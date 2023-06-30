Hunter Biden a Grave National Security Threat

Hunter Biden’s alleged foreign deals involving direct ties with organizations and individuals connected with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its espionage apparatus are documented in his own statements as well as highly credible government whistleblower reports and news outlet investigations.

This being the case, it is responsible to wonder why U.S. agencies including the FBI, DOJ, and IRS have allowed such apparently blatantly compromising national intelligence and security violations to occur and continue unabated without appropriate countermeasures and consequences.

Moreover, there is growing purported evidence directly connecting several of Hunter’s enormously endangering foreign transaction connections to knowledge and potential involvement of his father throughout and following his term as vice president.

A most recent exposure of such epic scandal is revealed in a threatening July 30, 2017 WhatsApp text message Hunter sent to Henry Zhao, the CEO of a Beijing-based asset management company and CCP member connected with the family of the former Chinese Minister of Security.

The communication stated in part, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

A September 2020 Republican Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report documented that over $5 million was sent just days later from the Chinese company CEFC Infrastructure Investment to two Hunter related firms — $100,000 to his Owasco law office, and $5 million to Hudson West III, a firm that Hunter Biden had purportedly established with Chinese associates.

CEFC Infrastructure was a subsidiary of now-defunct CEFC Energy headed by Ye Jianming,, a company closely associated with the Chinese regime that famously earmarked 10% for “the big guy” (Joe Biden) on a multi-million deal.

Ye was later arrested in China for economic crimes and mysteriously disappeared, and one of his top lieutenants, Patrick Ho, was convicted in New York of bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

Federal agents at the time were monitoring Ho as a potential spy for China, and Hunter accidentally recorded himself in May 2018, as reported in the Daily Mail, referring to Ho as the "F-ing spy chief of China."

An earlier April 2016 message from Hunter to Zhao had reportedly stated that an "investment" from Zhao was "important to his family."

The 2020 Senate report also revealed that, beginning on Aug. 14, 2017, Hunter reportedly initiated a string of 20 wire transactions from Owasco to the Lion Hall Group, a consulting firm linked to President Biden's brother James Biden and his wife Sara which continued through Aug. 3, 2018, and totaled $1.4 million.

As reported in The Washington Free Beacon, the two sides appear to soon have patched up their differences as Hunter wrote to Zhao on Aug. 2, 2017 that "my family sends their best wishes and looks forward to playing golf when the [CEFC] director [Gongwen Dong] has time."

Zhao responded, "best regards to you, Jim and VP," apparent references to Jim and Joe Biden.

That same day, Hunter sent a "me and my family" email to CEFC director Dong confirming that they had agreed to a $10 million contract for "introductions alone," with bonus payments for any successful business deals the Biden family introduced.

The relationship proved very lucrative for the Bidens, with CEFC reportedly paying "at least" $5 million to scout out investments and another $1 million to provide legal services for CEFC executive Patrick Ho who faced charges of trying to bribe African officials for oil rights.

The Biden family was so tight with CEFC, that according to emails on his "laptop from hell," Hunter and Joe Biden who were then time-sharing office space in Washington requested that the building manager make a set of keys for Joe, Jim and Jill Biden and CEFC director Gongwen Dong who were referred to as "office mates."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, has demanded that the FBI provide information about known Chinese Communist Party links to Hunter's former secretary JiaQi "Jackie" Bao during the time he and his uncle James Biden may have garnered profits from CEFC regarding a potential U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase Bao and the Bidens sought to sell to China.

Bao had told Hunter, Jim Biden and CEFC associates in an email that "my job is to make sure our interest is protected."

According to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency.

Included is a purported $1.5 billion deal Hunter inked for his Rosemont entities company with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days after returning with his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two.

"Indeed," Schweizer writes, "every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties.

"And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family's foreign deals."

The FBI, DOJ, and IRS had all of this information, yet did nothing to address obvious national security threats.

Congress and the honest media must demand and get answers why.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.