Dems Use Sick Buffalo Shooting to Slur Open Border Opposition

Lamentably, let’s all recognize that dangerous lunatic psychopaths exist who attach deadly motives to any variety of deeply demented delusions: racist, religious, and political included.

Payton Gendron, a white 18-year-old who went on a murderous rampage at a Buffalo supermarket which left 10 people dead — eight of whom were Black along with three others who were wounded — is a tragic example.

Gendron’s more than 700-page rambling diary, along with social media postings, reveal a socially isolated, mentally disturbed person who had been hospitalized after threatening deadly violence against his senior year class, frequented the dark web, was so paranoid about COVID-19 he once wore a full-bodied medical protective suit.

His outfit came with gloves and a gas mask to school; he wrote of decapitating cats.

And while Gendron’s manifesto reportedly contains endless unhinged racist Black and antisemitic rants, it’s also full of incoherent attacks against conservatives, for "eco-fascism."

Mental illness can also be legitimately attached to the homicidal intent of Black 62-year-old Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James who fired a handgun 33 times on a crowded train that injured 10 people.

James had previously claimed in selfie videos that New York’s mental health system failed him, including one where he said "I wanted to kill people," but "I don’t want to go to f**king prison."

Then there’s the carnage that occurred when a Black man named Darrell Brooks intentionally plowed a Ford SUV into a 2021 Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade which killed six white people including an 8-year-old boy and injured more than 60 others.

Brooks, who had recently been released from custody on charges of driving over a woman’s leg during a domestic dispute, had a history of 10 criminal allegations involving violence since 1999.

Although President Biden never traveled to Waukesha, nor condemned that massacre as a racial hate crime, he cleared his White House schedule on May 17 to speak in Buffalo where he correlated Payton Gendron’s acts to a wide-spread white supremacy movement.

Biden declared, "In America, evil will not win, I promise you . . . Hate will not prevail, and white supremacy will not have the last word."

Joe then transparently linked white supremist racism to rejection of his de facto open southern border policy.

He said, "And through the media and politics the internet has radicalized angry, alienated lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced — that’s the word, replaced — by the other. By people who don’t look like them and who are therefore, in the perverse ideology that they possess and are being fed, lesser beings. I and all of you reject the lie.”

Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer went even a step farther, directly blaming former president Trump’s supporters and conservative media for provoking racist white supremist threats.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said, "Every time MAGA [Make America Great] Republicans or pundits vilify wrongly immigrants and call them invaders, every time they falsely claim that millions of undocumented people cast ballots in our elections, and every time loud bigoted voices bemoan the disintegration of an imagined 'classic' America, the subtext is clear: these hard-right MAGA Republicans argue that people of color and minority communities are somehow posing a threat — a threat — to the American way of life."

The senator added, "This is replacement theory in a nutshell. It is a dangerous and a deeply anti-American worldview. It’s poisoning people’s minds who spend hours wandering the darkest wastelands of the internet."

Instead, what’s truly antithetical to an American worldview is to feature a so-called "replacement theory" appearing in the rambling diary of a homicidal psychopath to stigmatize those who don’t condone open borders or divisive teachings of critical race theory as white supremist domestic terrorists.

Sen. Schumer’s remarks specifically threw Fox News into the Democrats’ domestic terrorism pit.

"In a craven quest for viewers and ratings," he said, "organizations like Fox News have spent years perfecting the craft of stroking cultural grievance and political resentment that eerily mirrors the messages found in replacement theory."

Strident stoking of cultural grievance and political resentment that Schumer charges project exactly what members of his own party are doing to deflect catastrophic failures of their own policies, the southern border disaster most particularly.

As direct consequences, Border Patrol agents encountered more than 220,000 migrants at the border in April, the highest number reported since 2000. More than 1 million encounters have already been reported so far this year, while 1.7 million were reported in the entire year of 2021.

This crushing border disorder invasion will become even far worse on May 23 when the Biden administration terminates a Trump-era Title 42 program which allows patrol officials to turn away migrants premised on a claim that they pose no COVID-19 safety risk, while simultaneously declaring that a continuing COVID emergency exists to support vaccines for young people who are least at risk.

Charges that elimination of American border sovereignty is racist are patently contradictory as well. If that were true, we wouldn’t see rapidly growing numbers of Hispanic and Black populations voting Republican.

“White replacement theory” is but one more desperate Democrat scam intended to gin up their far-left base ahead of November Congressional midterms.

Exploiting a mindless and tragic mass murder to accomplish this fraud is a despicable political strategy to hang onto power in an election year.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.