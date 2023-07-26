Key Reasons '24 Advantages Strongly Favor GOP

With a Democrat White House and Congress supported by partisan legacy media and DOJ working relentlessly to defeat their leading common nemesis and threat, Donald Trump, several among my conservative acquaintances have expressed election futility.

In citing previous examples, including endless legal attacks to make him ineligible to run again, seemingly willful ignorance of Biden corruption evidence, and ballot harvesting to fill in needed swing state votes, they fail to recognize many reasons why 2024 promises to bring very different conditions and outcomes.

Dems Trail on Key Voting Issues

Now that the nation has had a real taste of Biden administration performance, the flavor isn't appetizing.

No, Joe certainly hasn't unified the country as pledged, nor have reversing Trump's economic, and national defense policies demonstrated any visible achievements as evidenced by profligate spending that will bury our grandchildren in debt, crushing inflation, loss of energy independence, an open southern border that sacrificed national sovereignty, and an Afghanistan withdrawal debacle that abandoned billions of dollars of weaponry and the highly strategic Bagram Airfield to the same Taliban Trump's actions had defeated.

Ideological Woke War Wearing Thin

Many are becoming increasingly intolerant of indoctrination of children and military with critical race theory and revisionist anti-American history; divide-and-conquer politics based upon skin color and reproductive body parts; "equity" hiring and promotion programs that supplant merit and performance; and even work to disparage terms such as mother, father, husband, and wife as sexist.

Further, more and more people are becoming less and less intimidated by authoritarian language and thought police.

Desperate Attacks on Trump Firing Duds

Two failed impeachments on now-provably phony charges, Banana Republic-style kangaroo court Capitol riot hearings with no cross-witness testimony, and endless indictments by prosecutorial Democrat operatives against their leading opponent has only succeeded in boosting Trump's poll percentages.

The armed DOJ-approved early morning FBI raid on his private Mar-a-Lago residence for documents would have been unthinkable regarding any other former president, simultaneously disregarding classified stashes found in former Vice President Biden's residence and garage.

Inescapable Biden Corruption Evidence

Whereas the FBI sat on Biden family foreign influence peddling evidence on Hunter's "laptop from hell" for nearly a year before the 2020 election while meeting with media companies to suspect any such rumors as Russian disinformation — with 51 former high-level intel officials following suit — the dirty facts are colossally disturbing.

Multiple House committee investigations supported by reliable IRS and FBI whistleblowers suggest that tens of millions of dollars were channeled to Biden family members — including Joe, "the big guy" — through shell companies representing adversarial counties and their spy agencies during and following his vice president term.

Meanwhile, Hunter's Delaware court DOJ plea deal appears to many to be a blatant cover-up to protect a sitting president against his leading opponent.

A Far Stronger Trump Support Base

As elaborated in my previous July 24 column, whereas Trump and Biden campaigns presently have comparable national poll ratings, about one-third each, their support varies considerably within their own parties.

According to RealClear Politics, Trump strongly leads the GOP field with a majority ranging from 52% (Harvard-Harris) to 55% (Morning Consult), whereas an April AP poll of Democratic voters found that fewer than half (47%) wanted Biden to run again in 2024.

Although an emerging No Labels party challenge will prospectively drain both parties of independent voters seeking another alternative, that influence will predictably hit Democrats hardest, particularly in critical must-win swing states.

No Alternate Dem Opposition Bench

Prefer him to represent them or not, Democrats have no viable winning alternatives.

Regardless how bad his poll predictors become, dumping Joe for Kamala would likely make prospects equally dismal or worse, and being their celebrated matrix choice as first Black woman presidential contender, don't expect her to bow out peacefully.

Having previously floated failed trial Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg balloons, that now pretty much leaves California Gov. Gavin Newsome as the only candidate with national name recognition ... primarily earned for wrecking his state's economy.

By comparison, making leading opponent Trump ineligible through a desperate Hail Mary criminal conviction would then still leave a highly successful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a contrastingly strong GOP opponent for either Joe or Gavin to run against.

Bombing of Biden Bunker Strategy

It's no longer possible to hide President Biden's mental and physical deterioration in combination with ageless judgment incompetence summed up by Barack Obama's advice not to underestimate his former vice president's ability to "F*** things up," along with an assessment by his former defense secretary Robert Gates that "Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy decision in the last four decades."

Whereas both Joe and Donald can afford to dodge their party primary debate stages, the former out of mercy for his incoherence and lousy track record in office and the latter because he's already trouncing all competitors, that won't be true for general election debates.

Nor should we expect Trump to accept a network debate venue allowing an adversarial moderator to censor topics or responses addressing Biden family corruption and DOJ/FBI cover-ups linking directly to Joe ... a replay of Fox's Chris Wallace performance regarding authenticity of Hunter's laptop information during 2020 debates.

Instead, I greatly look forward to a 2024 Biden-Trump debate as a long-awaited and entertaining beer and popcorn event shared with previously politically pessimistic pals.

