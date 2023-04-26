Nation's Justice System: Two-tiered, Politicized

Who will protect us from assaults on fair and equitable standards of justice by the same agencies we count on to do exactly that?

Before readily dismissing this assertion as cynical hyperbole, consider two consequential examples of federal agencies gone blatantly rouge.

FBI — Deep State Interference with 2020 Election

We now know that the FBI had scandalous, potentially criminal Biden family information since revealed on Hunter's "laptop from hell" by the New York Post for nearly a year prior to the 2020 presidential election.

We have also learned from Twitter files released by Elon Musk that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies ahead of that election to influence them to essentially disregard, discredit or censor upcoming reports of such "disinformation" on social media as Russian "hack and dump" or "hack and leak" operations.

As Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated during an Aug. 26 Joe Rogan interview, "the FBI basically came to us" and told Facebook to be "on high alert" relating to "a lot of Russian propaganda" and that "there's about to be some kind of dump ... that's similar to that, so just be vigilant."

Although we can't be clear on how many votes this suppression cost Donald Trump, a subsequent Rasmussen Reports poll showed that 66% of respondents believed the laptop story was important, and 48% said it was "very important."

Add to this, we have also learned that entirely unsupported claims that the laptop "had all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation" in a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials were instigated by the Biden campaign.

An admission under oath to Congressional House Oversight and Judicial committees by Mike Morell, a former Obama administration deputy CIA director, stated that it began three days after The Washington Post story broke with a phone call to him from then-senior campaign adviser — now U.S. Secretary of State— Antony Blinken.

Morell then contacted an aide to former CIA director John Brennan to say "the Biden campaign wanted the statement to go to a particular reporter at the Washington Post first" with two goals in mind: to "share our concern with the American people," and to "help Vice President Biden win the election."

Candidate Biden used his campaign-generated 51-spook spoof to disingenuous advantage.

He stated during the final presidential debate: "Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, [President Trump is] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage!"

IRS — DOJ Mishandling of Biden Family Foreign Business Probes

An International Revenue Service whistleblower has sent a letter to Congress charging that he has hard information that the Biden government is mishandling investigations into Hunter's numerous dubious foreign dealings by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware.

The Justice Department investigation has unfolded against the backdrop of House Oversight Committee probes into suspicious Biden family revenues from foreign sources including money received from a Chinese oil company in 2017 soon after Joe Biden left the White House as vice president.

Mark D. Lytle, a lawyer for the unnamed "career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent," says his client has information that would contradict sworn congressional testimony by a "senior political appointee" along with evidence about a "failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case."

The IRS supervisor, who is seeking whistleblower protections, purportedly has details that show "preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."

Although prosecutors have believed for months they had enough evidence to indict Hunter, he hasn't been formally charged with wrongdoing. Having, for example, paid around $1 million that he had owed in back taxes, it isn't known if that represents his entire tax liability.

Other DOJ and congressional probes include investigations of potential violations governing unregistered lobbying for foreign governments through business relationships in Ukraine, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Maria Bartiroma on the Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" show that at least a dozen Biden relatives could likely be indicted for acting as unregistered agents in dealing with foreign entities through LLCs created "to disguise or launder where the source of the revenue was coming from."

In summary, consider that Blinken, who initiated the letter from 51 high-level intel officials discrediting The Washington Post laptop story and previously served as CEO of the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center where classified documents were found and took in millions of dollars from Chinese donations, now leads our entire U.S. foreign policy as secretary of state.

And at a time when former president and leading 2024 GOP contender Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of alleged illegal possession of classified documents, and allegedly paying compromising hush money to an adult-entertainment actress, there are, as of yet, no mention of the filing of any complaints or allegations against Joe Biden.

Complaints or allegations which could possibly make the case that Biden stashed classified documents in unauthorized (non-governmental) locations, and engaged (along with family members) in lucrative foreign influence peddling.

A politically weaponized two-tier justice system?

You decide.

