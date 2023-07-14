DOJ Whistleblower Indictment Adds to Biden Coverup Suspicions

The evidence-beleaguered Biden administration and it’s loyal DOJ, inclusive of the FBI, are doing their level worst to discredit a whistleblower who purports to have detailed incriminating information regarding alleged China payments to the Biden family — including Joe — which was neglected for review in Hunter’s Delaware court tax probe and resultant sweetheart settlement.

The timing and nature of their indictment of Gal Luft, a former Israeli Defense Forces Lt. Col. and recognized foreign intelligence authority, on charges of conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act and violating the Arms Export Control Act with financial connections to the CEFC, an energy company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is particularly suspicious.

It occurred just as Luft was expected to be called as a key witness by the U.S. House Oversight Committee regarding many of the very same criminal offense allegations that apply to Hunter.

Whether or not the DOJ’s Luft charges can be proven — which he denies and blames on a discrediting coverup obfuscation — his testimony can fill in lots of open questions regarding mysterious Biden services rendered warranting huge CEFC payments associated with Hunter deals including an infamous 10% cut earmarked for his father… "the big guy."

In any case, Luft’s credentials should be — and have been — taken seriously by those who are supposed to know about such matters.

He previously headed the nonprofit Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, with former CIA Director James Woolsey and former national security adviser Robert McFarlane as advisers, and six federal investigators had previously queried him about purported undisclosed financial deals reportedly involving Hunter and CEFC during a secret March 2019 meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Belgium.

As reported by Miranda Devine in the New York Post, Luft has offered to provide testimony before the House Oversight Committee that Hunter had an FBI mole called "One Eye" who shared classified information with CEFC associates including Patrick Ho who Hunter referred to in an unguarded conversation as the "F*****g spy chief of China."

According to Luft, when Ho was arrested in 2017 in New York on bribery charges, the first person he tried to call was Hunter Biden, whom he had paid $1 million as a "legal retainer" for "God-knows-what [but] was not allowed to mention the word Biden before the jury."

As for Joe’s repeated claims of not knowing about his son’s business, Luft had also reportedly told DOJ and FBI investigators in Brussels that soon after his vice president term ended Joe Biden had purportedly attended a meeting with Hunter and CEFC officials at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The existence of that meeting was corroborated 21 months later when the FBI interviewed another attendee, Biden family associate Rob Walker whom the Oversight Committee plans to question regarding his role in distributing more than $1 million from China to at least three of President Biden’s relatives.

Meanwhile, as Luft is being indicted as an unregistered agent of the same CEFC that lavished millions to Biden family members.

According to the New York Post (July 11, 2023): "Hunter Biden did not face any FARA charges in a probation-only plea deal announced last month for tax and gun crimes."

Additonally, "the IRS removed the "entire investigative team" from its multi-year tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden."

According to Luft, "The DOJ says I caused a payment of $6,000 a month to former CIA Director James Woolsey in order to put his name on an article I had ghostwritten for the China Daily newspaper . . . Woolsey had been an adviser to my think tank since 2002 and nothing in the article represented Chinese interests."

"Why am I being indicted," Luft asks, " . . . for ghostwriting an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government, when the mother of all FARA cases, the Bidens’ systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments, for which they raked [in] millions, goes unpunished?"

Denying charges against him as an arms dealer, Luft says, "I was asked by a bona fide arms dealer, an Israeli friend, to inquire with a company I knew if they had an item and what would be the price of an item. This is where the conspiracy ended. No follow-up, no money, no brokering activity."

In Oct. 2020, just days after The Washington Post released revelations about Hunter’s laptop, Luft dispatched his attorney, Robert Henoch, to Washington to meet the Trump administration’s acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue to repeat the allegations he had made in Brussels.

Donoghue had been assigned by Attorney General William "Bill" Barr in Feb. 2020, to coordinate federal investigations into all Ukraine-related corruption allegations against Joe Biden.

Unbeknownst to Luft at the time, Donoghue had reportedly ordered the Delaware U.S. attorney to pause the criminal investigation into Hunter to avoid leaks in the two months before the election.

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has called Luft a crucial and credible witness in his investigation into financial connections between the Bidens and CEFC.

When asked about how DOJ’s indictment affects Gal Luft’s credibility, Rep. Comer replied, "At the end of the day, you can attack the credibility of everybody that had any business dealings with Hunter Biden to be honest with you."

Rep. Comer also tweeted that "Democrats fail to mention that the Bidens received millions from CEFC, the same CCP-linked company that paid Gal Luft” …and that "If Democrats deem Luft as untrustworthy because he got money from CEFC, then why should we trust the Bidens?"

Yes, why indeed?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.