Trump's Strength, Vulnerability Is As an Outsider

Love him or hate him for it, Donald J. Trump is arguably the most disruptive and transformative American leader of the modern era.

He disrupted patronage-dependent elite insiders — including comfortable status quo legacy members of his own party — by demonstrating a commitment to principles and performance above politics.

He transformed a country inexorably drifting toward apologist global genuflection and socialism to a nation unabashedly proud of its history and grateful for its rich capitalist heritage.

And he made powerful, rueful enemies in the process.

Yeah, and as a product of tough real estate and entertainment development industries, he egged them on, taunted some of them with comically unflattering monikers that stuck like super glue.

Some of those labels were also enormously well deserved. The case can be made that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., used her erroneously-claimed indigenous Native American status for preferential treatment in securing a Harvard Law School teaching position, and for her Texas Bar Association registration.

Hillary Clinton seemingly engages in high-profile, ugly political campaign tactics; inclusive of the reported destruction of 30,000 emails — many containing highly classified government documents — while simultaneously charging Trump with nonexistent "Russian Collusion," to derail her 2016 presidential election bid.

Hillary was "supposed" to win. Lots of coveted high-level cabinet and agency appointments depended on this occurring. Only an outside-the-Beltway disruptor who didn't know or embrace the inside game stood in their way.

The public was asked to believe that Bill Clinton innocently met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 2016 ahead of the elections on the Phoenix airport tarmac to discuss their grandchildren ... not the pending DOJ/FBI investigation conclusions on indicting Hillary on criminal destruction of those emails which then-FBI Director James Comey subsequently gave her a pass on.

This is the same FBI Director Comey who later bragged about exploiting White House disarray as a pretense for pursuing an agency probe against Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

In an interview with Nicolle Wallace at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Comey explained how he had sent two agents to casually talk to Flynn without honoring the usual process (e.g., working through the White House counsel's office). Comey admitted that in a different administration, that's "something I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with."

Most of us had likely heard about the existence of a "deep state" before Trump ... probably didn't give it much credence. After all, if we couldn't trust the CIA and FBI to protect us against bad guys, who could we trust?

Then numerous text messages between a mating pair of FBI lovebirds connected with a secret "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation in the run-up to the 2016 elections revealed that there was much to support that unthinkable "conspiracy theory."

Peter Strzok, who led the investigation, assured Lisa Page, a lead attorney on the matter, that the agency wouldn't allow Trump to win the presidency.

Strzok had referred to Donald Trump in a text as "a f****ng idiot." And when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her, "No, he won't. We'll stop it."

Further evidence of partisan agency-wide weaponization emerged as the FBI not only sat on incriminating information about Biden family foreign influence peddling throughout the 2020 presidential election, but also appears to have collaborated in a successful DOJ publicity campaign to falsely discredit Hunter's "laptop from hell" as Russian propaganda.

Donald Trump's repeated references to a "fake media" proved to be well founded as complicitly biased social and mainstream pipelines eagerly censored reports supporting the laptop authenticity along with corroborating evidence provided by bank transaction records and direct witness testimony including the identity of that 10% cut from a Chinese Communist Party-connected transaction be held by Hunter for "the big guy."

There was no media outcry regarding banana republic-style Jan. 6 Capitol riot kangaroo court hearings ahead of 2020 congressional midterm elections that cherry-picked "facts" out of context with no opportunity for witness cross testimony and rebuttals

Nor has that obvious two-tiered injustice ended as we witnessed a DOJ-authorized armed FBI raid on former President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence — including Melania's wardrobe closet and son Barron's bedroom — in search of undisclosed classified documents.

Contrast this with the lack of interest in Hillary's unauthorized national security-sensitive emails and demons lurking in Hunter's laptop.

Most recently, just three days after Trump proclaimed his intent to run again, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement that: "Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he's a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel."

As for any illusory pretense of partisan neutrality, that appointment went to former DOJ attorney Jack Smith who was linked to the Obama administration's infamous Lois Lerner/IRS targeting of hundreds of conservative groups including Citizens United which delayed its tax-exempt status applications between 2010-2012.

Trump's survival against great opposition has exposed forces that should greatly concern all who cherish American values and freedoms.

Yes, love him or not, we can all thank Donald Trump for coming in from outside "the system" to reveal true internal threats that have unrelentingly conspired to destroy both him and democracy.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.