Open Border Is for More Voters for Democrats, Not America

A Spanish language flyer found inside walls of portable toilets at the Resource Center Matamoros nongovernmental organization (NGO) encampment south of Mexico’s border with Texas confirms it all, urging migrants to vote illegally for Biden once they have arrived inside the U.S.

According to the Heritage Foundation, a non-profit conservative think tank that exposed the flyers on Twitter/X through its Oversight Project investigation, "they also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens" seek the center’s assistance.

Translated from Spanish, the message states, "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his mandate to stay open."

Along with the Resource Center Matamoros (RCM) logo, address, website and phone number, the flyer also shows a Biden campaign logo with the phrase: "Todos con Biden,” (All with Biden).

The messaging contained errors in spelling and grammar which appear to include statements taken verbatim from a paragraph in the organization’s English-language website and translated into Spanish using online translation software.

For example, the Spanish word for welcome, "bienvenidos," was misspelled as "bienvedinos," the incorrect tense use of the word "mientras esperan" should instead be "mientras esperen," and the United States appears in lower case as "estados Unidos."

The flyer simply added two sentences saying that migrants need to vote for Biden to the website text.

Logic suggests that any native Spanish speaking authors and producers would have known the difference, perhaps indicating a North American gringo source of Democrat political persuasion.

Not pointing any accusatory fingers towards the White House, perhaps mirthfully recall that first lady Jill Biden’s keynote speech writers similarly didn’t seem to quite master such nuances of the Spanish language when referring to attendees of a 2022 annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights group, as breakfast tacos.

Accurately interpreted, her prepared Spanish statement said, "The diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength."

RCM founder Gaby Zavala has disclaimed knowledge regarding who produced the flyer and told the Associated Press that her group "does not encourage immigrants to register to vote or cast ballots in the U.S."

Doing so would create a second crime to illegal border crossers, since only U.S. citizens are permitted to vote in federal elections.

Images and videos of the flyers at the Matamoros center garnered immediate outrage among concerned citizens and congressional representatives following Heritage Foundation’s posting on Twitter/X.

Heritage also published a short audio clip of Zavala having a conversation with an unidentified male who says he is trying to help as many people as possible before Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, gets re-elected.

Zavala can be heard replying, "Believe me, we're in the same boat."

Whereas Zavala didn’t respond to detailed questions about the exchange, she told the AP that her organization doesn’t support political campaigns for or against candidates because such activity would be "outside the scope of our mission."

House Republicans raised the issue in their questioning of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on April 16.

Before becoming DHS Secretary, Mayorkas had served on the board of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), a NGO that previously had rented space from RCM.

HIAS told the AP that it neither produced the flyers, supported their message, nor has had any ties to RCM since 2022.

Whereas we can’t presently be certain what entity produced those Biden boosting flyers, there can be no doubt whose interests and agendas they serve…namely to reward Democrats with illegal migrant national, state, and local election advantages.

There should be no wonder in this regard why it is exclusively Democrats who oppose voter identification requirements to ensure that only legal citizens can cast ballots.

As discussed in my March 29 column, it’s also no coincidence that in 2021, soon after taking office and reversing all Trump border policies, President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing another one by the former president and requiring the Census Bureau to determine the population of each state without regard to respondents’ lawful immigration status.

Nor should there be any reason for surprise that Senate Democrats recently voted unanimously to defeat an amendment by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn, to bar illegal immigrants from being counted along with lawful citizens in determining how many U.S. House seats states are apportioned to represent them.

States registering large numbers of illegal aliens and other non-citizens therefore obviously gain additional representation in Congress at the expense of those with fewer since the overall total number was fixed by law following the 1910 census at 435 members.

Electoral votes are allocated among the states based on the census, with each allocated according to the number of Senators and Representatives in its U.S. congressional delegation.

In addition, census counts also influence the proportional amount of federal funding various states receive from we taxpayers for foreign residents, i.e., emergency medical care, incarceration, and English language learning.

Democrats apparently believe that many millions of grateful illegal border crossers will eventually be awarded amnesty and turn Texas and other red border states blue by sheer voting numbers, while already bankrupt stronghold states like California and cities like Chicago and Manhattan will receive additional federal taxpayer bailouts.

And that’s exactly what they will do if we continue to let them.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.