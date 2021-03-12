Will Durham Report and FBI Hunter Biden Probes Ever Be Made Public?

It will be interesting to watch and see how many “uncomfortable” Department of Justice and FBI investigations into Obama-Biden administration and Biden family foreign influence peddling scandals will ever be released by a Democrat-controlled White House and Congress.

For example, now that the election is over, there is no longer any reason for U.S. Attorney John Durham to continue to withhold an interim report regarding the status of his special council probe into Obama-Biden administration-authorized FBI and DOJ spying on the incoming and ongoing Trump administration.

Repeated indications that Durham’s probe would wrap up to offer long-awaited conclusions before the election were reportedly disrupted by the intervention of new discoveries and COVID-19 related investigatory delays.

Then, just weeks before the election, former Attorney General William Barr had alerted Congress by letter on Dec. 1 that he planned to grant special council status to the investigation in order to provide Durham and his team “with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election.”

Under the same regulation used in May 2017 to name Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged and ultimately disproved Trump administration “Russia collusion,” the appointment was intended to make it more politically problematic for a prospective Biden-Harris administration to sack Durham, or to require their new attorney general to quash his probe.

Under DOJ regulations, special counsels aren’t subject to “day-to-day supervision,” and can only be removed for “misconduct, dereliction of duty, conflict of interest, or for other good causes, including violation of department policies.”

Barr’s order stated that Durham’s special council mandate includes investigating whether “any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity” violated laws in the “intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law enforcement activities” directed at the 2016 campaigns or individuals associated with the Trump administration.

Regardless of AG Barr’s good intentions, the bad news is that we can fully expect a President Biden and his administration appointees to bury outcomes that reflect poorly or criminally upon their own actions.

Biden’s AG pick, Merrick Garland, will be under pressure to protect reputations by shutting down Durham before he can issue indictments or an embarrassing report.

This is, after all, the same former Vice President Joe Biden who reportedly suggested charging incoming National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn with charges of foreign collusion under an obscure 1799 “Logan Act” during an early 2017 Oval office meeting with President Obama and FBI Director James Comey.

Although FBI officials who interviewed Gen. Flynn regarding his activities believed he was truthful and innocent of wrongdoing, and despite the government's decision to drop charges against him, this American patriot was nevertheless bankrupted and defamed through resulting legal processes.

So far as “justice and accountability” is concerned, the only person ever brought under criminal charges by Durham’s team so far was former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith who pleaded guilty to altering a key document in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) filings related to one-time Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Unlike Gen. Flynn, FISA judge James Boasberg gave Clinesmith a mere slap on the wrist sentence: 12 months of probation and 400 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, we now know that since late 2019, the FBI has been in possession of information obtained on a laptop that Joe’s son Hunter had delivered to a computer repair shop about lucrative Ukraine, China and Russia Biden family payback schemes that allegedly traded on Joe's government influence which far eclipse any corruption that President Trump was falsely impeached (and acquitted) for.

Nineteen House Republicans are now calling on the FBI to reveal whether it was in possession of the retrieved laptop information during President Trump’s impeachment.

The impeachment ordeal over offenses stemmed from a 2019 Trump telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky inquiring into Joe’s publicly admitted role in firing the prosecutor who was investigating corruption charges against Burisma Holdings, a major energy company that was paying Hunter as a no-show board member.

A year-long GOP-led Senate Homeland and Government Affairs and Senate Finance Committee investigation flagged foreign extortion risks regarding Hunter Biden’s $50,000 per month board seat with Burisma at a time when V.P. Joe was serving as President Obama’s top Ukraine and China representative.

In addition to the over $4 million paid by Burisma to Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer, for membership on the board, Hunter, his family, and Archer also received millions of dollars from other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.

Included, as asserted by the Senate Homeland and Government Affairs and Senate Finance Committee report, are a $3.5 million wire transfer from the widow of a former Moscow mayor and business associations with Gongwen Dong and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army which resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions. A joint bank account with Dong financed a $100,000 global spending spree with Joe’s brother and sister James and Sara Biden.

The Senate committee additionally reported that Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who appeared to be linked to an "Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring." And while stating that it was unknown whether the FBI ever followed up on these assertions, there was no evidence that either Hunter or his attorney have denied the charges.

An Oct. 15 New York Post article presented detailed emails between Hunter Biden and his associates regarding a venture involving a since-defunct Shanghai-based China Energy Company (CEFC) which proposed equity breakdowns between Hunter, his associates, and a share to be held by Hunter Biden for "the big guy" (clearly identified since as Joe Biden).

Hunter Biden has reported that he has been formally notified that he is currently under investigation for tax evasion by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

In addition, Politico has reported that Hunter is the subject of Delaware and Washington probes into potential money laundering and questionable foreign business ties along with financial investigations by the security fraud unit of the Southern District of New York.

President Biden’s newly selected acting head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, Nicholas McQuaid, is a former colleague of attorney Christopher Clark who is now reportedly representing Hunter Biden in the face of a DOJ investigation. McQuaid will now have responsibility to oversee the dispensation of justice in charges against Hunter.

Joe Biden has repeatedly told us that there’s really nothing to see here … he has known nothing about any of Hunter’s foreign dealings because he “trusted his son.”

Now the public must ultimately decide, based on any forthcoming Biden administration justice disclosures – whether either of them can be trusted.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.