroo court Capitol riot investigation has not only provided no opportunities for factual questioning and rebuttals ... it has also introduced glaringly deceptive omissions and cherry-picked material presented out of context.

For example, the committee deleted key video footage where Trump urged supporters to "walk" with him down to the Capitol after the rally and to do so "peacefully" and "patriotically make your voices heard."

Fully expect consequential GOP-led House investigations to unearth true Jan. 6 scandals and scoundrels that the current sham inquisition seems so determined to bury.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Scam

The DOJ and FBI have some explaining to do regarding their central casting roles in hatching a kidnapping sting stunt involving a supposed phony 2020 scheme to take the Democrat Michigan governor captive after she refused to loosen coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The political media sensationalism narrative had it that the FBI thwarted the plot by a group of 14 so-called paramilitary militia types called the Wolverine Watchmen. It has since been revealed that there were at least a dozen confidential FBI informants who had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception.

According to a BuzzFeed News report, the extent of FBI involvement "raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them."

As it turned out, the entrapment fiasco ended up with two people who went to trial acquitted, two receiving mistrials — none convicted on a single charge.

The only one to receive a penalty was Richard Trask, a leader and special agent at the center of the case, who was arrested and charged for smashing his wife's head against a nightstand after an argument stemming from a swingers' party they attended.

Perhaps even more transparently political, Steven D'Antuono, the special agent accused of orchestrating the agency's role in the Whitmer kidnap debacle, has since been promoted to run the FBI's Washington field office — including its Jan. 6 investigation.

Yes, Republican-controlled congressional oversight committees will be kept extremely busy investigating agencies that have been so intent upon harassing conservative leaders and supporters.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.