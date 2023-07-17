Let's Compare Trump, Biden Felony Charges

With all due endorsement of the proverbial truism that “two wrongs don’t make a right,” let’s also recognize that all wrongs aren’t created equal, most particularly when they are weaponized as false assertions.

Here, I’ll submit that in any fair contest, Joe Biden wins the prize for a blatant history of wrongs at their worst over Donald Trump.

Ukraine Corruption Prosecutions:

President Trump was first impeached for a phone call asking then-incoming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about evidence of former Vice President Biden family involvement with Burisma, a corrupt energy company under investigation by the Ukraine government that was paying son Hunter a million-dollar annual salary as a no-show board member.

An FBI document reportedly reveals that Burisma’s founder Mykola Zlochevsky offered Joe and Hunter each $5 million to intervene on their behalf before then-lead U.S. Ukraine representative Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars in aid unless they fired the prosecutor Viktor Shokin … which they obediently did.

Classified Compromises:

The Durham Report confirms that President Trump was then impeached a second time for entirely false Russia collusion charges cooked up by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign to deflect from her illegal deletion of more than 30,000 emails including unsecured classified materials under congressional subpoena.

Hunter Biden received an unexplained $3.5 million wire transfer from the billionaire wife of a former Moscow mayor, and his business partner CEFC, a Chinese energy company controlled by the Communist Party, earmarked 10% of a multi-million deal for Joe Biden (aka, “the big guy”).

In an unguarded voice message, Hunter reportedly had an FBI mole called ”One Eye” who passed classified information to CEFC and referred to his CEFC associate Patrick Ho as “the F-ing spy chief of China.”

Presidential Records Possession:

Former President Trump had his private Mar-a-Lago residence invaded in an armed assault seeking documents he was arguably authorized to declassify and possess under the Presidential Records Act and currently faces criminal charges for asserting this right.

Former Vice President Biden, who had no such legal privilege, has held illegally removed classified documents dating back to his 1974 Senate years which where carelessly stored in his private garage, residence, and at the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center with little national security or liberal media interest.

Deep State Disinformation:

President Trump was grilled mercilessly in the liberal press for firing former FBI Director James Comey who had given Hillary a pass for reckless handling and illegal destruction of classified materials plus — as we now know — leaked false suspicions to a New York Times pal and led an FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” espionage operation against his 2016 campaign and into his term of office.

Meanwhile, the FBI sat on scandalous information contained in Hunter’s “laptop from hell” for nearly a year throughout the election season, and 51 high-level intel officials irresponsibly disclaimed its authenticity as “likely Russian disinformation” to Joe’s huge advantage.

Assaults on Associates:

The FBI also got a no-penalty pass for falsifying a FISA court warrant used to spy on Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page which falsely failed to acknowledge his services to the CIA. Kevin Clinesmith, the agent responsible, received no jail time and had his rescinded law license restored.

No such charity was extended to Trump Security Adviser General Michael Flynn who was bankrupted with federal sting charges over accusations of giving false information to FBI agents during what he was led to believe was an informal conversation which some of the witnesses believed to be truthful.

Records show that former VP Biden appears to have “personally raised the idea” of investigating Michael Flynn for potentially having violated the obscure Logan Act.

Hunter’s Sweetheart Plea Deal:

Whereas Trump is routinely assailed in the media for criticizing unjust treatment by the FBI and DOJ, remarkably little attention is devoted to Hunter’s federal Delaware Court sweetheart plea deal which reportedly slow-walked felony tax charges to run out the statute of limitations and dismissed the entire 13-member IRS investigation team that reported “preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest."

Questions also remain regarding likely Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) violations given that no one seems able or willing to explain what business Hunter and his family were in, although House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., claims bank records in his possession will show upward of $20 million to $30 million in payments from foreign nationals.

Stormy Political Affairs:

Many Democrats celebrate Donald Trump’s politically titillating Manhattan court indictment for purportedly paying campaign hush money regarding an alleged affair with a stripper — stage name “Stormy Daniels” — by a District Attorney who campaigned for his election on a pledge to pursue and hold him “accountable” for virtually any offense he could find.

There is no similar righteous sanctimony regarding son Hunter’s stormy paternity affair with a stripper that produced an inconvenient seventh grandchild for Joe which he refuses to acknowledge or allow to be legally named a “Biden.”

In the ultimate court of public opinion, should the former occupation of the mother take precedent in the cruel treatment of an innocent child, while then also serving as a political basis for weaponized criminal prosecution of Grandpa Joe’s leading presidential opponent?

Personally, I think not.