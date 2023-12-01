Our Picks for '24: American Dream or Marxist Nightmare

America Is Not a Systemically Racist Society

Whereas next year’s voters at all levels of government will be influenced by a variety of individual priorities and candidate credentials regarding each, taken altogether, the collective outcomes will both reflect and perpetuate a much broader decision issue that encapsulates and subordinates all others.

Does the "American dream" still politically prevail?

Or has this vision been supplanted by hallucinations of better lives and livelihoods governed by a "more equitable cradle-to-grave socialist welfare state?

Overall, do most adult American citizens like current trends and consequences regarding core issues, including equal merit-based opportunities, individual free market choices, and fair equal justice for all under sovereign Constitutional laws of the Republic?

In case some of you might regard characterizations of such fundamental differences as hyperbole, take a moment to reflect on some very rapid paced changes from foundational American institutions and bedrock values.

Socialism has never been known anywhere to protect against human greed any more than capitalism encourages it, nor does it in any way encourage "fairness."

Quite the opposite, state-controlled means of resources and production have always served as a toxic recipe for more — not less — mass-scale greed and corruption, benefiting only those who wield that power.

Whereas economic cruelty visited upon citizens can be witnessed wherever socialism exists, access to realizing the American dream is evidenced by generations of immigrants of all geographic, racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds who began poor and worked their way upward to bestow better lives to their children.

Modern progressives who stereotype groups as monoliths promote the rankest examples of bigotry and division they purport to disdain.

In doing so, capitalism is blamed by some as a political scapegoat for almost every social and economic problem befalling our society, while socialism is naively or disingenuously promoted as a more equitable alternative.

True progress made possible through capitalism - not socialism - is the driving force behind the most remarkable decline in global poverty ever witnessed in history.

To quote Winston Churchill, "The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries."

For those who haven't been paying attention, we’ve barely survived some truly close calls which could have irreversibly flipped the country into full blown single party neo-Marxist oblivion.

Imagine if Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., hadn't cast a determining single vote margin to retain the filibuster rule preventing his party from granting statehood to overwhelmingly Democrat majority Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico; packing the U.S. Supreme Court with constitutionally revisionist judges; and allowing the executive branch to dictate legislative prerogatives through unchecked executive orders and regulatory mandates.

We have experienced the rapid encroachment of a free inquiry cancel culture.

One which pejoratively brands dissent of prevailing views and mandates whereby the term "equity" supplants constitutional guarantees of "equality;" "white supremacy" is pitched as a divisive race-baiting slur; "climate change" has become religious mantra driving energy policies; and experimental COVID-19 shots were required as conditions for government employment and promoted for low-risk children.

America is not a systemically racist society.

Yet ideological attacks on America’s history which are being incorporated into a growing number of public K-12 school programs throughout our country divisively portray America as a hopelessly oppressive racist culture.

The American dream celebrates diversity, broadly recognizing that all communities, very much including Black, Asian, Latino, Muslim and other minority populations enrich our united nation.

America has a long history of welcoming immigrants who want to assimilate and pursue the American dream by learning a common English language, obtaining productive and rewarding work, and supporting freedom and safety of others.

All countries that value their freedoms and safety implement homeland security border controls to protect their citizens from the movement of illegal contraband and criminal elements, while also promoting lawful trade and travel essential to provide economic prosperity, and national sovereignty.

