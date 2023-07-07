Beijing's Choice for '24? Joe Biden, of Course

A prominent Chinese science professor publicly boasted during a recorded November 2020 lecture that Beijing had infiltrated "people at the top of America's core inner circle" over the past three or four decades, with direct references to then President-elect Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s family business dealings in the Communist country.

Di Dongsheng, vice dean of the School of International Relations at Renmin University, expressed enthusiasm that a compromised Biden presidency replacing Trump would benefit Beijing by ending the U.S.-China trade war, where his Wall Street friends tried to help, “but they couldn’t do much.”

Referring specifically to China and Ukraine business deals, Di explained: "Trump has been saying that Biden's son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped [Hunter] build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals inside all these."

The audience can be heard laughing in knowing approval.

Fast forward to several more recently released reports indicating that Professor Dongsheng truly knew what he was talking about.

Whereas Joe has repeatedly claimed total ignorance of Hunter’s “inside deals,” mounting evidence not only indicates otherwise, but also suspicions his direct involvement and personal profiteering that presents obvious foreign policy extortion and national security risks throughout and following his trusted position as vice president.

Included are deals with organizations and individuals connected with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its espionage apparatus which are documented in highly credible government whistleblower reports, responsible news outlet investigations, and even recorded in Hunter’s unguarded statement admissions.

A most recent exposure of such epic scandal is revealed in a threatening July 30, 2017 WhatsApp text message Hunter sent to Henry Zhao, the CEO of a Beijing-based asset management company and CCP member connected with the family of the former Chinese Minister of Security.

The communication stated in part, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

This message followed an earlier April 2016 email from Hunter to Zhao which had reportedly stated that an "investment" from Zhao was "important to his family."

A September 2020 Republican Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report documented that over $5 million was sent just days after the July 30, 2017 WhatsApp ultimatum from the Chinese company CEFC Infrastructure Investment to two Hunter\-related firms — $100,000 to his Owasco law office, and $5 million to Hudson West III, a firm that Hunter Biden had purportedly established with Chinese associates.

CEFC Infrastructure was a subsidiary of now-defunct CEFC Energy headed by Ye Jianming, a company closely associated with the Chinese regime that infamously earmarked 10% for “the big guy” (Joe Biden) on a multi-million dollar deal.

Ye was later arrested in China for economic crimes and mysteriously disappeared, and one of his top lieutenants, Patrick Ho, was convicted in New York of bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

Federal agents at the time were monitoring Ho as a potential spy for China, and Hunter accidentally recorded himself in May 2018, as reported in the Daily Mail, referring to Ho as the "F-ing spy chief of China."

As reported in The Washington Free Beacon, on Aug. 2, 2017, just days after his July 30, 2017 WhatsApp threat, Hunter sent a "me and my family" email to CEFC director Gongwen Dong confirming that they had agreed to a $10 million contract for "introductions alone," with bonus payments for any successful business deals the Biden family introduced.

The relationship proved enormously lucrative for the Bidens, with CEFC reportedly paying "at least" $5 million to scout out investments and another $1 million to provide legal services for CEFC executive Patrick Ho who faced charges of trying to bribe African officials for oil rights.

It also stretches credulity to imagine that Joe didn’t discuss Hunter’s business during a December 2013 Beijing trip together aboard Air Force Two after Hunter later admitted to The New Yorker having introduced his VP dad Joe to his financial partner Jonathan Li who ran a Chinese private equity fund, Bohai Capital.

Ten days after returning, Hunter's Rosemont entities firm inked a $1 billion deal with the Communist state-owned Bank of China which was later increased to $1.5 billion.

According to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency — whereby Joe Biden personally benefited.

"Indeed," Schweizer writes, "every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties… And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family's foreign deals."

Whereas even if such family influence peddling allegations are true, it will be difficult to prove that they directly influenced several curious Biden administration China policy decisions upon taking office.

For example, explaining why President Biden disbanded former President Donald Trump's China Initiative established to combat technical spying at universities and research institutions, a DOJ decision successfully lobbied by his China funded University of Pennsylvania Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

And why did the Biden Department of Energy sell nearly a million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Sinopec, a Chinese company in which Hunter's firm, BHR Partners, had purchased a $1.7 billion stake seven years earlier?

All just links in a long chain of stunningly remarkable coincidences?

Beijing laughingly appears to believe otherwise.