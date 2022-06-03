Durham Probe Reveals Democrat-FBI Connection

If U.S. Special Counsel John Durham’s big cheese trial of Democrat Party election lawyer Michael Sussman didn’t catch the mouse it was after, it did manage to trap the FBI in a menage-di-trois relationship with the 2016 DNC and Hillary campaigns where they may have shared the same contaminated toothbrush.

Sussmann, who was acquitted on a technicality in the recent case filed in a federal Washington, D.C., court, had been indicted for lying to the FBI regarding peddling false Trumped-up Trump-Russia collusion charges.

That verdict wasn’t entirely unlikely. Durham must have recognized slim odds in a Washington, D.C., court venue where 91% of the electorate voted for Hillary; presided over by an Obama-appointed judge whose attorney wife has represented related scandal compromised former FBI attorney Lisa Page; and with a jury with one member whose daughter is on a high school rowing team with Sussmann’s daughter and as many as three were Hillary Clinton donors — including one who also supported U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Whereas a small rodent was set free, we can safely bet that Durham’s larger plan was always to use the trial as means to release information already in his possession as bait to bag much larger game in upcoming indictments and hearings.

For example, Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign manager, Robby Mook, testified that Clinton personally authorized taking fiction regarding Trump connections with a Russian Alpha Bank to the media.

The bureau knew Sussmann’s information presented to then-FBI general counsel was unsupportable, and that he was acting as a paid agent of the Clinton campaign rather than as a “good citizen” he claimed to be. Evidence was available that he had charged his legal billing time to the Clinton account.

Durham had previously disclosed that the CIA had also known since February 2017 that Sussmann’s Trump-Alpha Bank data trails were not “technically plausible,” that they didn’t “withstand technical scrutiny,” that they “contained gaps,” that they conflicted with themselves, and that they were “user-created” and not machine- or tool-generated.

Nevertheless, both the FBI and CIA sat on this knowledge, allowing Trump to be continually hounded by false Russia collusion allegations throughout his presidency.

Handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan revealed that he had briefed then-President Barack Obama in 2016 on plans by Hillary Clinton in July of that year aimed at tying competing candidate Trump to Russia's hack of the DNC as a smoke screen distraction from her deleted classified email national security "problem" while serving as Obama-Biden administration secretary of state.

Sussmann’s trial has revealed a cozy “mi casa es su casa” arrangement between the DNC. Hillary, and the FBI.

Not only did the FBI know who Sussmann’s employer was, we have learned through the trial that he had been entrusted with his own private pass to the FBI building.

Perhaps even more remarkable, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson that according to whistleblowers, Sussmann’s influential Democrat Party-aligned law firm employer at the time, Perkins Coie, provided an FBI workspace he then headed in their facility which continues today.

The FBI-Democrat love nest hatched a “Crossfire Hurricane” spying operation against the 2016 Trump campaign and continuing into the Oval Office which was tacitly approved by the outgoing Obama White House.

Records reveal January 7, 2017 discussions among then-President Obama, Vice President Biden, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and FBI Director James Comey reportedly addressing how to continue the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation going forward.

Biden is noted as having justified investigations of incoming Trump Security Adviser Lt. General Michael Flynn based upon an obscure 1799 "Logan Act."

Crossfire Hurricane was entirely premised upon a separate phony "dirty dossier" report sponsored and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign through which the DOJ and FBI obtained FISA court warrants falsely alleging evidence to the contrary.

In their FISA filings, the agency omitted known facts that the dossier information used in 2017 to conduct surveillance on Carter Page — a relatively inconsequential Trump administration adviser — was not only uncorroborated, but also knowingly involved a false statement.

Kevin Clinesmith , a low-level FBI lawyer, copped a guilty plea of altering evidence in exchange for skating on serious federal prison time.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, a mating pair of nesting high-level FBI lovebirds connected with Crossfire Hurricane put themselves in the eye of a storm of their own creation with text messages that expressed no shared affection whatsoever for then-candidate Trump.

Peter Strzok, who led the investigation, assured Lisa Page, a lead attorney on the matter, that the agency wouldn’t allow Trump to win the presidency.

Strzok had referred to Donald Trump in a text as “a f***ing idiot.” And when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her, “No, he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Even paramours Strzok and Page were apparently concerned regarding how openly deferential the DOJ was to the Clinton legal team.

In a July 22, 2016 email exchange, Strzok and his boss, assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap, discussed an inappropriately requested meeting between an associate at the law firm representing Clinton’s aides, Hal Brewster of Wilkinson Walsh, and Deputy Assistant Attorney General George Toscas.

An unidentified National Security Division (NSD) agent had noted that “It is my understanding that Toscas may have called over to Jim [presumably FBI General Counsel Jim Baker] and Trisha [presumably FBI Office of General Counsel lawyer Trisha Anderson] regarding some high-level participation for at least the first few such calls.”

Later in the thread, an unidentified NSD official wrote, “In the meantime, I’ll tell Hal that we will certainly schedule a call and will get back to him as to timing. Since he knows Beth [presumably Clinton aides’ attorney Beth Wilkinson] personally, it could be useful to have Jim [Baker] on the phone if she is going to be haranguing us re: the laptops.”

To his credit, Strzok wrote in another email to an unidentified FBI official and Page, “We should NOT be treating opposing counsel this way. We would not in any other case.”

Special Counsel Durham clearly isn’t finished in his sweeping investigation of these nefarious DOJ-Democrat relationships.

Stay tuned for more eye-bleedingly ugly revelations to be exposed during an upcoming October 11 Eastern District of Virginia court trial of Igor Danchenko.

Danchenko is the accused source of that Clinton campaign-sponsored “dirty dossier” containing references soaking eagerly voyeuristic mainstream media pundits in a pornographically salacious imaginary Trump “pee tape” Russian hotel episode that would make even the fictional prostitutes blush.