Latest Trump Indictment Proof Witch Hunt Unabated

Don’t just take this from an openly conservative opinion guy.

Even the virulently anti-Trump Wall Street Journal editorial board recognizes destructive influences of Merrick Garland’s partisan legal assaults on the former president and leading GOP candidate for reelection while overtly protecting the incumbent.

Noting that “this is the first time in U.S. history that the prosecutorial power of the federal government has been used against a former President who is also running against the sitting President,” they conclude that “the charges are a destructive intervention into the 2024 election, and the potential trial will hang over the race.“

The indictment loads up 37 charges against Trump regarding mishandling of classified documents, 31 of which are for violating an ancient and rarely enforced Espionage Act for “willful retention of national defense information.”

For two-tiered justice contrast, perhaps remember former FBI Director James Comey telling us in 2016 that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case” against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her colleagues who “were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

This was after she had destroyed more than 30,000 unauthorized emails on her private server that were under subpoena from Congress, of which 113 included information that was classified when sent or received, and eight were Top Secret.

Then there’s a recent matter of unauthorized files discovered in at least five different Biden locations including unsecure boxes in his Delaware residence garage next to his sports car.

The president lamely claimed, “My Corvette’s in a locked garage, OK? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street.”

Although AG Garland appointed another special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate Joe, don’t hold your breath for any action on this.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s Trump indictment timing and opening statement could hardly have been more ironic – or cynical.

This occurred just hours after the FBI had briefed members of the congressional House Oversight Committee regarding what appears to be hard evidence of Biden family foreign influence peddling leading directly to Joe when he was vice president.

Smith intoned that “We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone…Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less.”

The FBI has had information from a highly trusted informant that former VP Biden and son Hunter were each allegedly paid $5 million by the owner of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company where Hunter also received a million-dollar annual salary as a no-show board member.

Burisma was reportedly seeking Biden’s protection from Ukraine government prosecution.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who attended the FBI briefing reported that Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky had hired Hunter on the board “to make the problems go away.”

“It was all a brib[e] to get [former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor] Shokin fired,” Greene added.

Shokin was fired in March 2016 during a time when Joe Biden publicly boasted that he leveraged $1 billion in U.S. aid to get him thrown out of office.

Reading from her notes, Greene also said that the informant file source revealed that Zlochevsky was displeased with Donald Trump’s 2016 election win over Hillary Clinton, and that the Biden bribe scheme involved elaborate efforts to hide the payments.

“Remember”, Greene said, “he had invested a lot of money into the Bidens to make his problems go away. He did say that it would take 10 years for all of us to find out about the payments made to the Bidens because of how many bank accounts there were.”

Recall that President Trump was impeached for merely asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about possible Biden foreign policy compromise during a July 25, 2019 telephone conversation.

Trump was recorded saying: “I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that’s really unfair,” and that “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it.”

The Wall Street Journal reminds us that “It was once unthinkable in America that the government’s awesome power of prosecution would be turned on a political opponent. That seal has now been broken.”

It’s still unthinkable.

In breaking that seal of public trust, Democrats have awakened and released voter fury that will hopefully bite back in 2024 and many decades beyond.