Biden Polls Show Dems Badly Need '24 Plans B, C, and D

The strongly left-tilted Washington Post couldn't bear to believe the results of its own Sept. 15-20 survey with ABC News showing Joe Biden now trailing leading 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump by a whopping double digits 42% to 52%.

These results reveal a rapid trend shift from other polls a few months ago which indicated a much closer head-to-head presidential matchup race.

Reasons for this apparent Biden buyers' remorse are many among diverse survey demographics, with 25% identifying as Democrats, 25% as Republicans, and 42% as independents.

A stunning 62% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said the party should pick someone other than Biden as its nominee in 2024, with only a third backing Biden.

As for whom that "someone else" might be, only 8% thought it might be Kamala Harris, the same for self-declared democratic-socialist Bernie Sanders, 7% for Robert Kennedy Jr., and low single-digit suggestions for anyone but Joe constituting 20%.

Despite Democrat manic lawfare efforts to disqualify him as their feverously feared nemesis, contrast this with intraparty support for Trump with 54% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents favoring him for the GOP nomination, nearly doubling his lead over Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis over the past five months.

According to the survey, 96% of those who supported him in 2020 still do, whereas fewer former Biden voters (88%) would do so again.

Breaking down the demographic shift even further reveals a similar broader trend.

Whereas Biden retains the same 50% support from members of racial and ethnic minority groups since May, Trump has inched up from 32% to 43% support in this demographic, with an estimated 44% among Hispanics.

Trump has gained a 53%-38% advantage from 50%-43% last February among 18-35-year-olds, 7 points since May among men, now at 61%-34%, and a massive 15-point surge among non-college-educated white men now with 79% support.

Among non-Hispanic Catholics, an often-contested group which supported Trump over Biden 63%-33% in February, he has recovered from a dead heat in May back to 66%%-32% now.

Reasons for these dismal Biden poll numbers are numerous and deep.

Forty-four percent of Americans in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll say they've gotten worse off financially under Biden's presidency, the most for any president in ABC/Post polls since 1986.

Only 37% approve of Biden's job performance (56% actively disapprove), and 74% negatively rated the performance of his economy.

Ninety-one percent of all respondents rated resulting food prices negatively (not good to poor), and 87% said the same regarding gas and energy prices.

Another particularly sour note with respondents is the Biden administration's mishandling of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border with 45% expressing strong disapproval.

We're finally beginning to see large city Democrat mayors — most notably Chicago, New York and Dallas — pushing back on policies that are flooding their streets, homeless shelters, public services, schools and overall budgets with unvetted noncitizens.

Regarding individual Biden versus Trump leadership assessments, three-quarters of respondents believed that 80-year-old Joe Biden is "too old" to run again, a reflection likely more about obvious cognitive judgment and physical decline than chronological age given that very robust Donald Trump is only three years younger.

Not addressed by the ABC poll are questions regarding any promising alternative Democrat Plan B (Bidenomics), C (Criminal Crossings) and D (Donald) solutions to their tanking prospects.

With no encouraging signs to expect the economy to improve, the southern border and attendant human and drug trafficking disaster to lessen, and a very serious congressional Biden family foreign influence peddling inquiry forever refuting any previous persona of "good old middle-class Joe from Scranton," who else have they got with any better prospects?

If Joe were to drop out — or get pushed out — that would leave enormously unpopular VP Kamala to contend with as a successor who won't leave her presumptive entitlement peacefully or without divisive war within party ranks.

Count on challenges from JKF Jr. and other third-party candidates potentially such as Joe Manchin to further drain Democrat votes.

As for prospects for often mentioned Gov. Gavin Newsom gaining traction on resolving economic and border issues after reviewing his destructive record in California ... don't bank on that either.

The harsh reality is that Democrats have no escape plan from self-created disasters, nor a credible candidate to implement one.

And that is a very good thing for America.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.