Left's Tactic of Winning Through Gaslighting, Intimidation Is Losing

Joe Biden, his administration, and far-left elements of his party are facing a painful midterm Congressional election comeuppance over policy disasters they can no longer disclaim in the compliant media, blame on Trump, nor shame the rest of us for even noticing and criticizing.

An inescapable fact is that the country is in a huge mess entirely of their making.

People see it watching helplessly as the value of their paychecks and retirement savings evaporate; they feel it as gas pump and credit card pain impose increasingly severe lifestyle restrictions; they fear it as condoned lawlessness expands into their previously safe and quiet neighborhoods; and they detest it as they witness innocent children being indoctrinated with racist, age-inappropriate, unpatriotic propaganda in public schools they support with their taxes.

Any notion that skyrocketing inflation — 8.3%, compared with 1.7% when Biden took office — can be blamed on Putin or COVID (nothing to do with crazy spending of course) isn’t playing well with most of us. A March Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 64% of likely U.S. voters believe Biden’s policies are the main cause.

Economic recovery from pandemic shutdowns took a major blow thanks to the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion March 2021 spending bill, and inflation was already at 7.9% when Putin invaded the Ukraine.

Destructive Democrat energy policies add to the costs of virtually everything that must be grown, manufactured and transported to American consumers.

It’s not lost on honest economists and informed citizens that any strong economy depends upon ample, reliable supply side sources of fuel and electricity.

President Biden not only inherited an energy-independent nation, but also one that was a net exporter.

Since then, diesel prices which filter through to food costs as ships, trains, trucks, tractors and other farm equipment have increased by $2.40 a gallon in the last year, a buck more than gasoline.

These cost hikes are due in large part to increased freight demand in combination with reduced refining capacity.

Biden’s war on fossil energy which provides about 80% of all U.S. electricity (a paltry 4% from wind and solar combined) contributed to raising power costs by 11.1% last year. This extra expense will hit this summer’s California homeowners who already pay 80% more per kilowatt-hour than the national average.

Perhaps recall that former presidential candidate Joe Biden famously promised to “shut down the virus” as a central campaign pledge.

Yet just as he had inherited an energy-independent America, upon taking up White House residency his administration also benefited from having three Trump vaccines, several promising therapeutic treatments, and a large inventory of PPE supplies that the Obama administration had neglected to provide.

Nevertheless, according to “the best available global dataset on the pandemic,” which is published and updated by John Hopkins University and relied on by Google and the New York Times, more Americans have died from COVID-19 since Biden took office than during the final year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration appeals a Texas federal court decision against its mandate requiring federal workers and U.S. service personnel and employees of large corporations to be vaccinated, it gifts free passes to millions of unvaxed and unvetted migrants who are crashing through our nation’s southern border enroute to a neighborhood near you.

This, after all, is the same administration that halted construction of the wall; attempted to rescind the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), better known as "Remain in Mexico" policy which is now before the U.S. Supreme Court; and declared that most illegal aliens are exempt from arrest and deportation.

Border Patrol agents encountered more than 220,000 migrants at the border in April, the highest number reported since 2000. More than 1 million encounters have already been reported so far this year, while 1.7 million were reported in the entire year of 2021.

That current open border catastrophe will become far worse if and when the administration terminates a Trump-era Title 42 program which allows patrol officials to turn away migrants premised on its obviously contradictory claim that a COVID health crisis is no longer in effect.

Illegal migrants aren’t all that are coming across the border to your community. There’s also lawless sex and narcotics trafficking … lots of it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in South Texas reported a 1,066% 2021 fiscal year increase in fentanyl seizures, a deadly drug which, along with other synthetic opioids, led to more than 71,000 American deaths last year.

CBP also reported a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine, and a 34% increase in mortalities involving meth and other stimulants.

Other soft-on-crime policies, including police defunding and permissive prosecutors, are taking terrible tolls on predominately Democrat-controlled cities.

Six notable examples where data is readily available for rising homicide rates include Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

In addition to the fact that the victims in each of these Democrat-controlled cities were disproportionately Black, all but two have cut police budgets through defund movements following widespread Black Lives Matter 2020 “Summer of Rage” protests and riots in 140 cities following the murder of George Floyd. These rampages caused at least $1 billion to $2 billion of property damage and dozens killed.

Few rioters were arrested or prosecuted, and Kamala Harris even set up a free bail fund.

Whereas peaceful protest is legal in America, doxing, gathering, and intimidating judges at their homes is clearly not.

Nevertheless, the Biden White House has been conspicuously silent about such threatening actions against Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and John Roberts over an expected decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

It was quite a different story when Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland sicced the FBI on investigating parents at Virginia school board meetings as potential domestic terrorists over protests that K-12 children were being taught divisive critical race theory, false revisionist 1619 Project history, and age-inappropriate sexual content.

Virginia voters responded, turning the state’s 2021 gubernatorial election results red.

Look for the same color to dominate the entire 2022 national midterm spectrum.