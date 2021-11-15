GOP 2022 Congress Will Prosecute Dems' Serial Scandals

Democrats are in for rude 2022 midterm election "awokenings" when U.S. House committee leaderships flip from focusing all attention on “getting Trump” and reversing his policies to serious scandals, including criminal acts, perpetrated by high level members of their own party.

Consider, for example, that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Eliot Engle, D-N.Y., who heads House Foreign Affairs, won’t be able to block information debunking now confirmed as phony Trump Russia collusion claims.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform that savagely went after the Trump administration’s national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn will be dethroned, as will be Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who presides over Homeland Security and the open U.S. southern boarder disaster.

And let’s certainly not forget the significance of replacing House Committee on Financial Services Chair Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif,, along with House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who have used their positions to doggedly scour former President Trump’s tax returns for any possible irregularities.

Clear evidence supports lots of reasons why Democrats have much to worry about when their committee roadblocks to exposing and prosecuting some real criminal offenses and coverups that their DOJ domination will no longer be able to dodge.

Hillary’s Trump Russia Collusion Scam

U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's initial long-awaited inquiry findings leave no doubt that Trump-Russia collusion charges that dominated Democrat committee and mainstream media attention for more than four years were based upon a fraudulent dirty trick opposition research report funded by the 2016 Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

An entirely unsubstantiated “dirty Christopher Steele dossier,” more aptly branded as a “dirty Hillary dossier,” served as the primary premise for the FBI to illegally obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, an activity that continued throughout his presidency.

Special Counsel Durham has issued three criminal indictments against alleged perpetrators of this political travesty, with more expected to follow.

The first to fall, was Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level DOJ attorney who pled guilty to falsifying FISA documents targeting former Trump advisor Carter Page.

Russian-born Igor Danchenko was indicted earlier this month for lying to the FBI about his role in providing bogus information to British ex-spy Steele.

Michael Sussmann, an attorney also with close ties to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign was recently charged for falsely telling the FBI he wasn't working "for any client" during a 2016 meeting when he shared information about a secret backchannel between Russia's Alfa Bank and the Trump organization.

On Nov. 7, former U.S Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning" Futures that he had handed over nearly 1,000 pages of materials to the Justice Department to assist with Durham's investigation, some of which implicate potentially criminal actions against several very senior Obama and Biden administration officials.

Some handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan revealed that he briefed then-President Barack Obama in 2016 on plans by Hillary Clinton in July of that year aimed at tying competing candidate Trump to Russia's hack of the DNC as a distraction from her national security "problem" involving 30,000 deleted emails including some exchanges containing highly classified information.

Biden Inc. Foreign Influence Peddling

The nation endured another painful political charade ordeal resulting from President Trump's 2019 telephone conversation with Ukraine's president mentioning legitimate security concerns regarding Biden family foreign influence peddling during a time when V.P. Joe was Obama's lead U.S. Ukraine and China representative.

The central issue involved Biden's public braggadocio about withholding a billion U.S. taxpayer bucks unless he fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a corrupt energy company that was paying son Hunter $50,000 monthly as a no-show board member.

As I previously reported, we now know that since late 2019, the FBI had been in possession of information obtained on a “laptop from hell” that Joe's son Hunter had delivered to a computer repair shop about Ukraine, China and Russia Biden family payback schemes allegedly trading on Joe's government influence which far eclipsed any corruption President Trump was falsely impeached (and acquitted) for.

Ten days following a December 2013 trip to Beijing with his V.P. father aboard Air Force Two where both he and Joe reportedly met with his private equity firm’s Chinese partners, Hunter’s company inked a deal with the state-owned Bank of China which created a $1.5 billion investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).

Such a report flies in the face of repeated claims by Joe Biden that he knew nothing of Hunter's foreign business dealings because he "trusted his son."

Another enormously troubling Chinese incident following Joe Biden's final term as vice president involved Hunter's May 2017 dealings with CEFC, a now-defunct Shanghai-based energy company with broadly known Communist government and military ties, that proposed that the "big guy," confirmed to mean Joe Biden, receive 10% of the venture's equity.

Other curious Biden family foreign business involved a $3.5 million wire transfer to a Hunter-connect firm from the widow of a former Moscow mayor, and a $l00,000 global spending spree with Joe's brother James and sister Sara funded by business associations linked to the Chinese Communist government and the People's Liberation Army.

The Afghanistan Military Debacle

Joe Biden’s disastrous pullout of Afghanistan has left hundreds of Americans behind at Taliban mercy, abandoned our highly strategic Bagram Air Base, and gifted about $85 billion worth of sophisticated military equipment to our adversaries.

Two top military leaders in testimony before Congress, Gen. Frank McKenzie who oversaw the withdrawal and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff contradicted Biden’s assertion during a mid-August ABC News interview that he hadn’t been advised against setting an Aug. 31 full U.S. troop withdrawal date.

Both Generals said they had advised Biden to leave about 2,500 troops in the country. Gen. McKenzie stated that he warned the president that full withdrawal would “inevitably” lead to collapse of friendly Afghan forces and the government.

Alarmingly, with no thanks to Biden bungles, our nation is now less safe from 9/11-level terrorist threats than it was two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Dems are being far too modest in declaring that climate change and white supremacists are America’s greatest dangers.