The Swamp Should Still Fear Trump

When Donald J. Trump, an outsider, descended the golden escalator pledging to drain the Washington swamp, he aroused even more monsters than most of us might have imagined.

On April 17, 2016 – even before he became the GOP nominee - Politico published a provident article, " Could Trump Be Impeached Shortly After He Takes Office?"

Then, only 19 minutes after Trump was sworn in, The Washington Post ran an article noting that a campaign to impeach him had already begun.

Trump In the Eye of an FBI Hurricane

Although treated at the time by the mainstream media as a disinformation conspiracy, the FBI had, in fact, been spying on the Trump campaign through a project called "Crossfire Hurricane" which continued following his election with tacit approval by the previous administration.

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, a mating pair of high-level FBI lovebirds connected with Crossfire Hurricane put themselves in the eye of a storm of their own creation with text messages that expressed no shared affection whatsoever for then-candidate Trump.

Peter Strzok, who led the investigation, assured Lisa Page, a lead attorney on the matter, that the agency wouldn’t allow Trump to win the presidency.

Strzok had referred to Donald Trump in a text as "a f***ing idiot." And when Page worried about Trump winning, Strzok wrote to her , "No, he won’t. We’ll stop it."

The FBI probe was premised upon a separate phony "dirty dossier" report sponsored and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan later revealed that he had briefed then-President Barack Obama in 2016 on plans by Hillary Clinton in July of that year aimed at tying competing candidate Trump to Russia's hack of the DNC as a smoke screen distraction from her deleted classified email national security "problem" while serving as Obama-Biden administration secretary of state.

Records reveal Jan. 7, 2017 discussions among then-President Obama, Vice President Biden, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and FBI Director James Comey reportedly addressing how to continue the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation going forward.

The FBI spying also focused upon Trump campaign and administration associates.

In their Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) filings, the agency omitted known facts that the dossier information used in 2017 to conduct surveillance on Carter Page — a relatively inconsequential Trump administration adviser — was not only uncorroborated, but also knowingly involved a false statement.

Kevin Clinesmith , a low-level FBI lawyer, copped a guilty plea of altering evidence in exchange for skating on federal prison time.

Then-FBI Director Comey also went after incoming Trump Security Adviser Lt. General Michael Flynn, charging him with being untruthful during an unofficial-seeming conversation, and essentially destroyed his distinguished career.

Former Vice President Biden is noted during the Jan. 7, 2017, Oval Office meeting suggesting that Gen. Flynn be investigated for violating an obscure 1799 "Logan Act."

Trump-Russia Collusion Delusions

Hillary’s dark murky swamp shadow entered the scene again in 2017 during U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year-long inquiry into possible links between Trump associates and attempts by Russian sources to interfere with the 2016 election.

We now know from an ongoing Special Counsel John Durham probe that Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, posing merely as a concerned citizen, had peddled bogus claims regarding a nefarious Trump connection with a Russian Alpha Bank to the FBI.

Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign manager, Robby Mook, has testified that Clinton personally authorized taking that fiction to the media.

The bureau knew since Feb. 2017 that Sussmann’s information presented to then-FBI general counsel was unsupportable.

Nevertheless, both the FBI and CIA sat on this knowledge, allowing Trump to be continually hounded by false Russia collusion allegations throughout his presidency.

Mueller’s 448-page report found no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the election.

Impeachable Obsessions

On Dec. 18, 2019, following the Mueller dud, the Democrat-controlled House approved articles of impeachment charging the president with a new claim that he had prompted Ukraine — not Russia — to interfere with another upcoming election.

Trump was accused of having the temerity to question incoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a July 2019 phone call to influence an investigation into Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma, a corrupt energy company his government was investigating.

Why might Trump imagine that to be a national security problem?

Maybe because in March 2016, former V.P. Joe had been televised bragging that he had previously leveraged $1 billion in American aid to persuade Ukraine to oust its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

Meanwhile, the FBI also sat on scads of evidence of Biden family foreign influence peddling on Hunter’s "laptop from hell" until after the 2020 election . . . which 51 former senior DOJ intelligence officials falsely dismissed as Russian disinformation.

Banishment by Any Means Possible

After his acquittal on the first impeachment, the Democrat House came back after Trump with a second impeachment round on Jan. 11, 2021, one week before his term expired, unsuccessfully charging him with having incited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Along with sham House Select Committee hearings that now continue following his presidency, the goal is transparently intended to make Donald Trump ineligible to ever run for office again.

Whereas the purpose of those hearings was purportedly to investigate causes and culprits behind those attacks to better understand how to prevent any such further occurrences, that isn't what any of us have witnessed.

The kangaroo court, comprised entirely of members who previously voted to impeach the former president, has not only provided no opportunities for factual questioning and rebuttals . . . it has also introduced glaringly deceptive omissions and cherry-picked material presented out of context.

For example, the committee deleted key video footage where Trump urged supporters to "walk" with him down to the Capitol after the rally, and to "peacefully" and "patriotically make your voices heard."

Having turned up exactly nothing to legally disqualify Trump from a next term candidacy, the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence without presenting a clear and convincing case to the public makes it apparent that desperate deep swamp denizens are still very determined to find something — anything — to accomplish that purpose.

Why do they fear him so feverishly?

Because they should.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.