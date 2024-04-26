Media Shines Spotlight on Trump Trials, Goes Dark on Bidens

Media’s Spotlight on Trump Trials Illuminates Shadowed Biden Shadiness

Desperate Democratic, and other left-adherent, lawfare to spotlight their party’s national poll-leading presidential opponent in hostile and humiliating courtrooms and off the campaign trail have may soon rue far uglier contrasting reflections on their own far more deeply compromised candidate along with the politicized justice system he represents.

Consider the previously unthinkable current spectacle of a former and quite likely leader of the free world being confined in virtual judicial trial bondage timed to occur throughout much of the 2024 election campaign season by a Manhattan District Attorney (Alvin Bragg) who campaigned to convict him and presided over by a judge whose immediate family member raises money for Democrats.

Nevertheless, New York Judge Juan Merchan refused to recuse himself from the case, transfer it to a politically neutral jurisdiction, or allow Donald Trump to be absent from court presence without his permission subject to threat of criminal arrest.

All of this premised upon an alleged personal affair purportedly having occurred nearly two decades ago involving a so-called 2016 "hush money" payment that was explicitly determined to have violated no law even if it was true.

Then there’s that other Manhattan case filed by E. Jean Carroll which accused Trump of rape, a charge that was recently unanimously dismissed by the jury but changed to a conviction for sexual assault although she could not recall the exact year or even the season sometime in the 1990s the event allegedly occurred.

Although Carroll’s rape claim was allowed nearly 30 years after the alleged fact only by Democratic-sponsored legislation introduced on Jan. 6, 2021, she was nevertheless awarded $5 million plus a staggering $83.3 million fine in additional punitive damages for defaming her by refuting the original rape charges.

Meanwhile, the legacy media continues to entirely ignore unfiled sexual assault charges dating back to the same timeframe against former Delaware Sen. Joe Biden by his then-aide Tara Reade alleging that in 1993 he pushed her up against a wall in the U.S. Capitol Building and inappropriately touched her without consent.

Still another Manhattan trial originally fined Trump $250 million with a two-decade old victimless civil property case served by New York Attorney General Letitia James who campaigned to indict then-president Trump of something — anything — and presided over by a smugly camera-preening New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

Whereas the judgement was reduced by the New York Supreme Court to a still-whopping $175 million, the banks involved testified that they had no issues with Trump’s property valuations and would welcome doing similar business with him again.

Massive Biden family foreign influence peddling and tax evasion, however, is treated by those who we trust to enforce fair justice as no big deal.

Like, for example, wondering why the IRS let the statute of limitations lapse on criminal tax evasion charges against Hunter Biden involving $8.3 million in income during the height of his employment as a board member of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company where then-Vice President Joe threatened to withhold a billion dollars in U.S. aid unless they fired the prosecutor.

Bank records secured by the House Oversight Committee show that on March 1, 2017 — less than two months after Joe Biden left office as Barack Obama’s vice president — State Energy HK Limited — a company affiliated with CEFC, a corrupt Chinese energy company connected with the Communist Party (CCP) — transferred over $1.3 million to Hunter, James Biden, Hallie Biden, an unknown Biden, and their companies through a family associate

That is the same CEFC where a Hunter laptop from hell email documents a 10 percent cut for the "big guy" (Joe Biden).

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently prosecuting a federal case in Florida alleging that former President Trump unlawfully kept concealed sensitive government documents after leaving office which he arguably had full authority to do under the Presidential Records Act.

Meanwhile, there ironically appears to be no DOJ interest in pursuing charges against Joe Biden for "accidentally" stashing illegally removed classified documents dating to 1974 when he was a senator.

Nevertheless, this distinction is being entirely ignored, as spectacularly evidenced by the hostile armed DOJ-authorized FBI Aug. 8, 2022 raid on the personal Trump family residence at Mar-a-Lago in search of unauthorized documents.

Florida judge Aileen Cannon has recently released previously redacted evidence revealing close communication between the Biden White House and the National Archives and Records Administration along with names of key parties involved that Smith attempted to conceal in the year before Trump was indicted.

Compare this with very different DOJ and media disinterest regarding discoveries of at least 10 classified documents found stashed in at least five unsecured Biden residence and business locations, including a garage next to his Corvette and a University of Pennsylvania Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank office closet.

Formerly headed by top level Biden presidential campaign advisor — now U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken — the New York Post has described the Biden Center as a "dark-money nightmare where foreign competitors like China donated millions of dollars to the university so that they could have access to future high-ranking officials."

Incidentally, that’s the very same Biden Center that successfully lobbied the Biden Department of Justice to reverse former President Trump’s China Initiative established to combat shadowed technical spying at universities and research institutions.

It’s urgently past time to wake up and turn on the lights.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.