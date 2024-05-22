Politicization of Science Brought COVID Disastrous Fallout

We now know with certainty that the COVID-19 pandemic that killed millions of people, shut down countless businesses and schools, and disrupted life in immeasurable ways, very likely was artificially engineered by government scientists, with consequences made worse by coverups and misguided public policy responses involving many of the very same individuals and institutions.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a human-engineered disclaimer statement by scientists condemning "conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin."

Much more damning was to suggest that the U.S. government had any role in establishing that origin.

That’s what occurred when Dr. Anthony Fauci characterized questioning — led by Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas — whether the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) he headed had funded gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as being tantamount to attacking science which he represented.

When asked by CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan on Nov. 28, 2021 whether Republicans had made him a COVID "scapegoat to deflect from President Trump," Fauci agreed, saying "you have to be asleep not to figure that one out."

As it turns out, we have since learned that Fauci's testimony was highly inaccurate, claiming in testimony to Congress that NIAID has "unequivocally" never funded gain-of-function research at the WIH that modifies viruses to make them more infectious.

Fauci will have an opportunity to explain these potentially felonious deceptions in response to a call to testify during June 3 hearings since a letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., Chair of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, from the NIH's principal deputy director, Lawrence A. Tabak, clearly says otherwise.

Unredacted Emails obtained through battles between the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) — the parent organization of NIH and NIAID — and the House Oversight Committee reveal that Fauci had spearheaded a campaign to promote a natural origin theory despite having evidence and expert internal opinions to the contrary.

All previous redactions appear to have been made solely to shield Fauci and the NIH from scrutiny over its cover-up of the virus' origins.

Tabak also admitted in sworn testimony last week to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that NIH had funded gain-of-function research at the WIV through the Manhattan -based EcoHealth Alliance in months and years before the pandemic.

Consequentially, HHS has now suspended all EcoHealth funding from federal sources.

It’s way past time for that to happen.

About $600,000 of that NIAID money that had been passed to Wuhan expressly to support gain-of-function research was arranged by EcoHealth’s director Dr. Peter Daszak, the same guy chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) as its only representative from America in a ten-member international team to take part in a fake investigation into the virus origin.

When recently grilled by the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Daszak confirmed he had repeatedly misled the U.S. government by downplaying his relationship with WIV.

During sworn testimony, Deszak revealed that the WIV is still in possession of coronavirus samples that may belong to the U.S. government, stating, "To the last of my knowledge, they were in the freezers in Wuhan — over 15,000 of them."

Then there’s also the murky matter of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continuing to claim that international travel was safe even as China began to enforce draconian quarantines in 15 cities with a total population of about 50 million people.

WHO’s bad advice effectively spread COVID-19 globally while attempting to allow China to slow its spread at home.

Whereas leading government authorities have finally admitted, albeit unintentionally, having participated in public deceptions regarding both the COVID-19 origin and botched responsive interventions, the harm inflicted on American people under pretense of "trusting the science" is incomprehensibly huge.

Testifying on Jan. 9 before the House Select Committee, recently retired NIAID Director Anthony Fauci confessed that some of his "scientific" recommendations during the pandemic were based on purely arbitrary judgements.

For example, as reported by member Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who is also a physician, Fauci acknowledged that his "recommendation" that people "socially distance" by six feet (rather than, say, three, or twelve, or any other number) to minimize the virus’s transmission was "likely not based on scientific data," but "sort of just appeared" to him.

Fauci was unrepentant regarding deleterious impacts of such arbitrary judgements on businesses, religious and social events, and above all, child education and socialization in that few schools had room to set up classrooms with students sitting six feet apart.

Fauci was neither seen nor heard refuting claims without any possible long-term tests that COVID vaccines were known to be safe for infants and young children who have almost no mortality risk from the disease.

Vaccine mandates continued for all government employees despite evidence they didn’t prevent contraction or transmission. Fauci tested positive for COVID after being vaccinated and then also boosted twice. . . ditto occurred with Joe Biden.

Whereas no one should reasonably expect government scientists to be correct on every assessment or directive regarding unforeseen infectious developments, neither should we fail to hold them accountable for causation and coverups which pose grave threats to our safety and free society.

Be afraid the next time a government authority implores you to trust their science over contrary evidence and common sense.

Be very afraid.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.