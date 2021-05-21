World Watches White House Will and Weakness

Biden administration priorities to eviscerate and reverse all Trump foreign policies will be greeted with glee by many American adversaries.

We are already witnessing some concerning consequences.

Mixed Responses to Hamas Assaults on Israel

In stark contrast to the Trump administration’s unequivocable commitment to Israel as a close American ally, recent Hamas Palestinian rocket attacks targeted on Tel Aviv population centers — and Israel’s air strike retaliations on Gaza military leaders and assets — are testing divided loyalties among Democrats.

Although the Biden administration officially condemned the attacks and supported Israel’s right to self-defense, some prominent far-left congressional members stand firmly with the Palestinian side of the conflict, one which fortunately ended with a May 21 ceasefire agreement.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted, “we are seeing how the irresponsible actions of government-allied right-wing extremists in Jerusalem can escalate quickly into devastating war.”

The conflict stems from old grievances over evictions of East Jerusalem Palestinian families following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and more recent disputes over access to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israel Defense Force’s sophisticated American-funded Iron Dome system intercepted about 90% of at least 4,000 incoming missiles. Israel also responded to the assaults with aerial attacks on Hamas rocket-manufacturing sites, military facilities and leaders, and an expansive 60-mile-long network of tunnels between Gaza and Israel where many special forces operators were trapped.

Tragically, the airstrikes resulted in hundreds of collateral civilian casualties, including children.

More U.S. Mula for Iran Mullah Proxy Wars?

We can fully expect that lots of those Hamas rockets intentionally fired on Israeli civilian populations — including children — were financed by midnight cargo flights of Obama-era American cash in pursuit of a famously failed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — more broadly known as the “Iran Nuclear Deal.”

Painfully recall that the impotent 2016 JCPOA agreement didn’t stop Iran’s nuclear weapons advancement, nor even address development of long-range missiles to launch them our way. It merely delayed the prospective delivery date four more years.

And that is one reason why Trump pulled out.

Another reason is because JCPOA empowered Iran with more money to arm its regional proxies to create terrorist mayhem throughout the Middle East.

One of Iran’s obvious goals is to blow up last year’s Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states which afford the best opportunity for Jewish-Arab peace in decades as a potential united front against Iran’s designs for regional dominance.

With the Trump administration that midwifed the Abraham Accords gone, Hamas and Iran now see a chance to return to a redux of the Obama-Biden years when U.S.-Israel relations frayed, and Iran was on the march.

The Biden administration is all too eager to return to the bargaining table for another round of toothless delusionary Tehran peace agreements which hold no promise of ending well.

Trump Foreign Policy Reversals Benefitting China

China must be amused regarding the Biden administration’s obsession to resurrect JCPOA, and downright giddy about America rejoining the Paris climate accord.

Climate change — not Chinese engagements on Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, intellectual property theft, or repression of minority Muslim Uighur populations — will now top the new list of “greatest existential threats.”

Biden’s climate-crisis-premised Green New Deal agendas will trade away America’s fossil-fueled energy independence and prosperity for an all-electric future that will make us dependent on Beijing for rare earth materials necessary to make these technologies possible — while also giving China a free pass to increase its own carbon emissions.

Last year, China built over three times as much new coal power capacity as all other countries in the world combined — the equivalent of one large coal plant per week.

We can be confident that President Xi Jinping will be happy to oblige the Biden White House with non-binding promises about the future … while demanding U.S. concessions today on Taiwan, trade, intellectual property rights, and much, much more.

Russia is a Big Winner in Biden’s War on American Oil

On his first day in the Oval Office, President Biden capped off the Keystone XL pipeline at the Canadian border along with about 11,000 jobs and 830,000 barrels of oil per day it would have delivered. That same day, he placed moratoriums on oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters.

This assault on America’s energy self-sufficiency is occurring at a time when Russia is stepping up completion of a Gazprom Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will sell its natural gas to Europe, most particularly to its economic powerhouse, Germany.

In 2020, Russia was second in oil production after U.S. ahead of Saudi Arabia, and was also the second-largest seller to China.

Gasoline shortages and price escalations resulting from the recent Russia origin ransomware cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline afford a dire preview of coming attractions if America forfeits its fossil resource advantages to foreign actors.

Although U.S. officials have stated that they don’t believe the Russian government was directly responsible, in Russia, China and elsewhere, the line between criminal hacking groups and state-backed cyber operations is often murky.

As discussed in my book, Cyberwarfare: Targeting America, Our Infrastructure, and Our Future, governments often recruit hackers and services from deniably independent groups to carry out their own objectives.

Meanwhile, China and Russia Have Plans for Afghanistan

Now that President Biden has announced plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, China and Russia have their own plans for the region.

China is eying Afghanistan’s natural gas and precious metal deposits.

In June, Beijing inked a 25-year strategic partnership with Iran, which borders Afghanistan to the west. They have also previously loaned billions of dollars to Pakistan which borders Afghanistan to the south and east.

Meanwhile, both China and Russia have cultivated ties with the Kabul government and the Taliban which may present risks the Biden administration hasn’t bargained for…just as those that occurred following the Obama-Biden 2011 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq which led to the rise of ISIS.

This time, however, there will be no Trump trumpings to give our adversaries nearly so much reason for concern.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.​