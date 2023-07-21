Hoping to Hide Misdeeds, Swamp Continues Hounding Trump

Two recent Donald Trump indictments, with a third expected any day, readily recall a text message exchange between a mating pair of high-level FBI lovebirds in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

In one, Peter Strzok, lead investigator of a “Crossfire Hurricane” spying operation on the Trump campaign premised upon false Clinton campaign-sponsored Russia collusion charges had referred to Donald Trump as "a F-ing idiot."

When Lisa Page, a lead FBI attorney on the matter worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her , "No, he won’t. We’ll stop it" because we have an insurance policy.

Also perhaps recall that Kevin Clinesmith , a low-level FBI lawyer, copped a guilty plea of altering a related FISA spying warrant on Carter Page in exchange for skating on federal prison time and even had his revoked law license reinstated.

Following two provably unwarranted impeachment attempts during his presidency were Banana Republic-style kangaroo court Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings that omitted vital information and blocked contrary witness testimony which serve as the basis for a likely new indictment.

The intent of this Washington swamp strategy involves endless criminal claims intended to make Trump ineligible to run again, or failing that, dominate the news cycle with charges that will damage him while deflecting from their own scandalous actions.

A most recent active indictment filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith levels 37 charges against Trump that are related to his handling of classified documents since he left the White House.

Thirty-one of the counts are for violating the ancient and seldom-enforced Espionage Act for the “willful retention of national defense information.”

As noted in the fiercely anti-Trump Wall Street Journal, Smith’s indictment never mentions the Presidential Records Act (PRA) which allows a president access to documents, both classified and unclassified once they leave office, making prosecution under the Espionage Act unsupportable.

Meanwhile, making double standard justice system hypocrisy stunningly evident, compare this with no apparent DOJ interest in pursing charges against Joe Biden by Special Counsel Robert Hur for classified files stashed in at least five unsecure locations including a Delaware garage next to his Corvette.

Unlike Trump, Biden had no authority under PRA to remove those documents which date back to 1979 when he was a senator.

Nor is there any explanation why the DOJ, as determined in 2016 by former FBI director James Comey, that Hillary and her colleagues weren’t to be criminally indicted for withholding illegally held materials under subpoena by Congress, including 113 emails containing classified information and eight designated “Top Secret.”

According to Comey at that time, “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

The timing of Smith’s Trump indictment is both suspicious and ironic in occurring just as the DOJ and FBI are accused by whistleblowers of meddling with federal Delaware court investigations of Hunter Biden for criminal tax violations, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and an illegal gun purchase.

IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who had worked on the case over five years, testified under oath before both the House Ways and Means and Oversight Committees that “assigned prosecutors did not appear to follow the normal investigative process throughout the investigation, putting into place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks.”

The entire 13-member IRS team was dismissed after drafting criminal charges that would qualify Hunter for jail sentencing.

Backed up on some accounts by a FBI whistleblower, Shapley and Ziegler elaborated a number of examples where they were prevented from pursuing standard and essential inquiries under U.S. Attorney David Weiss and his administrators.

An FBI agent had reportedly tipped off Hunter’s legal team regarding a planned search of his Virginia storage unit that provided an opportunity to remove documents, along with alerting them of key source individuals who they intended to question before they lawyered up.

The FBI agent also confirmed to the Oversight committee that on the day he and Shapley planned to interview Hunter, they were told not to approach him, and instead wait for him to call … which never happened.

The IRS team was also denied access to Hunter’s laptop and the FD-1023 document in which an FBI informant alleged (as subsequently validated) that Joe and Hunter each accepted a $5 million bribe from the founder of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company where Hunter served with a million-dollar salary as a no experience — no attendance — board member.

Still another whistleblower, Israeli professor and well recognized international intelligence authority Gal Lust, has unsuccessfully offered evidence to Hunter’s Delaware court regarding details behind a 10% cut for Joe Biden (“the big guy”) in a multi-million-dollar deal from CEFC, a now-defunct energy company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Incredulously, the DOJ has recently indicted Lust as a foreign agent whose non-profit organization received money from that very same CEFC donor — Patrick Ho — whom Hunter has referred to as “the F-ing spy chief of China.”

Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski and his attorney had also reached out to the disinterested office of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss regarding details of CEFC’s deal, who never returned the calls.

When Donald J. Trump, an outsider, descended the golden escalator pledging to drain the Washington swamp, he aroused even more monsters than most of us might have imagined.

On April 17, 2016 — even before he became the GOP nominee — Politico published a wistful article, " Could Trump Be Impeached Shortly After He Takes Office?"

Now imagine a frenzied crocodile-teared sequel, “Can Trump be Convicted Shortly Before He Takes Office?”

They’ll never stop trying.