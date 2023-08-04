DOJ Assaults on Trump, Biden Protections Expose a Broken System

Each desperate new legal attack to deny Donald Trump another term of office bolsters evidence regarding how badly we need him to overhaul a politically weaponized federal justice system that imperils fairness to all.

Regardless of what you may think of his personality, unlike now, the country fared wonderfully well under his leadership and there was never any legitimate reason to question his "America First" commitment to national interests above personal gains.

He came to public office as an outsider with lots of money, with no need to enrich his family from foreign sources.

That independence, and his courage to use it against a very powerful entrenched establishment of government and media elites from both parties, makes him enormously dangerous to them and critically valued by many millions of the rest of us.

The latest in this seemingly endless series of assaults, an indictment essentially for verbally challenging the outcome of the 2020 election, is just as much an indictment of free speech so long as it applies specifically to conservative views.

It hangs its entire argument around an assertion by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith that Trump deceived the public in knowingly making false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Let’s be reminded that attorneys general in 17 states also backed Trump’s election interference claims at that time in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also, does FBI withholding of Biden family corruption evidence on Hunter’s laptop from hell throughout the 2020 election season . . . then suggesting to media companies to disregard any such reports as Russian disinformation, qualify as vote tampering?

Does a letter from 51 high level intelligence officials similarly, and with no basis, dismissing the laptop’s existence as having earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation constitute election meddling?

Regarding any illegality in challenging election results, why was there no indictment of Hillary Clinton for claiming Trump to be an illegitimate president after fabricating that phony Russian collusion narrative as a cover to distract from her deletion of more than 30,000 emails under congressional subpoena — some known to include top secret classified information?

Meanwhile, what about ugly unequal justice optics and realities of the indictment surrounding the DOJ/FBI armed raid on Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents whereas there has been no apparent interest whatsoever in stashes dating back to his 1979 Senate days discovered on Joe Biden’s properties including his University of Pennsylvania political think tank and unsecured garage?

Plus, as the Durham report confirms, the FBI used Hillary’s "plan" as a basis for its Crossfire Hurricane investigation to spy on Trump’s election campaign and affiliates, and the Obama administration — including then-Vice President Biden — fully knew it was a scam.

Incidentally, Joe Biden publicly agreed with Hillary that Trump was an illegitimate president.

Nevertheless, Trump’s presidency was dogged by that contrived Russia ruse for three years, and he was even impeached over it.

True to pattern, former President Trump was also impeached for a Sept. 2019 phone conversation with incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky when he said, "The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution [of Burisma], and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great."

Trump added, "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it . . . it sounds horrible to me."

In January of 2016 Vice President Biden boasted before the Council on Foreign Relations about threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. Ukraine aid unless Shokin was fired.

Biden had said: "I looked at them and said, 'I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b***, he got fired."

Both in hindsight and foresight, in light of mountains of highly apparent Biden family foreign influence peddling evidence, does any of that conversation now sound unreasonable to you?

And didn’t Joe emphatically deny knowing anything about Hunter’s business deals – including those with shady energy companies (i.e., Burisma in Ukraine; CEFC in China), whereas numerous photographs with related associates, meeting records and eyewitness testimony clearly indicate otherwise?

Speaking of eyewitnesses, where is the well warranted love and respect for IRS and FBI whistleblowers who have reported gross Biden administration interferences with their five-year-long investigation of more than 150 Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SPRs) involving Hunter and James Biden where they were instructed to steer clear of any information connecting back to Joe?

DOJ now has some hard splanin' to do regarding why their prosecutor tried to gift Hunter with a sweetheart misdemeanor plea deal rather than charge him with felonies such as tax fraud and Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) violations that would land you or me in the slammer.

The good news in these transparently hypocritical prosecutorial travesties is reflected in Trump poll numbers that seem to surge with each new assault.

According to the first New York Times/Siena College poll of the 2024 campaign, Trump now dominates all GOP primary rivals by a landslide 37 percentage points . . . a decisive advantage that extends across almost every demographic group and region of the country.

So yes, there is real hope in the personage of Donald Trump that we’re not doomed to a banana republic future that allows a weaponized ruling party apparatus to crush political opposition with concocted crimes and convictions.

We need him to prevail just as urgently as he needs us.

