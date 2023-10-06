Lawfare to Bankrupt Trump Sets Banana Republic Precedent

Unlike Joe Biden, Donald Trump didn’t get rich as a public official.

Quite the opposite.

Instead, if political activist Democrat prosecutors are successful, it will cost the former president a fortune to run for top office again amid cries of outrage regarding corruption inquiries of his incumbent rival making many millions.

Now witness the current world spectacle of that former president and lead GOP White House contender appearing in a Manhattan courtroom charged with 20-year-old victimless property disputes.

The $250 million civil lawsuit was served by New York Attorney General Letitia James representing a solidly blue district who campaigned to indict then-president Trump of something — anything — and presided over by a smugly camera-preening New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

Since this is a bench trial with no jury, Judge Engoron alone will determine all liabilities and penalties, with the potential for Donald Trump and his two sons to lose nearly a dozen of the properties owned or partly controlled by their organization.

Trump is charged with fraudulently inflating the loan value of properties, all of which were subject to bank audits, all were paid back fully with interest, and none were subsequently contested by the banks.

In an unusual step, the judge has already ruled that Trump properties were worth less than the former president and his company stated, further ordering the cancellation of Trump Organization business certificates and arrangements for an independent receiver to dissolve some of Trump's companies.

On Sept. 26, in response to a motion filed by James’ office, Engoron issued a finding that Trump overvalued the properties by hundreds of millions of dollars — and misrepresented his own worth by billions — while pursuing bank loans.

An example specifically cited by Judge Engoron asserts that the original market value of his massive oceanfront Palm Beach, Fla. Mar-a-Lago residence and resort was only somewhere between $18 million and $27 million when he financed the property.

As someone quite familiar with the area, I believe that Trump is probably right in continuing to argue that it is worth 50 to 100 times more than that.

The late timing of the trial which was then fast-tracked during an active presidential campaign season raises the sphere of political motivations.

The same can be said for three other indictments filed on the 45th president since leaving office, one issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged hush money paid to porn actress “Stormy Daniels,” one in Fulton County Georgia charging interference with the 2020 election results, and one in Florida claiming he illegally withheld classified documents.

Meanwhile, contrasts in charity granted to Joe Biden and his family regarding similar but far more serious issues are stunning.

Whereas Trump’s Manhattan indictment for paying Daniels to bury reports of an alleged sexual encounter got lots of juicy press coverage — not so much for records showing that Joe’s son Hunter attempted to deduct membership in an LA sex club as a "business expense."

There has been no notable legacy media curiosity regarding how the former senator making about $155,000 annually, then vice president taking in about $225,000, now president at $400,000, managed to accumulate an estimated $10 million, up from $8 million when he took office.

Included are his 6,850-square-foot mansion in a tony section of Wilmington, Delaware, where a trove of classified documents was discovered in the garage, alongside his 1967 Corvette Stingray.

Then there’s that 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, weekend retreat adjacent to Cape Henlopen State Park he bought in 2017 for $2.74 million where he added a swimming pool, a gourmet kitchen, fireplaces and a doggy wash station.

According to communications obtained by the House Oversight Committee, son Hunter Biden paid for some of those expenses over a period of 11 years, with the only known income source being foreign influence peddling deals Joe has repeatedly claimed to know nothing about.

Hunter is also known to have sent a 2019 text to his sister complaining, “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry unlike Pop I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Count on the GOP House Biden impeachment inquiry to take special interest in why the IRS let the statute of limitations lapse on criminal tax evasion charges against Hunter involving $8.3 million in income during the height of his employment as a board member of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company where V.P. Joe threatened to withhold a billion dollars in U.S. aid unless they fired the prosecutor.

Expect them to wonder if any of that Burisma income has a money trail and tax liability connection to Joe.

This was also a time when, according to a highly credible FBI informant, Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky claimed to have been "coerced" into paying Hunter and Joe $10 million ; "5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden."

No other time in history has witnessed such blatant political weaponization of federal and district prosecutorial powers transparently intended to disqualify a leading opposition presidential candidate through endless lawfare assaults.

Scheduled to run throughout the 2024 election season, their Third World-style agenda is to bleed his campaign coffers dry while drawing attention away from Biden family corruption accusations leading directly back to Joe.