Biden's 'Extreme MAGA Movement' Claim Contrasts to Trump's Advantage

President Joe Biden was projecting the radical nature of his own administration upon Trump when, referring to the "Make America Great Again" movement, he told White House reporters, "This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history."

"This is the MAGA party now. ... These guys are a different breed of cat," Biden said in Seattle earlier this month. "They're not like what I served with for so many years. And the people who know better are afraid to act correctly, because they know they'll be primaried."

At least he's right about MAGA being comprised of a new breed of Republicans and independents.

And as for being more "extreme," that's a very good contrast with disastrous domestic and foreign policies his administration has already foisted upon our nation.

Extreme Economic Disasters

With no thanks to $1.9 trillion in blowout Democrat spending, America is experiencing four-decade high skyrocketing inflation, now at 8.3% compared with 1.7% inherited from Donald Trump a mere year and a half ago when Biden took office.

And don't buy any Biden blather that blame this on Vladimir Putin. Inflation had already reached 7.9% when Russia invaded Ukraine. Driven additionally by record gasoline and diesel fuel-related farming and transportation costs, food prices rose even higher, up 9.4% over last year.

A big majority of likely voters recognize where the true fault lies. According to a Fox News poll conducted April 28 to May 1, 61% disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy, and his numbers on inflation are even worse with 67% negative.

Extreme Energy Disruptions

Joe Biden's radical war on fossil fuel has transformed an energy-independent and net exporting America into an energy pauper. In desperation caused by self-inflicted shortages, his administration has resorted to pathetic pleadings for bailouts from OPEC, Venezuela, and Iran; has imported supplies from Russia; and has raided the U.S. Petroleum Reserve.

Recall that during his first day in the Oval Office Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline that would have delivered nearly a million barrels of Canadian crude daily to U.S. refineries. Soon thereafter, he blocked drilling in the Alaskan Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR,) while simultaneously terminating a Trump prohibition of the Nord Stream 2 trans-Baltic pipeline supplying Russian gas to energy-starved Germany.

There should be little wonder why these actions, in addition to Biden government land drilling lease and pipeline permit cancellations, have contributed to pushing gasoline pump pain $1.40 higher and power prices 11.1% more than a year ago.

Extreme Southern Border Invasion

In his obsession to reverse Trump policies, Joe immediately halted construction of America's southern border wall; attempted to rescind the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), better known as Remain in Mexico policy which is now before the U.S. Supreme Court; and declared that most illegal aliens are exempt from arrest and deportation.

As direct consequences, Border Patrol agents encountered more than 220,000 migrants at the border in April, the highest number reported since 2000. More than 1 million encounters have already been reported so far this year, while 1.7 million were reported in the entire year of 2021.

Joe Biden's current open border catastrophe will become even far worse when his administration terminates a Trump-era Title 42 program later this month which will gift millions more unvaxed and unvetted migrants with free passes and taxpayer transportation to a neighborhood near you.

Extreme Attacks on Law and Order

Since Joe Biden became absentee sheriff, illegal migrants aren't all that are coming across the border to your community. There's also lawless sex and narcotics trafficking ... lots of it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in South Texas reported a 1,000% 2021 fiscal year increase in fentanyl seizures, a deadly drug which, along with other synthetic opioids, led to more than 71,000 American deaths last year.

CBP also reported a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine, and a 34% increase in mortalities involving meth and other stimulants.

Other soft-on-crime policies, including police defunding and permissive prosecutors, are taking terrible tolls on predominantly Democrat-controlled cities.

Six notable examples where data is readily available for rising homicide rates include Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Indianapolis.

And yes, the public is beginning to notice, with a July 2021 Washington Post-ABC News poll revealing that a 59% majority of Americans believe crime is an "extremely" or "very" serious problem, an increase from 51% in fall 2020, and the highest level since 2017.

Extreme Parental Rights Abuses

Whereas the Biden White House and Democrat-dominated Congress have been conspicuously silent in refusing to condemn "mostly peaceful" protests involving urban rioters and looters who destroy and steal other people's property, they are apparently far less tolerant regarding parents who protest indoctrination of young children with racist, anti-patriotic and sexually age-inappropriate materials.

Look no further than President Biden's reference to Florida's falsely branded "Don't Say Gay" bill which he denounced as "hateful."

In reality, nowhere in that Parental Rights in Education legislation does the word "gay" appear. For those who care about facts, the relevant text says: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland even sicced the FBI on investigating parents at Virginia school board meetings as potential domestic terrorists over protests that K-12 children were being taught such age-inappropriate content in addition to divisive critical race theory (CRT) and offensively distorted 1619 Project American history.

Virginia voters responded, turning the state's 2021 gubernatorial election results red.

So yes, we can likely all agree that Donald Trump's Make America Great Again vision is extremely different that of Joe Biden's and his handlers.

And it appears that rapidly growing numbers of us are extremely MAGA hopeful.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.