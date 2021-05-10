Biden On the Wrong Side of Every Major Voting Issue

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates famously observed in his memoirs that former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden "has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Now-President Biden is doing no better on domestic policy issues and actions which favor the GOP in upcoming 2022 Congressional midterm elections.

Community Security From Violence

Then-candidate Biden was conspicuously absent last summer in not condemning horrific mob scenes of burning and looting in many major Democrat-controlled cities. Then-Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamal Harris supported a free bailout program that released violent perpetrators.

A 2020 Harvard Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll found that most Americans are responsive to the Trump/Republican law-and-order message, favoring arrests of violent protestors and deportation of immigrants with criminal records.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of police, compared with 51% for the Black Lives Matter movement. Antifa, the left-wing "anti-fascist" movement, had just a 14% approval.

Four in five voters said that those committing mayhem during protests should face arrest and prosecution.

Securing America's Southern Border

Biden's reversal of Trump policies has resulted in a full-blown border crisis exemplified by children inhumanely crowded in disgusting COVID-infested facilities, their nationwide transfers, a total security breakdown by human and narcotics traffickers, and consequential drug addiction and crime impacts extending far beyond border communities.

There's little wonder then why a recent Fox News poll of a thousand randomly selected registered voters gave Biden his worst job ratings on border security and immigration: a 52% disapproval vs. 34% approval on immigration and nearly the same on border security.

Fifty-six percent of voters "completely" or "mostly" blame Biden for the increase of migrants trying to enter the U.S., and about three-fourths want the border tightened with illegal immigrants who commit crimes deported rather than protected, as Democrat sanctuary cities do.

Reopening Businesses, Schools and Lives

Americans are voting in droves through business and family relocations to escape Democrat state and city COVID and union shutdowns for economic and social Republican refugees. This rapidly accelerating blue state exodus is causing a political/economic demographic shift benefiting influxes to states like Texas and Florida which offer more affordable, tax-friendly business environments and individual lifestyles.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, all top five state mass exodus losers are Democratic-controlled: California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois. These and other blue states also tend to maintain the most stringent economy and society-crushing COVID shutdown policies.

A Democrat pact with teachers' unions that has shut down public school in-class teaching has deprived low COVID-risk K-12 children of quality education and normal social experiences. Such unwarranted policies are also burdening working parents with home-schooling responsibilities that again fall heaviest on low-income single-parent family wage earners.

Green New Deal Economic/Energy Impacts

On his first day in the Oval Office, President Biden capped off the Keystone XL pipeline at the Canadian border along with about 11,000 jobs and 830,000 barrels of oil per day it would have delivered. That same day, he placed moratoriums on oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters.

The proposed new $2.3 trillion Democrat ''infrastructure'' plan — a rebranded Green New Deal plus much more — will cost American households $1,400 each year. Something north of $180 billion of that money would be spent annually to end a so-called ''climate crisis.''

When asked in a 2020 American Energy Alliance poll how much respondents would be willing to pay each year to address climate change, ''the median answer (which had been trending toward $50 for a number of years) was $20 dollars, with 32% of respondents answering 'zero.'''

This is a losing deal for the majority of voters of all political and racial color stripes.

Government Spending, Taxes and Debt

A combination of a previous $1.9 trillion Democrat COVID-19 relief package that was financed entirely by borrowed money, the proposed new $2.3 infrastructure spending, and still another proposed $1.8 trillion family benefits plan, will add up to about $6 trillion in new debt.

Although Joe Biden has repeatedly promised that anyone earning less than $400,000 annually "won't see a single penny" of tax increase or "any new taxes," recall that in 2008, Barack Obama and Biden made a similar pledge never to raise taxes of any sort on anyone earning less than $250,000, a vow broken with impunity.

Former presidential candidate Biden already said that if elected, he would repeal the Trump administration's tax cut which would result in a $2,000 tax hike for a median $73,000 annual income family of four, and $1,300 for a single parent with one child.

Many voters from all sides of the political and economic spectrum will figure out that the Democrat proposals must be paid by taxpayers and their heirs, silent raids on Social Security and 401(k) pension accounts, and unrelenting monetary and commodity cost inflation.

America's Constitution and Culture

The Democrat Left's influential alignment with radical neo-Marxist "woke" ideologies and agendas is bound to be prominently featured by Republicans in 2022 midterms.

America is witnessing a relentless assault on constitutionally guaranteed First Amendment free speech rights which has even allowed Twitter and other giant tech monopolists to block a sitting president — along with Parler, a fledgling competitor — from their platforms.

Many parents are appropriately alarmed and angered that Biden's Department of Education has a proposed new rule that cites and praises The New York Times' 1619 Project, as well as critical race theory which indoctrinates impressionable young minds not only that they live in a racist society, but also that they and their parents (if white) carry that historical stain.

Amid rising violent disorder, Left-aligned defund police and Second Amendment assaults are even opposed by many properly worried traditional Democrat voters, including most high-risk law-abiding minority residents of high-crime communities.

Add to this a hurricane of Biden-advocated horrors, including proposals to: disallow "racist Jim Crow" state voter identification requirements, elimination of the Senate filibuster rule requiring a supermajority vote to block major legislation bills; admissions of Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico as two more reliable Democrat-voting states; and transparent plans to pack the Supreme Court with four additional liberal justices.

Joe Biden ran for president as a uniting moderate. He was spectacularly wrong on both of those accounts, too.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.