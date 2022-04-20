If Dems Were Smart They Would Run from Barack, Hillary

Facing disastrous party polling numbers leading up to congressional midterm elections, former President Barack Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered common advice which we can pray party campaign hopefuls will heed.

Exhorting House Democrat defenders to "celebrate their accomplishments" rather than dwell on setbacks they've faced, Obama urged participants at a February virtual caucus to "take the wins you can get," because it "doesn't help to whine about the stuff you can't change."

Emphasizing a similar messaging meme on NBC's "Meet the Press," Clinton has also called on Democrats "to do a better job" of selling themselves to America's voters in order to avoid midterm election humiliations.

When asked if she attributed Joe Biden's plummeting poll numbers to last summer's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, Clinton told host Chuck Todd: "I don't think it helped, that is obviously the case."

Hillary then added: "I'm not quite sure what the disconnect is between the accomplishments of the administration, and this Congress, and the understanding of what's been done, and the impact it will have on the American public, and some of the polling and the ongoing hand wringing."

So, let's take brief snapshots in reviewing some of those troublesome Democrat "disconnects."

National Insecurity

As former Obama administration Defense Secretary Robert Gates once affirmed, "Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

True to low expectations, Commander in Chief Biden's blundering Afghanistan military withdrawal debacle left 13 of our service members dead, abandoned hundreds of U.S. citizens along with thousands of allied native supporters behind, and gifted more than $80 billion of advanced weapons systems and the immensely strategic Bagram Air Force base to Taliban (and Chinese) control.

Meanwhile, America's allies can draw little confidence from slow, indecisive responses to urgent Ukrainian weaponry defense requests against brutal Russian assaults on Ukrainian cities by those same top Biden State and Defense Department "experts."

Escalating Lawlessness

Dysfunctional Democrat neglect of criminality leading to border chaos and lawlessness has contributed to violent crime, looting and street thuggery surges amid police defunding and offender forgiveness movements that are reducing life for many major city residents to a real-life dystopia.

Of at least 12 large U.S. cities that have broken annual homicide records in 2021, all are Democrat-controlled: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Rochester, New York; St. Paul, Minnesota; Toledo, Ohio; and Tucson, Arizona.

Open Border Disasters

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden solemnly pledged to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States," and to the best of his ability, to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

This failure of duty and trust is exemplified by White House invitations that have already welcomed more than 2 million unvetted and unvaccinated illegal migrants across our open southern border for distribution at taxpayer expense throughout the country in the middle of a pandemic.

The border crisis will be dramatically exacerbated beginning on May 23 when the Biden administration terminates a Trump-era Title 42 policy which allowed border agents to expel migrant arrivals under CDC COVID regulations.

Since Biden was elected, this free-pass invasion by known undocumented migrants is more than quadruple the number of the previous fiscal year, and the highest annual total on record.

Add to this, massive de facto gifts to criminal sex slave and narcotic trafficking cartels that are enriched by these lawless policies.

Killing Domestic Energy

Upon inheriting an energy independent country and net petroleum exporter from his predecessor, President Joe Biden has made great progress toward his campaign promise to crush the petrodollar-dependent U.S. oil industry, stating, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels."

On his first days in the Oval Office, Joe capped the Keystone XL pipeline to deliver oil from Canada, empowered his agencies to slow-walk others, and launched an effort to overturn an oil drilling program in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska.

Simultaneously, with no comprehensible climate benefit, President Biden granted Russia permission to complete its Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany which will make Western Europe even more dependent on Moscow than it presently is.

Runaway Spending/Inflation

Biden's "green" war against abundant hydrocarbon energy has centrally contributed to oil and gas prices which have roughly doubled and a four-decade-record 8.5% inflation rate, the highest since December of 1981.

Adding to self-inflicted inflationary energy policy influences, the Biden administration and its party's profligate social engineering spending programs have launched skyrocketing food and commodity prices which are eroding real wages and imperiling our financial infrastructure.

Many voters are beginning to catch on to a painful reality that inflation is a tax on everyone, but with greatest inescapable burdens falling heaviest on individuals and families with lowest incomes.

Attacks on Patriotism

Arguably President Biden's most deliberately indefensible abrogation of his constitutional responsibility is his de facto attacks on patriotism in public schools which characterize America as a "systemically racist" society through tacit endorsements of critical race theory (CRT) indoctrination and "1619 Project" propaganda which recasts our great nation's founding purpose being to institutionalize human enslavement.

Such teachings do great discredit and disservice to a country that fought a terribly painful civil war to end slavery — a united nation founded and grounded on principles of freedom and equal justice for all.

So yes, by all means, let's highlight all of these Democrat achievements during the midterm election season.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.