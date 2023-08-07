Media Trashes Trump, Shamefully Covers for the Bidens

A special hypocritical irony of the Biden Department of Justice's relentless attacks on Joe’s foremost opponent and threat, Donald Trump, are the latest indictment(s) which accuse him of exactly what the legacy media has been doing all along — namely, subverting trustworthy presidential elections.

This latest scheme to eliminate Trump as a lead 2024 White House contender follows two provably unwarranted impeachment attempts.

There were the sham Banana Republic-style Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings. A proceeding omitting key statements and video records plus disallowed defense testimony.

There have also been two previous indictments that disregard and deflect from far more serious allegations against the present Oval Office occupant.

Here, I’m primarily referring to solid and expansive evidence of enormously lucrative Biden family foreign influence peddling on a truly epic historical scale, leaving no plausible deniability of Joe’s awareness or likely direct participation.

Included is a redacted FD-1023 form released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

It showed that the owner of a corrupt Ukraine energy company that paid no-experience, drug addicted Hunter a million-dollar annual salary as a no-show board member also claimed to have been "coerced" into collectively paying Hunter and Joe $10 million to end the company’s Burisma’s legal problems.

During a televised Jan. 2016 Council on Foreign Relations meeting, then-Vice President Biden openly boasted about threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. Ukraine aid unless they terminated criminal charges against the company.

Biden had said: "I looked at them and said, 'I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b****, he got fired.'"

Former President Trump was impeached for merely asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into the matter which is clearly a national security issue.

Nevertheless, much of the public has remained woefully uninformed regarding such issues with no thanks to the mutually complicit "all about Trump all the time" DOJ and legacy media that seem to follow nearly every new incriminating Biden corruption revelation with some new politically contrived distraction.

For example, the "Big Three" networks ABC, CBS, and NBC have avoided discussing national security-compromising Biden evidence of him purportedly receiving funds altogether, while giving wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s "hush money" payments to Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual encounter.

According to the Media Research Center (MRC), which teams with Secrets for the Monday " Liberal Media Scream " feature, those three television networks have devoted all of their scandal coverage to Trump!

None to Joe Biden or Hunter!

Likewise, a report from MRC’s Newsbusters found that "Over four days (June 8-June 12)," the same three have devoted 291 minutes to Trump and zero time to Biden’s scandals.

Based upon half-hour newscasts which typically devote 10 minutes to advertising, this amounted to nearly 15 shows devoted to nothing but Trump.

Geoffrey Dickens, MRC’s director of media analysis, described the double standard as "breathtaking," especially regarding similarities between charges against Trump for retention of classified documents compared with none filed for stashes found on Biden properties including his garage.

Instead, the DOJ has fed the eager media a steady stream of suspiciously timed shiny object distractions to capture brief news cycles:

March 16, House Oversight Committee James Comer releases evidence of Burisma payments to Biden family; April 4, Trump was indicted in Manhattan for "hush money" payments to Stormy Daniels.

June 8, GOP reviews 1023 form seemingly indicating former Vice President Biden received money; June 9, Trump indicted over classified documents charges.

July 26, Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal falls apart; July 27, additional charges filed against Trump by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith.

July 31, Devon Archer testifies that Joe Biden was connected to more than 20 of Hunter’s foreign business telephone conversations; Aug. 1, Smith files Jan. 6 indictment charges for "unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes discounting the election results."

Let’s again be reminded that attorneys general in 17 states also backed Trump’s election interference claims at that time in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also, why no election tampering apologies for FBI warnings to big tech media companies to dismiss expected assertions of Biden family corruption they knew to be true after the agency sat on affirming contrary evidence held on Hunter’s laptop from Hell for nearly a year throughout the 2020 election?

Does the letter from 51 high level intelligence officials similarly, and with no basis, dismissing the laptop’s existence as having earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation also constitute election meddling?

What about those IRS and FBI whistleblower reports regarding Biden administration interference in criminal investigations of Hunter for tax fraud and Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) violations which led DOJ to float a sweetheart misdemeanor stay-out-of-jail plea deal as they endlessly attempt to lock up a former president and throw away the key?

And then, "coincidentally" timing this just as the 2024 primary season really gets rolling?

Yes, continued de facto election rigging is happening right now in spectacularly transparent assaults on their political nemesis and balanced information worthy of trust.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.