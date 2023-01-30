Dem's Double Standard Justice Hypocrisies Will Backfire

Have no lingering doubt whatsoever that the U.S. justice system has become politically weaponized against conservative individuals and treatment of special case incidents.

Trump Retention of Classified Documents a So-Called 'Big Deal'

Recall the media frenzy regarding that armed Aug. 8 DOJ-authorized FBI raid on Donald Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago which was supposed to have been about a national security threat posed by his retention of classified documents — originally falsely suggesting inclusion of nuclear secrets?

Discussing this “discovery” during a Sept. 18 CBS News “60 Minutes” interview, President Biden told host Scott Pelly, “I thought … What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? ... And it just — totally irresponsible.”

Compare this with an incomparable lack of alarm over classified documents in Joe’s possession that continue to turn up in multiple locations such as the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement (via a transfer from a Washington, D.C. Chinatown area), his Wilmington, Delaware, residence, and even carelessly stashed in his garage next to his Corvette.

The running total — so far — is between 25 and 30, some reportedly dating back about 15 years during the time Joe was a senator.

Key differences here: Unlike V.P. Biden, President Trump was fully authorized to declassify all documents in his possession; and all were located in known secure storage protected by the Secret Service that the DOJ had unfettered access to.

Trump Communications with Ukraine an 'Impeachable Offense'

One or more of those first 10 discovered documents addressed Ukraine at a time when Joe headed diplomatic relations with that country under the Obama administration and his son Hunter served as a no-show board member for Burisma , a corrupt energy company which was being investigated by the Ukraine government.

V.P. Biden publicly bragged about demanding during a 2018 televised interview at the Council on Foreign Affairs that the prosecutor pursuing the case be fired or he would have a billion dollars of U.S. money withheld.

Contrast this blatant bribe with the first of President Trump’s two impeachments over simply questioning the matter during a 2019 telephone conversation with then-incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Seemingly incredible, it now turns out that Hunter appears to have accessed and provided classified information to Burisma to justify the $58,000 monthly salary the company paid him for services dutifully rendered.

A 2014 email on Hunter’s “laptop from hell” uncovered by New York Post investigator/journalist Miranda Devine is observed to look “suspiciously like” it was taken from highly detailed extremely sensitive State Department information.

The 1,300 -word message from Hunter to his business partner Devon Archer, who also served on the Burisma board, contains a granular 22-key point memo including predictions that Petro Poroshenko would be elected Ukraine’s president the following month and that “some sort of decentralization will likely occur in the East.”

“If it doesn’t,” the memo stated, “the Russians will continue to escalate there [sic] destabilization campaign, which could lead to a full scale take over of the eastern region most critically Donetsk … The strategic value is to create a land bridge for RU[ssia] to Crimea.”

As Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., notes, “Three days later, Vice President Biden meets with Devon Archer in the White House … Then [Joe Biden] goes to Ukraine and is listed as the face of the Obama administration in Ukraine.”

The DOJ had this and other incriminating laptop information nearly a year, yet they withheld it throughout the 2020 election season.

Intel Community Believed 'Trump Collusion with Russia'

Remember how that big 2020 election win got a big boost from 51 former government intelligence officials and an eagerly compliant media who were quick to cast doubt on the provenance of scandalous evidence of Biden family foreign influence pedaling on Hunter’s laptop reported in a pre-election New York Post story as disinformation concocted by the Kremlin?

We now know that it’s all very true.

Like evidence, for example, that in 2014, the billionaire widow of a Moscow mayor whose name is mysteriously missing from the Biden administration’s listing of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, had paid Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca firm $3.5 million. This was the same year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula under former President Barack Obama, while Joe Biden was Obama's vice president.

Then there’s those bewildering Biden family business bonanzas in Beijing.

As chronicled in the New York Post, "For those wondering why Joe Biden is soft on China , consider this never-before-reported revelation: The Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency."

The Post further observes: "Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family's foreign deals."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department has so far successfully stonewalled congressional requests associated with Hunter’s and uncle James Biden’s bank records connected to more than 150 suspicious activity reports related to money laundering, tax evasion and unregistered foreign lobbying investigations.

Expect such horrendously hypocritical abuses of our national justice system to finally garner urgent attention as the GOP takes control of powerful House Oversight and Judicial Committee leaderships.