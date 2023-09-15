Charitable, Forgiving Media Enables Bidens' Truth Problem

Joseph Robinette Biden can thank a very charitable forgiving legacy media for disregarding dishonest statements as harmless prevarications, gaffs, and fibs . . . all of which tend to boil down to a propensity to be less than truthful.

Sometimes this braggadocio serves to make our nation's 46th president seem a more accomplished, consequential figure; sometimes it’s because he simply doesn’t know facts, or, more than seemingly, makes stuff up.

Sometimes it’s because he desperately hopes it will keep him out of huge political and legal trouble . . . such as a current criminal impeachment inquiry.

Note that President Biden’s statements that he knew nothing about his son Hunter’s foreign business transactions have since equivocated to deny that he was never "in business" with his son.

We're asked to believe that Joe had no conversations with his son about his business during a December 2013 Beijing trip together aboard Air Force Two after Hunter later admitted to The New Yorker having introduced Joe to his business partner Jonathan Li who ran a Chinese private equity fund, Bohai Capital.

Ten days after returning, Hunter's Rosemont entities firm inked a $1 billion deal with the Communist state-owned Bank of China which was later increased to $1.5 billion.

President Joe Biden's repeated claims of ignorance regarding his son's dubiously purposed and profitable foreign business deals involving countries, companies, and culprits that are hostile to U.S. interests is proving to be a barnyard of malarkey.

That was already obvious from a late 2018 telephone message from then-Vice President Biden to Hunter found on his "laptop from Hell" regarding a New York Times article involving previous business dealings with Ye Jianming, a Chinese tycoon who then headed a now bankrupt China Energy Company (CEFC) in 2016.

Joe Biden is heard saying, "I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good." Biden continued. "I think you're clear. And anyway, if you get a chance, give me a call, I love you."

One of Ye's top lieutenants, Patrick Ho, a person Hunter had accidentally recorded himself referring to as the "F***ing spy chief of China," was convicted in New York of bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

During 2017 and 2018, CEFC had paid Hunter and his uncle James Biden $4.8 million for purported "legal and advisory work," gifted Hunter with a diamond ring estimated to be worth about $80,000, and earmarked 10% of a much larger deal to be "held by [Hunter] for the big guy [Joe]."

Hunter's recently IRS whistleblower-released July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message shakedown of Henry Zhao, a Chinese business executive with known Communist Party connections, threatened, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

Records revealed to the House Ways and Means Committee show that the following month Hunter's Owasco P.C. firm received nearly $5 million in a series of CEFC payments.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has observed bank records indicate that nearly $20 million in foreign payments including from Ukraine , China , Russia , Kazakhstan , and Mexico were directed to Biden family members and associates through more than 20 shell companies mostly created during the period when Joe was vice president.

Hunter’s laptop records show that Joe attended a dinner with Hunter's business associates from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia at the Café Milano in Washington, D.C., on April 16, 2015.

The guest list included Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, where Hunter served as a no-show board member.

The late Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov whose billionaire wife Yelena Baturina had wired $3.5 million to his Rosemont firm on Feb. 14, 2014 also attended.

The day after the dinner Hunter received an email from Burisma's Pozharskyi (who later reportedly paid Joe and Hunter each $5 million) that read, "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to D.C. and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together."

Obama White House visitor logs and photographs on a press briefing room tour with Hunter show that Joe met with two of his son's Mexican business associates — Miguel Alemán Velasco and Miguel Alemán Magnani — on Feb. 26, 2014.

An Oct. 30, 2015, email reveals that Hunter arranged a video conference with his father and Carlos Slim, a Mexican billionaire with whom Hunter was seeking to do business.

Photos published by The Daily Mail on Nov. 19, 2015, less than a month after the video conference, show Slim, Velasco and Magnani meeting with Joe, Hunter, and Hunter's business partner and family friend Jeff Cooper at the vice presidential Washington residence.

A Hunter Feb. 24, 2016, email later accused Slim of going silent on their business partnership despite Hunter having "brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F'ing White House and the Vice President's house," whereas a July 24, 2018 text message to Cooper confirmed he had spoken to his father about Slim, and was still hopeful about doing a deal.

According to the National Archives, Hunter hitched rides aboard Air Force Two to at least 13 countries during his father’s vice presidency, yet they purportedly never talked about his business.

Nope . . . Nothing to see there.

Just a couple of high-flying father and son pals hanging out together on the taxpayer dime.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.