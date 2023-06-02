Dems' Destroy America Agenda Is Working

After Hillary Clinton got caught deleting more than 30 thousand unauthorized emails on her private server during her tenure as Secretary of State (her contention is that they were not work-related) that were under subpoena from Congress, some containing classified materials — she and her 2016 presidential campaign orchestrated the first in what became an endless series of Democratic dirty trick assaults targeting opponent Donald Trump which continue to this day.

The initial "Clinton plan," a term referenced 65 times in the recently released Durham Report, involved entirely contrived Trump-Russia collusion charges which were used by the FBI as a pretext for launching a secret "Crossfire Hurricane" spying operation on Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, along with brutal attacks on incoming national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

The Durham probe concluded: "At the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane the FBI did not possess any intelligence showing that anyone associated with the Trump campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence officers at any point during the campaign."

Hillary’s strategy to tar Trump with accusations to deflect from her own legal problems was no secret to the Obama White House and top intelligence officials.

Former CIA Director John Brennan had briefed President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and others regarding the plan on Aug. 31, 2016.

This political warfare to delegitimize, handicap and permanently terminate Trump’s presidency continued throughout his term of office, including two failed sham impeachments and a banana republic style Capitol "insurrection" kangaroo court show trial that omitted key information and disallowed cross examination of witness testimony.

Having successfully stirred up Trump derangement mania among their base, Democrats resurrected and reinvented a hack career politician 2020 candidate with no discernable lifetime achievements as "a uniter" to lead their party, the nation, and the free world.

As a uniter, Joe Biden’s history was hardly the paragon of racial sensitivity he later professed.

In the 1970s, then-Sen. Biden was a strong opponent of busing as a means for desegregating schools who stated in 1977 that if not done in an "orderly" way could result in his children growing up in "a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point."

As a national leader, President Obama once providently said of his vice president, "Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up."

Think, for example, rampant inflation, urban crime, cartel-controlled open southern border, opioid and sex trafficking, and end of energy independence.

On the global front, as Obama’s defense secretary Robert Gates observed, Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." (See: The Washington Times of Aug. 16, 2021, "Biden Has Been Wrong on Every Major Foreign Policy Decision in Last 4 Decades," by Cal Thomas.)

That track record has notably continued with the Afghanistan debacle and Russia Ukraine invasion.

And speaking of Ukraine, recall that former Vice President Biden openly bragged about withholding a billion dollars in military aid if they didn’t fire the prosecutor that was investigating Burisma, the corrupt energy company where Hunter got paid a million dollars a year serving as no-show board member.

Trump was impeached for merely asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky about that.

We have since learned from evidence on Hunter’s "laptop from hell" and bank records that the Biden family raked in huge profits from numerous foreign entities during Joe’s term as vice president – some $31 million from China deals alone.

Evidence of Vice President Biden's meetings with at least 14 of Hunter’s foreign business partners give evidence of Joe’s lies about ignorance of his son’s foreign influence peddling deals.

The FBI sat on that and other incriminating laptop information for nearly a year before the 2020 election, even meeting with social media companies to regard any such reports as a Russian "hack and leak" operation before the New York Post broke the story.

Biden’s senior campaign leader — now Secretary of state Antony Blinken — orchestrated a baseless letter signed by 51 former senior former intelligence officials also discrediting the laptop as having "classic earmarks of Russian disinformation," a successful ploy further revealing a politically corrupted two-tier criminal justice system.

A dramatic illustration of this duplicity is evident in contrasting the FBI’s early morning armed raid on Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence looking for classified documents vs. no such urgency regarding unauthorized materials that have turned up in Biden’s garage, residence, and University of Pennsylvania Biden Center.

More recently the Biden DOJ has fired the team that has been investigating potential criminal acts by Hunter such as foreign money laundering and tax evasion that may lead to his dad.

This has occurred after an IRS whistleblower testified before Congress that law enforcement officials had been treating these probe charges with apparent political deference to Biden.

Meanwhile, the FBI has currently refused to release an unclassified email purported by another whistleblower to provide hard evidence of a "smoking gun" foreign bribe to former Vice President Biden in exchange for a favorable policy deal. (See The Washington Post of May 31, 2023: "FBI Director Wray to Face Contempt of Congress Vote.")

The House GOP intends to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for stonewalling that document subpoena.

More contemptible is a broad pattern of internal subversion and decay of democratic principles and protections we have all too casually taken for granted.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.