The Marxist, Maoist Invasion of American Education, Government, Military and Culture

An insidiously vile and dangerous Marxist plot out of Mao’s multiple warfront playbook called “critical race theory” (CRT) is invading our American K-12 schools, universities, government agencies, and even the U.S. military.

The CRT movement reaches out to foment division between what they view as monolithic racial, ethnic, and "intersectional" gender groups.

This egregiously stereotypic group identity-based assault on our American institutions and culture is purposely intended to conjure the essence of what Karl Marx promoted in his call for "class consciousness."

Tanner Cross, a Loudoun County Virginia public elementary school teacher, was placed on suspension following his refusal to support a proposed school board policy to "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa."

Xi Van Fleet, a Virginia mom who grew up in China’s Sichuan province, gave the same Loudin County School Board members a lesson to remember about toxic CRT indoctrination at Loudon High School which her son had attended.

Van Fleet told those present, "I've been very alarmed by what's going on in our schools…You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history."

As an immigrant who had come to America at age 26, Van Fleet recalled her experience in China’s Cultural Revolution which began when she was six-years-old. That Mao-led purge left between 500,000 and 20 million people dead from 1966 to 1976.

In her brief speech, Van Fleet drew direct parallels between that terrible movement and what she sees occurring in the U.S. today, where "the Communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people." she said. "The only difference, is they used class instead of race."

Van Fleet witnessed students and teachers "turn against each other." She saw schools change their names "to be politically correct."

"We were asked to report if we hear anything about someone saying anything showing that there's a lack of complete loyalty to Mao," she said. "There were people reporting their parents, and their parents ended up in jail."

Van Fleet said she felt some of that freedom eroding in America: "This is indeed the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution," she said. "The critical race theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our school."

"I do not think a lot of people understand. They are thinking they are doing the right thing, ‘be against racism' sounds really good. But they are basically breaking the system that is against racism."

"To me, and to a lot of Chinese,” Van Fleet lamented, “it is heartbreaking that we escaped communism and now we experience communism here."

Xi Van Fleet is far from alone in issuing a warning from personal experience about this American classroom travesty.

North Korean defector 27-year-old Columbia University student, Yeonmi Park, reported thinking “even North Korea isn’t this nuts” when she described what she viewed as an anti-Western focus on political correctness sentiment she observed in her classroom.

Park recently told the Washington Post, “I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different, but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying.”

Having fled the country at age 13 in 2007 - a voyage that took her and her family to China and South Korea before she went to school in New York in 2016 - Park recounted, “I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think.”

Park said she couldn’t believe having “literally crossed the Gobi Desert to be free and I realized I’m not free, America’s not free.”

Instead, “Going to Columbia, the first thing I learned was ‘safe space,”’ where “every problem, they explained us, is because of white men.”

Some of the discussions of white privilege reminded Park of the caste system in her native country, where people were categorized based on their ancestors.

In North Korea, Park reported, students were constantly informed about the “American Bastard.” Then, imagining that “North Koreans were the only people who hated Americans,” she was surprised to realize that ”there are a lot of people hating this country in this country.”

Having grown up in the last Stalinist dictatorship and witnessing people dying from starvation, Park said Americans are obsessed with oppression even though there is not much oppression they’ve witnessed firsthand.

“In some ways they (in the U.S.) are brainwashed. Even though there’s evidence so clearly in front of their eyes they can’t see it.”

Park, who chronicled her escape from North Korea and life in the repressive regime in a 2015 memoir In Order to Live, said “Americans seem willing to give their rights away not realizing they may never come back.”

President Trump banned federal agencies from conducting racial sensitivity training related to critical race theory which he characterized as a divisive Marxist doctrine “holding that America is a wicked and racist nation, that even young children are complicit in oppression, and that our entire society must be radically transformed.”

“Critical race theory” Trump added, “is being forced into our children’s schools, it’s being imposed into workplace trainings, and it’s being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors and families.”

On his first day in office, President Biden rescinded the Trump administration’s executive order prohibiting critical race theory training which is scandalously even being introduced into military indoctrination.

Nearly every major U.S. company now also has a diversity and inclusion department offering lessons in unconscious bias, workshops on "white privilege," and "struggle sessions" on systemic racism to their employees.

As my good friend Terrill Caplan, a retired international government and corporate criminal intelligence analyst warns, “CRT follows a Marxist-Maoist multi-front blueprint for a not-so-silent revolution to control our education system, our government, our businesses and our daily lives - in short to destroy America - without firing a shot.”

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.