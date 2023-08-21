Gov't Should Release Docs Showing Biden Suspicions Unwarranted

Given that America’s system of justice guarantees that everyone is assumed innocent of charges until proven guilty so long as your surname isn’t Trump, wouldn’t you expect multiple federal agencies to be downright anxious to release banking, telephone and other records in their possession which would clear our sitting president of baseless foreign influence peddling and other corruption charges?

According to a nationwide June Trafalgar-Convention of States Action poll, fewer than one-third (31.4%) of voters believe Joe Biden to be innocent of allegations connected to a foreign policy bribery scheme.

Nevertheless, U.S. House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, told host Maria Bartiromo on yesterday’s Fox "Sunday Morning Futures," following repeated stonewalling of subpoenaed documents and blocking of witness testimony by the Treasury, IRS and other agencies, his members are prepared take such demands to court.

Those 170-plus Suspicious Activity Reports:

Rep. Comer pointed out that six banks are reportedly being pressured to withhold information regarding numerous Biden family Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) that alert government regulators and law enforcement of irregular activities and possible crimes including money laundering and other questionable activity.

Although SARs don’t constitute legal charges, one might wonder why many appear to be linked to at least 20 family LLC shell companies — most of which were created when Joe was vice president — with no explanation what their line of business was.

In any case, we must assume that there are perfectly logical explanations regarding why foreign payments allegedly totaling between $17 and $20 million were dispensed to at least nine Biden family members and their associates including Joe’s grandchildren and Hunter’s former girlfriend/brother Beau’s widow.

Hunter’s DOJ Sweetheart Plea Deal:

IRS and FBI whistleblowers have testified before Congress that the Biden DOJ has preferentially interfered with the Delaware federal court investigations into Hunter’s potentially felonious activities including tax evasion, money laundering, sex trafficking, Foreign Registration Act (FARA) violations, and an illegal gun purchase.

The witnesses reported being instructed to stay away from any suspicious probes connecting to Joe, aka., "pops" or "the Big Guy," denied warrants to search Hunter’s Virginia storage unit for records, and to avoid interviewing Biden family members.

All 13 IRS investigators were removed after recommending multiple felony charges, and U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika pried out prosecutorial-defense admissions that Hunter was offered immunity from criminal charges in exchange for copping guilt to a couple of misdemeanors.

Topping all that off, David Weiss, the lead investigator who presided over this seeming DOJ-Biden love affair, has since been appointed special counsel for further investigations in what Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex, described as a "camouflage" for a "cover-up" he has been conducting over five years "which has gone nowhere other than to protect Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

Bothersome Alleged Biden Burisma enrichment:

Sen. Cruz then called for a separate special counsel to investigate U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland for lying under oath in response to his own questions and for alleged obstruction of justice, adding that the investigation needs someone who won't "bury" the Biden family's dealings.

Referring to $20 million Joe Biden and his family allegedly received for foreign favors, Cruz said, "It's not a little gun charge on Hunter.

"It's bribery of the president of the United States is what these allegations are. And this special counsel, he ain't going to do anything to get to the bottom of that."

Having repeatedly denied knowledge or connection with son Hunter’s foreign (or other) business deals, a recently released heavily redacted Ukraine government-related email jointly addressed to Joe Biden, aka., "Robert L. Peters" and strangely cc’d only to Hunter appears to be particularly problematic.

The document reportedly indicates that then-Vice President Biden took a call from then- President Petro Poroshenko on May 27, 2016, a time frame when Joe was successfully pressuring his Ukraine government to fire the prosecutor of Burisma, a corrupt energy company where Hunter received a million-dollar salary to then serve as a no-show board member.

This ironically followed Vice President Biden’s Dec. 2015 trip to Ukraine where he lectured their Rada on corruption and a month after he bragged before the Council on Foreign Relations about threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. Ukraine aid unless the prosecutor was fired.

A redacted FD-1023 form released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, shows that during a 2016 meeting at a Vienna, Austria, coffee shop, Burisma President Zlochevsky claimed to have been "coerced" into paying Hunter and Joe $10 million ; "5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden."

The FBI informant source also indicated that Zlochevsky has 17 voice recordings of conversations with the Bidens — two of which involved Joe — as well as "many text messages" and two documents that were "understood to be" financial records of "payment(s) to the Bidens" which would take U.S. investigators 10 years to unravel.

Sure . . . there’s probably really nothing to see here. Just a lot of inconvenient coincidences with simple innocent explanations.

Besides, DOJ will have their hands and courts full, with more important matters as former President Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal federal and state indictment charges across four cases with a fifth set of allegations expected to be issued soon in Arizona.

Yup, and all of these are just coincidentally scheduled to run throughout the 2024 election season after the Georgia case charges were delayed 28 months?

And nope, nothing to see there either?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.