Whistleblowers Put Careers on Line for Justice

Mounting voluntary whistleblower evidence suggests egregious corruption and coverups at top levels of the executive branch, key federal agencies and the U.S. justice system, some of which appears to include retaliation against informants.

For example, take the case of two IRS whistleblowers among the entire 13-member team terminated from the Delaware federal court’s Hunter Biden tax avoidance, and other investigations, who have presented ugly behind-the-scenes DOJ interference testimony to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

Lead investigator Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, had clearly put his career future on the line in testifying under oath that DOJ, its tax division, and the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, "provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest" over their five-year-long probe.

As Shapley testified, prosecutors reviewing the probe were threatened by one of his lawyers that charging Hunter would be "career suicide."

The second anonymous IRS whistleblower joined in telling the House Committee that he became "sick of fighting to do what’s right."

We have also recently learned about "highly credible" FBI -sourced whistleblower testimony alleging separate $5 million Ukraine Burisma payments each to Joe and Hunter Biden for unknown services "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators would not be able to "unravel this for at least 10 years."

This information was reportedly passed on to the federal Delaware Court by former Attorney General William "Bill" Barr and remains an open, although apparently languishing, FBI investigation.

Then, there are those two FBI whistleblowers, Garret O'Boyle and Steve Friend, who testified before the House Subcommittee on Federal Government Weaponization that they were victims of retaliation for expressing concern over the agency’s politicization and weaponization.

O'Boyle testified he was suspended following criticism that top officials' designation of white supremacy as the top terror threat in the U.S. allowed the bureau to cast an inordinately wide net of public surveillance.

Friend said he was retaliated against after objecting to the SWAT-enforced arrest of a Jan. 6 riot suspect from the Orlando area who was later charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, according to local media.

A potentially greater national security scandal involves charges by Israeli professor and former army officer Dr. Gal Luft regarding Chinese Communist Party infiltration of the White House which corroborates other supporting evidence in my previous July 7 posting.

Luft is recognized as being well-connected in Washington, D.C. intelligence circles where he ran a think tank, the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, with former CIA Director James Woolsey and former national security adviser Robert McFarlane as advisers.

As reported by Miranda Devine in the New York Post, Luft has offered to provide testimony before the House Oversight Committee that the Biden family received payments from individuals with alleged ties to Chinese military intelligence.

He further alleges that Hunter had an FBI mole ("One Eye") who shared classified information with Biden benefactors from the 100% China-controlled energy company CEFC.

Luft says he learned in 2017 that Hunter and Jim Biden were purportedly being paid by CEFC through his partnership at the time with a nonprofit think tank associated with the Chinese company.

He reportedly informed the DOJ and the FBI in Brussels that One Eye had tipped off his CEFC associates, Dr. Patrick Ho who Hunter referred to in an unguarded conversation as the "F*****g spy chief of China" and Chairman Ye Jianming, that they were under investigation.

According to Luft, when Ho was arrested in 2017 in New York on bribery charges, the first person he tried to call was Hunter Biden, whom he had paid $1 million as a "legal retainer" for "God-knows-what [but] was not allowed to mention the word Biden before the jury."

Luft claims that he provided this incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ during a secret meeting in Brussels in March 2019 — alleging that they have subsequently covered it up.

Incidentally, Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski and his attorney reached out to the office of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss who didn’t return their calls regarding such matters as CEFC’s earmarking of 10% of a multi-million-dollar deal for "the big guy" . . . still another indication that prosecutors may have avoided investigating connections to his father.

In Oct. 2020, just days after The Washington Post released revelations about Hunter’s laptop, Luft dispatched his attorney, Robert Henoch, to Washington to meet the Trump administration’s acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue to repeat the allegations he had made in Brussels.

In Feb. 2020, Donoghue had been assigned by Attorney General Barr to coordinate federal investigations into all Ukraine-related corruption allegations against Joe Biden.

Unbeknownst to Luft at the time, Donoghue had reportedly ordered the Delaware U.S. attorney to pause the criminal investigation into Hunter to avoid leaks in the two months before the election.

Gal Luft - who skipped bail in Brussels for what he claims to be false unregistered foreign agent charges of conspiring to sell Chinese weapons and as an unregistered agent of CEFC, expresses fear for his life on the run.

He now seeks whistleblower protection which will enable him to testify before Chairman James Comer’s House Oversight committee.

… "Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?"

Many others among us would like to have an answer to that question as well.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.