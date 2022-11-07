Disastrous, Self-Inflicted Policies on Midterm Ballot

If you’re thinking about refraining from voting on Tuesday, think again a couple of times about dire personal, family, and national consequences of passing up that opportunity and responsibility.

Dangerous Puppeteer Presidency

We’re all supposed to incredulously believe that we now have a president with no perceptible achievements over nearly a half-century who miraculously ascended from a basement bunker campaign to the Oval Office with 11 million more votes than his former rock star boss Barack Obama got in 2008.

In any case, the big question now that he’s officially representing our nation as leader of the free world — who’s really in charge, scripting Joe’s teleprompter and ubiquitous pocket crib notes telling him where to sit, what to say, and when to shake hands (not the invisible ones)?

President Biden’s cognitive decline is inescapably apparent to anyone who’s paying attention — including America’s shrewd adversaries who will use every economic and military opportunity to exploit this strategic national security weakness.

Strong evidence exists, including demons in son Hunter’s "laptop from Hell," that Joe Biden is also a president who may be subject to potential foreign extortion.

Included are five family deals reported in the New York Post "totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency."

The Post further observes, "Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals."

Although Joe Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot, his administration’s failed policies most definitely are.

Defenseless Military Leadership

We can be reminded of the national defense perils when commander in chief Biden’s first attempt to score a vainglorious Sept. 9 Afghanistan photo op withdrew our military troops before civilians; left 13 of our service personnel dead; and abandoned more than $80 billion of modern weaponry along with our vitally strategic Bagram Air Force Base under Taliban control.

The same dangerously befuddled administration is now using Russia as our representative to broker a renewed "Iran Nuclear Deal" at the same time Tehran is supplying advanced drone weaponry to Vladimir Putin's forces for attacks on Ukraine which we, in turn, are spending billions of dollars to defend.

Following years of Obama neglect, and despite a one-time financial boost by the Trump administration, a 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength released by The Heritage Foundation concluded that America's combat readiness to successfully intervene in a major conflict is now the lowest in the analyses’ nine-year history.

Deadly Southern Border Invasion

The current administration and Democrat supporters have put drug and human trafficking cartels in control of our open southern border ending Donald Trump’s U.S. wall construction and his Remain-in-Mexico immigration vetting safeguards.

The number of migrant encounters surpassed a staggering 2.4 million during FY 2022.

This tragic and unconstitutional executive branch failure to ensure U.S. sovereignty and security protection has invited rampant cartel narcotics and sex trafficking, with fentanyl and other opioids now becoming the leading cause of death for all people in the U.S. between 18 to 45 years old, surpassing suicides, COVID-19 and car accidents.

Lawless Criminal Justice Policies

It’s difficult to ignore that spiraling crime problems in New York and elsewhere across the country have a strong correlation with leadership policies in Democratic-controlled cities.

Six notable examples where data is readily available for rising homicide rates include Chicago, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

In addition to the fact that the victims in each of these cities were disproportionately Black, all but two have cut police budgets through defund movements.

Suicidal War on U.S. Energy Security

After achieving great progress on his 2020 campaign pledge that "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels ,"

President Joe Biden is now desperately scrambling to get oil bailouts from any sources he can find: OPEC+ including Saudi Arabia and Russia; Venezuela and Iran, and repeated raids on the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve intended for real (non-political) emergencies.

After all, it’s not as if America doesn’t have enough of the stuff. Before Joe took office less than two years ago — we were not only energy independent, but also a net exporter.

Biden and Democrat "Green New Deal" Democrats are delusional to imagine that mandating and subsidizing so-called "renewable energy" — broadly interpreted to mean wind and solar electricity (currently about 3% total) — will now or ever replace about 80% of energy from hydrocarbons currently needed to supply America’s transportation and industrial and domestic power needs, of which electricity is but one sector.

Death by Inflation and Taxes

Let’s hope that a majority of midterm voters have come to realize that Democrat repackaging of the Green New Deal spendathon under an absurd guise of an "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA) with $313 billion tax increases upon businesses isn’t going to rescue their evaporating retirement accounts or relieve growing burdens on household budgets.

Wistfully recall that when the Biden administration set foot in the Oval Office, they inherited 1.4% inflation with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing at a brisk 6.3%.

We're now experiencing a nearly four-decade record 8.2% inflation rate with no relief in sight and which none of us can afford to reelect.

Together, all of these self-inflicted disastrous policies and conditions are on the ballot along with candidate choices.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.