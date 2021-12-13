Biden's Next Democracy Summit Should Focus on America

Many Americans must certainly recognize disturbing ironies in President Joe Biden’s hosting of a December 9-10 virtual Summit for Democracy meeting that purported to lead discussions involving 110 nations on ways to guard against authoritarianism, fight corruption and promote human rights.

According to State Department sponsors, “Leaders [were] encouraged to announce specific actions and commitments to meaningful internal reforms and international initiatives that advance the Summit’s goals,” with a follow-up next year to report progress.

For starters, it’s instructive to note which of those countries were invited — and which ones weren’t invited — to participate in the meeting.

According to the American non-profit Freedom House watchdog organization, only 77 of the summit’s selection of participants can be classified as “free” nations, with another 31 being “partly free.” Three — Iraq, Angola and the Republic of Congo — aren’t free at all.

The independent Swedish V-Dem Institute ranks only 80 of the invitees as either “liberal democracies” that can be credited with protecting individual rights and elections or “electoral democracies” that attempt to ensure fully fair elections, and 14 as “electoral autocracies,” one notch above their lowest ranking.

Of the 10 countries V-Dem identified as having deteriorated the most between 2010 and 2020, half — Poland, Brazil, Serbia, India and Mauritius — were invited to participate in the Summit.

Pakistan, one of the most bizarre inclusions ranked with the lowest Asian score of 37 by Freedom House, is dominated by a military system with a long history of political oppression where Baloch nationalists and Pashtun government critics often wind up disappeared and harsh blasphemy laws cause religious minorities to live in terror.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Singapore which Freedom House scored higher at 56 and 48, respectively (lower numbers meaning worse) were excluded from the invitation list as was Hungary, the only EU country that didn’t make the cut, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been famously friendly to former President Trump.

Hungary responded to the snub by trying to discourage other EU countries from attending the virtual event.

The Guardian notes that while billed as a rallying call for human rights and liberties, Biden’s two-day Summit can be also be less charitably characterized as an “unfocussed and unnecessarily divisive NGO merry go round or an extended photo op” distraction from the administration’s “crushing setback in Afghanistan.”

The British news outlet also surmises that Biden’s Summit goal also seemed to draw a dividing line with Donald Trump’s authoritarian allies.

On the presidential campaign trail, Trump’s challenger, Joe Biden, said “all the thugs in the world” were drawing inspiration from Trump, name-checking the governments in Hungary and Poland, and drawing a furious response from Hungarian officials.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s own human rights and freedom protection failings are finding a growing number of fierce critics at home as we witness astoundingly rapid and expansive federal government assertions of regulatory power and control over increasingly broad aspects of our lives.

Free speech guaranteed by our Constitution’s First Amendment is being abridged by an ever ever-creeping intolerant culture of government oversight as evidenced, for example by Department of Justice monitoring of protests against Biden administration-endorsed neo-Marxist critical race theory (CRT) indoctrination of children in Virginia public schools.

On Oct. 4, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys to target any ''threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment'' by concerned K-12 parents directed toward school board members, essentially a capricious pretext for federal “domestic terrorism” investigations and “hate crime” prosecutions.

Freedom of the press, also a First Amendment right, is being allowed to be trampled as Joe Biden, his party, and powerful social and mainstream media mogul collaborators, have condoned unprecedented and alarming censorship of “disapproved” public and social media information and conservative viewpoints that run contrary to their political narratives.

Previously unimaginable, we have witnessed an elected seated — now former American president and leader of the “free world” — banned from social media as foreign adversaries, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has called for the genocide of the Israeli people, continue to tweet with impunity.

The same partisan left-leaning media that pounded the constant Trump “Russian collusion” drumbeat based entirely upon a fraudulent dirty trick opposition research report funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee and actively blocked releases of the FBI’s known Biden family foreign influence peddling evidence found on Hunter Biden’s "laptop from hell" prior to the 2020 election.

Included in that and numerous other coordinated media coverups was suppression of a headlined New York Post story revealing that former Vice President Joe Biden had met with his son’s business partners during a 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two ... followed 10 days later by a $1.5 billion deal for Hunter’s firm with a Communist state-owned Bank of China.

The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment fundamental guarantee of “right of the people to peaceably assemble” is also under federal government assault.

Whereas on one hand we recognize that government has the responsibility to protect the health, welfare, and safety of its citizens, the big kicker here is that these state police powers are primarily granted by the 10th Amendment to various state legislative and executive branches provided they don’t infringe on other constitutional rights.

The Biden administration has served as a bombastic bully pulpit to whup up draconian COVID social shut-down policies which have exacerbated preexisting conservative/libertarian versus radically liberal divisions, with the former strongly favoring individual responsibilities and freedoms over repressive government mandated and enforced business and activity restrictions.

Compounding the political rift are scientifically conflicting and constantly changing situational updates regarding responses to this new threat which most appropriately balance protection of most vulnerable populations and the overall physical and economic health of broader communities.

An accelerating blue state business exodus and rampant [F *** ] Joe Biden — "Let’s go Brandon" — chants at crowded sports events reveal trending rejections of unwarrantedly repressive police state policies.

National Freedom House and Swedish V-Dem Institute rankings take citizen access to free and legitimate elections into account, a condition that according to a consortium of Northeastern, Harvard and Rutgers researchers, 38% of Americans disbelieve regarding the controversial Biden election win.

The survey showed large partisan gaps of over 40 percentage points in public concern about weaponized COVID-facilitated mail-in fraud (85% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats), inaccurate or biased vote counts (84% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats), and illegal votes from non-citizens (81% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats).

Even the very fundamental rights of American national sovereignty are now under attack as millions of unvetted migrants — many with COVID, along with tons of deadly narcotics, are now virtually invited to flood across our open southern border for redistribution throughout the country.

Joe Biden is the least deserving spokesman in U.S. history to lecture other countries on the sanctity of human liberty from tyrannical oppression.

Let’s use next year’s Congressional mid-term election opportunity to teach his administration that the core term “democracy” in their party moniker still matters in America.