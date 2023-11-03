Demand Bipartisan Mandate Declaring Genocide Supporters Terrorists

Democrat politicos and faithful left-tilting mainstream media pundits expressed revelry over “chaotic division” among Republicans regarding the recent removal and replacement of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

There is no comparable celebration on either side of the political divide — nor should there be — over a far deeper and more dangerous conflict within that former party of Franklin D. Roosevelt over a fundamental human rights and national security crisis.

The House squabble was over a dispute regarding how best to defuse a debt time bomb of out-of-control government spending — a shared priority with the primary differences centered upon political strategy to overcome resistance in a Democrat-controlled Senate.

Democrats, on the other hand, are ideologically split over whether support for, failures to condemn, or lawful tolerance for genocidal attacks on an entire ethnic and religious population qualifies among its members and others as constituting or endorsing terrorism.

This writer isn’t referring herein to indiscriminate condemnation of a religious or regional culture, neither Muslim, Palestinian nor any other regarding controversial territorial or economic disagreements and policy remedies.

Rather, what we are witnessing is de facto acceptance of unspeakably evil actions against defenseless individuals and families directed by an end goal no different than that which stained humanity during the 1933-1945 World War II Holocaust when some 6 million European Jews were murdered, often in gas chambers, burned, and dumped into mass pits as a Nazi “final solution.”

Now, eight decades later, a brutal October 7 Hamas massacre left about 1,400 innocent civilians dead, hundreds captured, and many savagely raped and otherwise tortured prior to grisly execution by knife, bullet or flame.

Whereas the Biden administration has denounced the vile person-to-person Hamas slaughter and pledged support for Israel, it has yet to condemn members of its party who refrain from doing so.

Testifying to the Senate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned a grotesque example incident involving the dismemberment of an Israeli father, mother, daughter and son in their kitchen.

Although the House overwhelmingly passed a resolution last week with 412 votes condemning Hamas, 15 Democrats conspicuously refrained from agreement along with a lone Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, explained her “present” vote in a statement that said, “While I still condemn Hamas’s attacks and the pain and suffering of the Jewish people everywhere, I also condemn the violations of international humanitarian law by Israel and the pain and suffering of Palestinian people everywhere that are not recognized anywhere in this resolution.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, D., Ill., expressed being “incredibly disappointed” to see some people “who not only haven’t been able to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel but have celebrated it and called it resistance.”

Schneider singled out Democrat squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib who “continues to throw gasoline on that fire” for refusing to retract her statement blaming Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital that Israel and the U.S. both say was caused by an errant Hamas rocket.

Whereas Democrats have historically enjoyed a big majority of Jewish votes, an unambiguous antisemitic party trend has important political implications which represent a clearly recognized Biden White House 2024 election dilemma.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, and director of the Anti-Defamation League said, “It has been an incredibly clarifying and terrifying moment at the same time for many progressive Jews … They’re calling me, tweeting, messaging, expressing shock and sadness that the people they marched with, the causes they marched for, have abandoned them in their hour of need.”

After all, who could have imagined that Jewish students at some of America’s most elite campuses would be directly threatened by militant mobs, or that an open letter from 100 Columbia professors would refer to the Hamas massacre as “a military response by a people who had endured crushing and unrelenting state violence from an occupying power.”

This Democrat party split is occurring as Joe Biden has called upon Congress to approve billions of dollars in military assistance to Israel, whereby according to a Wall Street Journal/Ipsos poll conducted on Oct. 18-20, only 48% of Democrats said the U.S. has a responsibility to support Israel in the conflict, versus 53% of independents and 64% of Republicans.

Similarly, a Quinnipiac poll found 51% of Democrats younger than 35 don’t support sending military aid to Israel after Hamas’s attack.

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration reportedly hedges its bets by pressuring Israel to slow down its life-or-death reprisal against Hamas in Gaza, FBI Director Christopher Wray warns that their terror ambitions don’t end there.

Speaking before Congress, Wray said that the Islamic State has “urged its followers to target Jewish communities in the United States and Europe,” and that in just the past few weeks “multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West.”

This at a time when our southern border is virtually open to all comers with malevolent plans by the same administration that lifted the terrorist designation of Iran-backed Yemen Houthis who are attacking Israel from the north.

Whereas we may disagree about military and other policing strategies to address these escalating threats, there should certainly be no partisan disagreement nor reluctance for all of our nation’s representatives and DOJ officials to identify genocidal assaults as egregiously unacceptable acts of terrorism.