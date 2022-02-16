Hillary Funded Trump-Russia Collusion False Flag Fraud

A deeply complicit mainstream media continues to dodge growing revelations regarding an espionage and propaganda scandal reaching to top echelons of America's political and government elite that is more insidious and consequential than any other witnessed in my long lifetime.

As I, and many others, have previously reported, U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's investigation makes it clear that "Russian collusion" charges accusing Donald Trump of being Vladimir Putin's puppet were entirely fabricated by operatives tied to the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee (DNC) to distract attention from her 30,000 deleted emails.

Included were some exchanges containing highly classified information.

What's dramatically new here is that Hillary's campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann — formerly with the influential Perkins Coie law firm — allegedly arranged for payments to fabricate and plant phony evidence connecting Trump to nefarious business dealings with a Russian bank.

Plainly stated in the latest Durham filings, the Clinton campaign hired a private firm to arrange for and conduct illicit electronic espionage on our nation's highest office . . . and even the president's personal healthcare records.

A Feb. 11 court filing charges that Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid an unnamed U.S.-based internet company to infiltrate computer servers at Trump Towers, and later at the White House Executive Office of the President (EOP) to establish a false narrative of collusion between then-Republican presidential candidate Trump and Russia.

Durham's filing said the "billing records reflect" that Sussmann "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations," referencing fake white papers assembled by Sussmann to indicate a connection between Trump and the Russian Alfa Bank.

The filing also revealed that Sussmann and a tech executive met and communicated with liberal Democrat activist lawyer Marc Elias, also formerly with the Perkins Coie law firm.

In a section of the filing titled "Factual Background," Durham claims that Sussmann "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a 'Tech Executive-1' at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company-1) and the Clinton campaign."

In addition, Durham further claims that the internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for "had come to access and maintain dedicated servers" for the president's executive office.

As Durham's recent filing reads, "Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump."

Further, the charges state: "Tech Executive-1 also enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract."

Tech Executive-1 is identified in another Durham filing as Rodney Joffe who heads UltraDNS, the first cloud-based company to market domain name services (DNS).

DNS, which has been referred to as the phone book of the internet, is able to access and view millions of users' internet histories.

Joffe is alleged to have been offered a high-ranking cybersecurity position in a Clinton administration in exchange for pushing her campaign narrative that her opponent Trump was compromised by the Kremlin.

Another very prominent figure of interest potentially tied to the Trump take-down efforts is Hillary's former senior 2016 campaign policy adviser and current Biden administration National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan is reportedly a key figure in the investigation described by his position, but not by name, who spearheaded what was known inside Hillary's campaign as a "confidential project" to link Trump to the Kremlin.

The confidential project included collection and exploitation of a "digital dossier" of highly sensitive, nonpublic personal email communications dirt on several Trump campaign officials — including Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos and Carter Page.

During that campaign convention, Sullivan drove a golf cart from one TV-network news tent in the parking lot to another, pitching producers and anchors a story that Trump was conspiring with Putin to steal the election. CNN, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News, as well as Chris Wallace of Fox News, all gave him lots of welcome airtime.

Then, on the eve of the election, Sullivan claimed in a written campaign statement that independent "computer scientists" discovered that Trump and the Russians had set up a "secret hotline" through Alfa Bank. He also suggested that "federal authorities" were investigating "this direct connection between Trump and Russia."

"This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow," Sullivan claimed.

Jake Sullivan is now facing scrutiny, sources say, over potentially false statements he made about his involvement in the effort, which continued after the election and into 2017.

Sources claim that Sullivan had been briefed on the development of the Clinton campaign attempts to tie Trump to the Alfa Bank, and that he was aware that participants in the project included the Washington opposition-research group Fusion GPS which acted as a paid agent.

Sullivan also reportedly met with Elias, who briefed him on Fusion's opposition research fictions which Sussmannn would later submit to the FBI purporting to be authentic.

These alleged facts contradicted Sullivan's December of 2017 closed-door congressional testimony before the House Intelligence committee claiming that he didn't know of Fusion's involvement in the Alfa Bank opposition research.

Susmann had also denied knowing anything about Fusion in 2016 or who was conducting the opposition research, or that Perkins Coie, the law firm where Elias and Sussmannn were partners, was working for the Clinton campaign.

Lying to Congress is a felony.

After the 2016 election, Sullivan continued to participate in the effort to conjure up that derogatory information on Trump and his associates.

Prosecutors say the operation ran through at least February 2017.

The ongoing goal was to compel agents to continue investigating the false rumors in the wake of the election, thereby keeping Trump's presidency under an ethical cloud.

Tragically, it succeeded.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.