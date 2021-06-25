Disarming Democrat Policies Endanger National and Domestic Security

Democrat agendas backed by the Biden White House are pushing for legislation which will weaken America’s military defenses, eliminate border sovereignty, emasculate policing resources, and deny law abiding citizens Second Amendment rights and means for self-defense.

Defenseless Military Budget

Although President Biden’s $6 trillion budget-busting fiscal 2022 proposal includes record spending for nearly every corner of government, there’s one big exception: national defense.

Whereas $715 billion is earmarked for the Pentagon, with rampantly rising inflation, this 1.6% budget increase will result in a substantial loss in military spending power.

Meanwhile, non-defense domestic discretionary spending will surge 16%, with the Education Department rising 41%, Health and Human Services 23%, and EPA 21%.

This downward reversal of Trump administration defense spending reverts back to a trend of the Obama-Biden years when the Pentagon’s share of GDP fell to 3.1% in fiscal 2017 from 4.7% in 2010, even as the military’s mission increased.

The Trump administration and GOP Congress had stopped that decline, and prior to the pandemic shock, defense increase outlays were estimated at a 3.3% GDP level.

The U.S. hasn’t spent less than 3% of its economic output on defense since before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Also, prior to the 1990s, the U.S. military did not face such aggressive competitors.

According to the bipartisan National Defense Strategy Commission and other experts, the Pentagon needs steady 3% to 5% increases annually to address threats from “near peers.”

This military mismatch increases the risk of miscalculation and war, as China seeks regional military dominance. Russia, Iran, and lesser powers like North Korea, also threaten allies and the U.S. homeland with missiles and cyber hacking.

The gap between strategy and resources is most evident in the naval challenge in the Western Pacific where China has scaled up its navy to more than 350 modern ships, while the U.S. is stuck in the water at roughly 300.

This is about half the Reagan-era level of nearly 600, a current fleet that can’t meet U.S. commitments in the Indo-Pacific in addition to the Mediterranean and Persian Gulf.

Southern Border Insecurity

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order to end Trump's nearly 500 miles of new wall construction … about a month short of completion time caused by Democrat lawsuit delays.

Perhaps just as — or even more important — the Biden administration tore up Trump's "stay in Mexico policy" agreement which had arranged for asylum-seeking immigrants to stay on the other side of the border for vetting and processing with 28,000 Mexican soldiers stationed there to secure their side of the border.

In addition, Team Biden reestablished Obama's "catch-and-release" policy, wasting ICE agent time, efforts and morale as they were reassigned to attending the needs of unaccompanied children delivered by coyote human and narcotic traffickers.

More than 100,000 generously invited undocumented immigrants were apprehended just a month after the Biden-Harris administration took power.

The following month — in May alone — numbers quietly posted on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website show that agents encountered more than 180,000 crossing migrants ... a number not seen in more than two decades.

According to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a total of 929,868 illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the border since Oct.1 of last year, putting the U.S. on pace to top 1.55 million illegal immigrants in this fiscal year.

Whereas the Trump administration utilized emergency health authority under Title 42 of the U.S. Code to turn away aliens at the border, under a blanket exemption, that renewed Obama-Biden catch-and-release policy continues to release many thousands of illegal alien unaccompanied children who have tested positive for COVID-19 into neighborhoods near you.

De Facto Defending of Police Defunding

In blatantly sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s law and order policies, Joe Biden has been conspicuously silent in not vigorously condemning last summer’s mob riots, property destruction, and deadly violence which swept through broad areas of many Democrat-controlled American cities.

Counterintuitively, premised most particularly upon ''systemic racism'' charges fueled almost exclusively by Socialist-Democrat political opportunists, rampant anti-police sentiment has prompted calls for defunding of law enforcement agencies.

Joe Biden has repeatedly pushed the systemic racism mantra, and has said shockingly little to discourage those in his party from issuing police defunding demands.

Not surprisingly, overall crime rates, including homicides, are soaring in those same cities that are slashing police budgets.

Minneapolis homicides skyrocketed over 270% between July 2020 when the city’s police budget was cut and this past February compared with the same time period last year; Portland, Oregon, reported a 1,600% increase in murders during the first two months of this year over 2020 when its police budget was cut; New York City murders are up 11.8% year-to-date as of March 21 after its City Council slashed $1 billion from NYPD’s budget; and Los Angeles murders are up 28.3% as of last March 13 over the same 12-month reporting period last year.

Defunding police obviously means that fewer of them are available to protect us, and low-income, high-crime communities will disproportionately suffer most.

Second Amendment Assaults

Joe Biden is famously no fan of the Second Amendment, and consistently backs ongoing assaults on private gun ownership for defensive purposes.

Among the most insidious current legislative Democrat “gun control” proposals, President Biden has recently urged Congress to eliminate “immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets” by repealing the “Protection of Lawful Commerce Act” or PLCFA.

If enacted into law, this would allow people to sue manufacturers whenever a crime, accident, or suicide occurs with a gun.

PLCFA was enacted in 2005 with bipartisan support to squelch a wave of meritless lawsuits intentionally designed to bankrupt domestic firearms manufacturers. Although none of the filings were successful, they weren’t designed to be. The cost of defending the lawsuits was meant to bankrupt the defendants or force them to agree to restrictions that had never been enacted into law.

Let’s remember that just as poorest people living in high crime areas are most in need of policing, they are also the ones who benefit most from owning guns for self-defense. Making manufacturers liable for crime will make guns unaffordable for many of these individuals.