Trump Indictment an Ominous Precedent for Republic's Future

Whether a nationally initiated and orchestrated Democrat strategy or local New York act of political arson, the indictment of former President Donald Trump on transparently weak charges have ignited a raging inferno that has irreversibly blackened America’s electoral landscape.

Whichever the original agenda, all sides — liberal, conservative and in-between — are witnessing a dangerous precedent for election interference which would make Stalin’s head of secret police Lavrentiy Beria blush with pride: "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime."

Echoing this Faustian philosophy, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former president will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

Pelosi got the whole idea of constitutional justice exactly backwards, where the cardinal principle of U.S. juris prudence is that any person accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

I’ll confidently predict here that this latest in a seven-year series of attempts to convict Trump of something — anything — to disqualify him for presidential candidacy is once again very likely to fail.

Among many reasons, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long campaign to resurrect a “zombie” case charging Trump with illegal misuse of 2016 presidential campaign contributions for hush money payments to cover up an alleged affair with porn actress “Stormy Daniels” was previously rejected by the DOJ and U.S. Federal Election Commission with misdemeanor and felony statute of limitations having since expired.

Trump’s immediate response to the Grand Jury’s indictment decision rang with legitimate anger, noting that, "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

He stated that the witch hunt that began before he was sworn in, “Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”

Nevertheless, legal merits or not, this sequel to the Jan, 6 Capitol riot hearings that denied due process by rigging the kangaroo court panel with openly anti-Trump inquisitors, edited out known exculpatory video and factual evidence, and disallowed cross examination of cherry-picked prosecution witnesses — can be expected to play out as the diversionary spectacle intended — namely to call attention away from really serious and dangerous issues that warrant true concern.

Key among these are bank record and email evidence of highly compromising lucrative foreign influence peddling on the part of Biden family grifters during the time he was serving in our nation’s second-highest office.

Consider that Trump was impeached for merely inquiring why, as former vice president and lead official heading Obama administration Ukraine policy,Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid unless they fired the government prosecutor who was pressing charges against a corrupt energy company there where his son Hunter served as a no-show board member.

Also recall that documents which were known but not reported by the DOJ before either the Mar-a-Lago raid or the 2022 midterm elections cover a time period when Hunter had accompanied his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing Aboard Air Force Two ... returning 10 days later with a $1.5 billion deal his company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China.

We've since recently learned from a U.S. Treasury Suspicious Activity Report (SPR) issued to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer that in 2017, four members of the Biden family received $1.3 million of a $3 million wire transfer from State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy.

This occurred less than two months after then-Vice President Biden left office.

In addition, any charges of impropriety regarding exposure of real or contrived compromises of Trump marital fidelity readily bring to mind known escapades of former Presidents JFK and Bill Clinton in the White House residence.

Also recall that Hillary got DOJ passes after deliberately destroying 30,000 email documents under congressional subpoena and having her 2016 presidential campaign pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by funding the salacious phony Steele dossier.

And the FBI-DOJ raid on Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago for classified documents with no similar invasion of Joe’s personal stashes located at five locations including his garage also used by Hunter?

Let’s keep in mind throughout this 2024 presidential campaign season that none of this ongoing clown show charade has anything whatsoever to do with assuring that no one is above the law.

That distinction of justice has come to exclude Democrat-Socialist partisans so long as they are allowed to hold power.

It’s urgently time to remove the ‘For Sale” sign on the White House lawn.