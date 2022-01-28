Weaponized Climate and COVID Agendas Should Scare Us All

If devastating energy policies premised on a so-called "climate crisis" and draconian social control mandates purporting to "crush the virus" have taught us anything, it should be that weaponization of both pose grave transformational threats to our liberties.

Here, "follow the science" and "follow the money" narratives converge regarding two of the most consequentially impactful agenda-driven science disasters of our time: global climate crisis-premised attacks on hydrocarbon energy and coordinated obfuscations of origins and accountabilities for the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Who’s responsible for this politicized science?

A scientific orthodoxy that traffics on promulgating public alarm, realizing that when fear goes away, research funds evaporate. Powerful rent-seeking lobbies that the orthodoxy relies upon to finance and craft its messaging.

A compliant and complicit cancel culture media that ensures contrary facts and perspectives are delegitimized and scorned as truth "deniers."

The evidence?

For starters, we need look no farther than to heed direct admissions.

Like, for example, wasn’t the Biden administration’s proposed "Green New Deal" supposed to be to address the world’s "greatest existential threat"…climate change?

That wasn’t what the former chief of staff of the plan’s most prominent sponsor, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told climate director Sam Ricketts (appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.) during a May 2019 meeting.

Saikat Chakrabarti told Ricketts, "The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all."

Chakrabarti then asked, "Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing."

Nevertheless, regardless whichever "thing" it was, on his first day in office, President Biden and his handlers capped off the Keystone XL pipeline at the Canadian border along with about 11,000 jobs and 830,000 barrels of oil per day it would have delivered. That same day, he placed moratoriums on oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters.

After all, didn’t using the "climate thing" to change the “entire economy” really refer to achieving a transformational global Socialist movement?

At least that’s what an official with the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), purportedly created as the world's penultimate authority on all-things-climate, advised in November 2010.

As Ottmar Edenhofer, who served as co-chair of IPCC’s Working Group on "Mitigation of Climate Change" candidly explained, '' . . . one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world's wealth . . . ''

The late Stephen Schneider, another former IPCC report lead author, explained to Discover magazine that getting the desired message out – “capturing the public’s imagination” - was more important than getting the science right.

"That," Schneider said, "of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So, we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of the doubts we might have. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest."

Incidentally, this is the same Stephen Schneider who authored "The Genesis Strategy," a 1976 book warning that global cooling risks posed a threat to humanity, before later changing later that view 180 degrees.

Another coordinating IPCC lead author, Jonathan Overpeck, agreed that well-intentioned ideology trumped objective science. He suggested in an email revealed in a Climate Gate scandal coverup, "The trick may be to decide on the main message and use that to guid[e] what’s included and what is left out."

And remember when a deadly viral COVID-19 Wuhan lab leak was just a wild conspiratorial theory… most likely one concocted by President Trump?

On February 19, 2020, even the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a statement by scientists condemning "conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin."

We now know that the Lancet statement was organized by Peter Daszak, whose EcoHealth Alliance nonprofit is funded by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Although his organization passed along about $600,000 of that NIAID money to the Wuhan lab expressly to support gain-of-function research broadly attributed to causing the pandemic, Daszak was nevertheless chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the only representative from America in a ten-member international team to take part in a fake investigation into the virus origin.

We have also since learned that Fauci lied repeatedly to Congress last May that NIAID has "unequivocally" never funded gain-of-function research at the Chinese Wuhan laboratory. A letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., from the NIH's principal deputy director, Lawrence A. Tabak, clearly says otherwise.

We have learned much more about these scientific obfuscations through the release of some newly unredacted emails from a small group of top scientists spearheaded by Fauci that had sought to promote a natural origin theory despite having evidence and internal expert opinions to the contrary.

Those emails were finally obtained through a months-long battle between the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) — the parent organization of NIH and Fauci's NIAID — and House Oversight Committee Republicans.

All previous redactions appear to have been made solely to shield Fauci and the NIH from scrutiny over its cover-up of the virus' origins.

Among the discoveries: the dangerous NIAID funded Wuhan gain-of-function research was knowingly conducted in a very low level 2 biosecurity lab, and Fauci had been told privately and in emails that the virus appeared to have been human-engineered.

Despite this information, Fauci and Dasak had participated in a meeting at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) urgently convened on the topic at the behest of White House Director of Science and Technology Kelvin Drogemeier where they made no mention of their knowledge of the likely lab leak origin.

Neither of these agenda-driven contentions, either climate or Covid coverups, can continue to be simply dismissed as scientifically denialist or partisan conspiracy theories.

Nor can we afford to dismiss alarmist political science applied in both instances to assert ever-expanding control over a submissive populace.

No less a preeminent authority than Dr. Anthony Fauci has argued that the U.N. should "rebuild the infrastructure of human existence," just as prominent medical journals have called for declaring climate change a public health emergency so that COVID-type restrictions can be imposed.

Such agenda-driven political science seeks to delegate authority to the real "deniers," conjurers and enforcers of crisis reasons to take control over our lives and liberties.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.