Will 'Hiden Biden' Tactic Eventually Catch Up to Dems?

Whether increasingly recognized as a lifetime empty suit, or more recently, a nakedly senile emperor, Joe Biden's policy handlers and hiders can no longer rely on the same basement isolation campaign strategy for '24 that previously got him elected.

Democrats' Worst Kept Secret

Special Counsel Robert Hur's explanation why Joe Biden's willful illegal possession of four decades of highly classified documents hasn't produced criminal charges officially confirmed Joe's senility as the most transparently obvious political coverup in modern memory.

Despite these undisputed illegal acts, Hur's 388-page investigation report concludes that "well-meaning" elderly Joe is too mentally feeble to be held accountable by a sympathetic jury.

If age were truly the issue, we might then wonder why former President Donald Trump — who is only four years younger — has been federally indicted for the same thing, but arguably with authority to do so under the Presidential Records Act.

As a former senator, Joe had no such legal privilege.

"Old" Is a Euphemism for Mental Incompetence

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll in the aftermath of the Hur findings showed that 86% of the respondents — including 73% of Democrats — think 81-year-old Joe is "too old" to go for another term, presumably disputing his mental capacity and situational judgment to lead America and the world with fidgety fingers on the nuclear football.

Hur had noted, for example, that Biden had been unable to remember dates when he took office and left service as vice president, or to even recall within several years (2015) when his son Beau died.

It probably didn't do much to cement public confidence when he took the stage in angry defense of his "fine" memory just hours after the report was released, then confused Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the leader of Mexico and Gaza with the U.S. southern border.

Never Known for Intellect or Honesty

And it's not as if over a half century on the government dole Joe Biden was ever regarded to be a brilliant paragon of truth.

Once claiming to have graduated near the top of his class at the Syracuse College of Law, Joe actually graduated near the bottom — 76th out of 85 — having nearly flunked out during his first year for submitting a plagiarized paper written by another student.

Joe's famous problems with authenticity ended his 1988 presidential hopes after lifting fiery narrative from speeches by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock, Bobby Kennedy and other politicians without attribution.

During that same campaign Biden blatantly lied to a New Hampshire audience about having "marched in the civil rights movement," and also falsely bragged that he was arrested with Nelson Mandela on the streets of Soweto during a trip to South Africa in the 1970s, when South Africa was under apartheid.

This is the same former Sen. Biden who had fought busing to desegregate schools and worried that it would cause his children to "grow up in a racial jungle."

Top-Level White House Colleagues Warned Us

His former boss Barack Obama offered salient advice when he famously told a fellow Democrat on the eve of Biden's 2020 nomination, "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f**k things up."

As declared by Robert Gates who served as national security director for eight presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama (except for Bill Clinton), Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Since then, Joe has lived up to low expectations: an Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, southern border disaster, loss of Trump-era energy independence, raging inflation and debt, and rising threats of world wars in Europe and the Middle East.

Election Interference Through Lawfare

Democrats have resorted to transparently desperate banana republic prosecutorial federal and regional measures to eliminate Trump as their most likely '24 opponent as a two-tier justice system blatantly ignores far more serious and credible Biden charges.

Bank records released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer show that the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years — including millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan.

Consider that Trump was impeached over asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to check on reports of Biden family involvement with energy company Burisma, wherein we have since learned from a reliable FBI source that the owner of that company reportedly paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each for unknown services.

Meanwhile, since leaving office, the nation's 45th president has been indicted four more times, twice by federal grand juries and once each in the bright blue jurisdictions of Manhattan and Fulton County, Georgia.

Impeaching Staff and Media Enablers

There's little wonder why, despite tightly scripted public appearances and softball presidential press conferences, Joe's managers attempt to avoid revealing what is increasingly obvious.

As Wall Street Journal contributor Gerard Baker perceptively put it: "The leader of the free world is a fragile ornament, wrapped in cotton wool, protected by aides from falls and gaffes, sheltered by staff (and much of the media) from accountability, gently cocooned from the risk of doing or saying anything he can't control."

The biggest issue in all this isn't whether Joe Biden is fundamentally and chronically confused and dishonest.

Rather, it is that such scandalous and dangerous deceptions continue to get mainstream media press passes as arguably the most protected politician in modern American history.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.