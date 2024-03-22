Democrats Still Hold Huge Ground Game Advantage Over Trump

No patriotic citizen who cares about the future of our constitutional democratic republic should want a repeat of chaos that left a large portion of our country doubtful regarding both the fairness and outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Conservative-leaning voters continue to be most concerned about influences of outright cheating, including “Zuckerbuck” financing for drop boxes in predominately vital blue counties; unvalidated mail in ballots, some counted days after polls closed; dead voters from regions that hadn’t updated registration files; ballot harvesting of cognitively impaired residents at nursing homes; partisan ballot bribes and lotteries; and ballot witness blocking at voting stations.

Add to this, withholding of information about demons in Hunter’s laptop from hell by the FBI throughout the election season, with 51 top intel officials falsely dismissing its authenticity as having “earmarks of Russian disinformation.”

Trump started one of countless liberal media “threat to democracy” talking point frenzies when, referring to former GOP candidate challenger Nikki Haley on Truth Social, he declared: “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

That warning might also be seriously heeded by large financial and other promotional campaign contributors who may one day soon wish to have their letters responded to and phone calls returned by White House staff.

Despite receiving far more campaign money, the current president’s polling numbers aren’t looking very good on issues voters care most about. His rival is winning majorities in all of seven key battleground swing states and overall national surveys, and gaining popularity among traditional Democrat-dominated population sectors, including Black and Hispanic, suburban women, and even young voters.

Meanwhile, as the already formidably strong Trump base continues to grow, Biden prospects continue to melt, with no backup bench to replace him — including a Kamala problem — and little time left to field one in any event.

Whereas both presidential candidates have universal name recognition which cuts both ways, favorable or not, a comparison of recent performance histories trends strongly toward acute Trump policy nostalgia.

Current voters have become aware that unsavory Trump tweets proved less destructive in their daily lives than Biden disasters that followed over the past three years.

Included are inflation and food costs; floods of unvetted illegal migrants, narcotics and sex slaves across our open southern border; growing urban crime problems bleeding over to suburbs; and tinder box international threats attributable to weak and confused defense policies.

Nevertheless, media campaign messaging and ground game money remain vital, and here, Democrats hold huge advantages.

Whereas recent research indicates that campaign spending typically has limited influence in causing voters to switch parties, it can play a big role in motivating and mobilizing voting turnout.

While according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), by mid-February Republicans had raised $225 million for presidential candidates versus $103 million for Democrats, spending $191 million and $48 million respectively, this reflects only part of the real picture.

A big discrepancy is that whereas Joe Biden had no significant Democratic rivals, Republicans started out with nine hopeful candidates certified and supported by the RNC.

One of those candidates, former U.S. United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, had also received significant sums from big “never-Trumper” donors including Democrats who supported her in early primary contests where she lost even her home state.

This, after her campaign took in a $16.5 million haul in January alone.

Donations come from individuals, political parties and political action committees (PACs) which, although legally independent from campaigns, act in concert with favored candidates by funding ads which support their positions and policies.

PACs often reflect a strategy of “hedging” in giving money to both sides in order not to upset the winner if they back the loser.

Then there’s the matter of those so-called “dark money” anonymous donations from very wealthy organizations and individuals known as “superPACs” which overwhelmingly favor Democrats.

According to OpenSecrets, Biden received $174 million of dark money in 2020, compared with only $25 million for Trump.

Since Trump’s 2020 election support was unsurprisingly strongest in Republican-dominant states which tend to be poorer than Democratic-supporting states, this relative disadvantage is likely to continue throughout the 2024 race.

Add to this disparity that political lawfare suits are accomplishing what Democrats had hoped for, draining Trump of personal assets for legal expenses while also tying up available campaign time in court appearances.

The penalties levied are outrageous by any standard of justice: $83 million in fines awarded in a recently filed three-decade old New York sexual assault case, and another $355 million New York judgment charging Trump with inflating the loan value of some properties.

A sweeping change in RNC leadership featuring Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara as co-director clearly demonstrates that the Grand Old Party is adopting an aggressive new fundraising strategy from the 2020 Democratic playbook.

Weary of playing nice and being repeatedly trounced, the tactics will support early voting, and ballot harvesting, although unlike Democrats, work to ensure voters are the eligible U.S. citizens they claim to be, or continue to draw living breath.

RNC’s leadership transformation presents another consideration for traditional superPACs that favor Democrats.

It might be high time to take Trump’s now-or-never warning after all.

We can all bet that Lara will be keeping track of whose letters and phone calls reach the Oval Office beginning next year.