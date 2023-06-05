Conservatives Have Hard Road, While Left Gets Easy Ride

So here’s a simple thought experiment, sort of like the kind Albert Einstein famously practiced which led to breakthrough discoveries like how gravity works and why light has a speed limit.

Imagine, if you will, that prior to running for government office, private citizen “A” and family got major national media coverage over a New York State Attorney General investigation accusing him or her of assessing the value of real estate properties subject to a bank audit excessively high in order to get a loan which he or she later paid off.

Let’s randomly pick a name for this individual ... maybe call him “Trump.”

Simultaneously, contemplate that public citizen “B” and family is accused based upon banking and email records supported by credible witnesses of selling policy access to his or her high office of trust to foreign entities hostile to American interests for many millions of dollars and receiving virtually no attention from prominent news organizations.

Also, just for comparative equivalency, let’s arbitrarily name him “Biden.”

Although I’m guessing that many of the more astute readers among you will foresee where I’m heading with this, it nevertheless shouldn’t require an Einstein-level theory of parallel universe relativity to observe a dramatic contrast between these current justice system and media responses.

The House Oversight Committee has reported that the Biden family and affiliates raked in many millions of dollars from varied foreign sources involving a convoluted web of over 20 companies during and following Joe’s term as vice president for no apparent business reasons other than U.S. government influence.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky, said that at least nine Biden family members have received foreign income, including Hunter, James, James’s wife Sara, Hallie, Hunter’s ex-wife (Kathleen Buhle), Hunter’s current wife (Melissa Cohen), and three children or grandchildren of Joe or James.

According to bank records, Chinese nationals and companies connected with some of these transfers with “significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source[s] of funds paid out to the Bidens by layering domestic limited liability companies.”

The House probe also revealed that the incremental payments were sent to different family and associate bank accounts through complicated financial transactions apparently devised to conceal sources and reduce conspicuousness of large sums involved.

The Biden’s are also known to have received more than a million dollars through an associate from a company controlled by Gabriel Popoviciu, a Romanian official accused of corruption during a time when Vice President Biden was lecturing the country on corruption and ethics.

Whereas Joe Biden has repeatedly denied knowing about his son’s overseas business dealings, a Fox News Digital review of photographs shows that he met with at least 14 of Hunter’s business partners, including Mexico, Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan over the course of his vice presidency.

It gets worse, with a recently released whistleblower report referencing unclassified “smoking gun” evidence that former VP Joe Biden was directly involved in a $5 million payment for a policy bribe from another as-yet undisclosed adversarial foreign entity which the FBI has refused to investigate or share with Congress.

On May 3, Rep. Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland that an unclassified FD-1023 form in FBI and DOJ possession “describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The letter adds: “It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

Whereas FBI Director Wray has previously stonewalled release the document, under threat of Contempt of Congress he has agreed to allow House Oversight Committee Chair Comer and ranking Democrat member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to review the document on June 5.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox’s June 4 Sunday Morning Futures show that he will proceed with contempt charges against Director Wray unless full reports on the matter are made available to Congress.

Meanwhile, as the FBI and DOJ continue to show scant interest in following up on serious Biden family corruption whistleblower charges, the Biden IRS and Treasury are taking it a step further by terminating investigators who report internal coverups and obfuscations.

As a case in point, IRS Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley who is seeking whistleblower protection has been removed along with his 12 investigative team members from an inquiry into potentially criminal Hunter Biden financial transactions including foreign money laundering and tax evasion quite possibly leading to his dad.

The 14-year IRS veteran who specializes in international tax and financial crimes and assigned to the Biden probe in 2020 reported repeatedly observing prosecutors engage in “deviations” from the normal process, in ways that “seemed to always benefit the subject.” He explained he “couldn’t silence my conscience anymore.”

No, it doesn’t take an Einstein to observe incompatible theories of relativity regarding treatment of Dems vs. Republicans by current Biden agency politicos and mainstream media pundits.

As for confirming the existence of universal intelligent life, we’ll have to wait for 2024 elections for conclusive evidence.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.