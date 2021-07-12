Nothing 'Woke' About the Toxic Indoctrination of Our Children

Vladimir Lenin’s insidious boast can no longer be ignored: "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted; Give me just one generation of youth, and I'll transform the whole world."

And it’s already happening in America, right out of Mao’s multiple warfront playbook called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT). It's invading our K-12 schools, universities, government agencies, and even the U.S. military.

In most fundamental terms, CRT can be recognized as a form of "race-based Marxism" derived from "Critical Theory," a 20th century ideology sometimes called "neo-Marxism."

Whereas Marxism fomented and exploited a divide-and-conquer dialectic of oppressor (the bourgeoisie business owners) and oppressed (proletariat workers), neo-Marxist CRT ideology reformulates this class-baiting struggle to pit what they portray as monolithic racial, ethnic, and gender categories against one another.

This egregiously stereotypic group identity-based assault on our American institutions and culture is purposely intended to conjure the essence of what Karl Marx promoted in his call for "class consciousness."

White males are highlighted as a specially privileged central oppressor class, i.e., "white supremist."

Further, CRT argues that race is a social construct, and that racism is not limited to individual bias or prejudice but is also systemically embedded in America’s history and capitalistic, legal, and political systems.

Here, Critical Race Theory, as interpreted by doctrine of its "1619 Project," mendaciously claims that the United States was Founded for the express purpose to institutionalize oppressive Black slavery, and that white supremist oppression remains at the root of American society today.

Accordingly, the CRT framework teaches white students to think they enjoy special privileges derived from — and bear responsibility to atone for — historical crimes committed by individuals who share their skin color.

These reprehensibly destructive and un-American ideologies are being pressed into the K-12 classroom curriculums, minds, and values of our children by enormously influential and determined activists.

During an annual July National Education Association (NEA) meeting, delegates to America’s largest teachers’ union representing three million school district administrators, principals and educators nationwide went full-bore woke in advancing CRT agendas.

NEA’s approved CRT curriculum reads in part: "Provide an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban Critical Race Theory and/or The 1619 Project."

Union delegates also pledged to reject any laws that prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports, although that adopted measure was later removed from the NEA’s website.

One specific delegate-approved measure calls upon NEA to "join with Black Lives Matter at School and the Zinn Education Project" o hold a rally on George Floyd’s birthday, honor other victims of police violence, and promote “a national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression."

As noted by the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, "That’s Zinn as in Howard Zinn, the late radical whose history of the United States boils down to one long tale of the people versus the oppressors in power."

"In practice," the Journal editors write, "Critical Race Theory in schools is a form of state-sanctioned racism. It ascribes moral superiority to individuals based on their race and ethnic background."

Third graders in Cupertino, California were instructed to "deconstruct their racial and sexual identities," then rank themselves according to their "power and privilege."

Tanner Cross, a Loudoun County, Virginia public elementary school teacher, was placed on suspension following his refusal to support a proposed school board policy to "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa."

A diversity training session in a Springfield, Missouri middle school forced teachers to locate themselves on an "oppression matrix" where trainers warned straight, white, English-speaking males that they are members of the oppressor class.

A New York public school principle sent parents literature including "tools for action," touting "white traitors," and advocating for full "white abolition."

Recent polling shows that public school CRT indoctrination is overwhelmingly unpopular with Republicans and almost half of independents.

Many are beginning to push back.

Five Loudon County families have sued the school district over policies and practices rooted in CRT, charging that administrators chilled free speech and discriminated against non-minority students.

Some Red states are beginning to legislate against these toxic public education travesties, and they will gain former Blue residents and voters in doing so.

Whereas lawmakers in California and Washington, and school districts in Oregon, have introduced or mandated CRT in the state curriculum; Texas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Florida, have passed legislation prohibiting teachers from promoting it in their classrooms.

Appropriately and urgently, CRT school indoctrination is shaping up to be an issue that will help to decide dozens of crucial upcoming mid-term House races.

Republicans are targeting 57 incumbent Democrats over racially charged curriculum as the party tries to retain the narrow majority it first won in 2018. Top Democratic targets include Reps. Cindy Axne of Iowa, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Andy Kim of New Jersey, and Haley Stevens of Michigan.

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock warned in a statement: "House Democrats who embrace Critical Race Theory are doing so at their own peril and will have to answer for it in 2022."

Wall Street Journal editors clarify that no one should be opposed to teaching about America’s difficult racial history, including the evils of slavery and the Jim Crow era.

"What parents are awakening to," they say, "is that their children are being told the lie that America has made little or no racial progress and therefore its legal, economic and political systems must be turned upside down."

Critical Race Theory intrusion into schools, government, and the military is also shaping up to be an influential losing issue for Democrats, for the 2024 national elections.

President Trump banned federal agencies from conducting CRT racial sensitivity training which he characterized as a divisive Marxist doctrine "holding that America is a wicked and racist nation, that even young children are complicit in oppression, and that our entire society must be radically transformed."

On his first day in office, President Biden, a substantial teachers’ union funding beneficiary, rescinded the Trump administration’s CRT ban.

By his last day in office, an even more powerful union of angrily awakened American voters may have taught both him and those woke neo-Marxist teachers a painful lesson.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.