America: We've Got Termites!

Marxist ideology is infesting structures of all key institutions, ranging from K-12 schools and universities, to mass media and popular entertainment, to major corporations, to government, and clearly foremost, the Democratic Party.

This petulance, which has collapsed and impoverished civilizations everywhere it has been tried, is rapidly gnawing away timbers of our American culture and values from top to bottom.

Educational Institutions

K-12 school curricula:

Critical Race Theory which indoctrinates impressionable young minds with genetic white supremist guilt, and the New York Times 1619 Project which characterizes America as a “systemically racist country” forever rooted in plantation slavery, are being introduced into thousands of classrooms across the nation.

Such neo-Marxist systemic racist mantra is the anthesis of the true American heritage which views members of shared communities as embodiments of both common and uniquely distinct strengths, challenges and priorities.

University hiring and tenure:

Meritocracy is, all too often, being supplanted by matrixocracy, whereby selection by genetic diversity, in company with unitary ideological bias, take precedence over goals of best qualifications and diversity of philosophy and discourse.

A review of 8,688 tenure-track Ph.D.professors at 511 of 60 highly ranked U.S. liberal arts colleges, found that Democrats outnumbered Republicans 10-to-1; faculty survey results at Harvard revealed only 1.5% who identified as “conservative.”

Social and Public Media

Big Tech censorship:

America is experiencing relentless assaults on our ability to freely communicate and privately exchange information with one another on the internet “public square.”

The past year has witnessed a previously unimaginable and repugnantly un-American abridgement of free speech rights which has even allowed Twitter and other giant tech monopolists to block a sitting president from their platforms.

Journalism bias:

Disproven “Trump Russia collusion” narrative dominated the media throughout most of his presidency, while legitimate pre-2020 election news regarding foreign Biden family influence peddling was blocked by Big Tech and ignored by mainstream broadcast and print media.

By comparison, whereas the mainstream media has been enormously kind to Biden, a 2017 Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center study found that over 90% of the major TV networks’ coverage of the Trump administration’s first hundred days in office was negative.

Entertainment Industry

Cancel culture:

Previously unthinkable bans on popular storybooks and films reminiscent of actions by some of history’s most tyrannical regimes have suddenly become rampant.

Gone With the Wind are classically iconic adult and child movies and books including Dr. Suess (declared racist) and Snow White (involuntarily kissed back to life by a sexist deviously charming prince) which are now being banned by woke censors.

Cultural standards:

Also gone are American bygone standards of media decency, as overwhelmingly anti-conservative televised talk show celebrities have routinely hurled previously unspeakable expletives at their nation’s leader with impunity.

Emblematic of this are self-congratulatory Academy and Tony Award programs which have showcased such offensive content to understandably dwindling numbers of viewers.

Globalist Corporations

America last policies:

To the detriment of American economic and social priorities, enormously large and politically influential American-in-name-only entertainment, information technology, commercial production and sales, investment brokerage, and sports organizations have become beholden to China markets.

In doing so, they choose to ignore egregious Chinese Communist Party theft of U.S. intellectual property; economic and military support to Iran, North Korea, and other adversarial terrorist regimes, threats to Taiwan and Hong Kong; and tragic civil rights abuses of their own Uighur Muslim minorities.

Woke boardrooms:

Many of these same organization who have appropriated a woke crony capitalist variant of socialism now falsely portray themselves as arbiters of a more egalitarian future.

Recent political attacks on legislative safeguards to assure fairer Georgia voting laws for example — which apparently none of them read — afford a particularly dangerous precedent.

Government Institutions

Rule by executive fiat:

The American body politic has drifted far afield from the Madisonian constitutional moorings of check and balance controls by three separate co-equal branches to an imperial executive that rules through edicts, guidance directives, and appointed publicly unaccountable agency bureaucrats — such as the EPA, FBI/DOJ and Department of Education.

Since taking office, President Biden has issued a record of more than 60 executive orders and directives to advance the most progressive left-wing agenda in history — one involving a massive expansion of inflationary federal spending and government control over our lives.

Assaults on the Constitutional Republic:

With current control of the presidency, House and a tie-breaking vice president vote in the Senate, Democrats are now in a position to eliminate a filibuster rule that will virtually destroy America’s two-party system, enabling them to pass virtually any legislation they wish for many generations forward.

Included are immediate opportunities to award statehood status to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to pack the Senate with additional reliably Democratic members, pack the U.S. Supreme Court with four more liberal justices, and unconstitutionally cede control of all state voting procedures to their expanded and centralized federal government authority.

Among these goals, Joe Biden and his party's backers are moving rapidly to institute sweeping anti-Second Amendment gun control legislation despite escalating crime rates and calls for police defunding in predominately Democratic-controlled states and cities.

America is at a pivotal point of choosing between termites of socialism and the freedoms of a representative federal democracy that has made us the most prosperous, generous, strongest, freest and, yes, fairest nation on Earth.

All 2022 Congressional mid-term voters harboring apathetic ignorance of this Marxist-Communist infestation of our cherished institutions have learned nothing from experiences in Soviet Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, and most recently, Venezuela.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.