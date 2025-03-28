Judges a Roadblock to Trump Voter Mandates

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made no secret about the top priority guiding recent Democrat judicial appointments.

He told PBS News Hour co-anchor Geoff Bennett,

"The good news here is, we did put 235 judges, progressive judges, judges not under the control of Trump, last year on the bench, and they are ruling against Trump time after time after time.

"And we hope that the appellate courts, when it gets up there, and the Supreme Court will uphold those rulings.

"They restored the money to NIH. They required that 8,000 employees, federal employees, have to come back.

"We're in over 100 lawsuits against them, and we are having a good deal of success. It's only at the lower court level right now."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and other members of the Trump administration argue that several federal district court judges have issued orders impeding the president's actions, which constitute judicial overreach at the expense of executive authority in violation of separation of powers.

An executive branch DOJ filing to the U.S. Supreme Court charges that lower courts have already issued more than 40 judicial orders impeding its policies "without sufficient regard for limits on their own jurisdiction or to defects in plaintiffs' representations about the law and the underlying facts."

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., plans to introduce legislation to curb what he says is "dramatic abuse of judicial authority" by courts issuing injunctions against President Trump’s agenda, including ridding the country of dangerous foreign criminals under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

U.S. District of Columbia Judge James Boasberg issued an order to block deportations of members of Tren De Aragua, a Venezuelan gang the Trump administration has declared to be a foreign terrorist organization. Judge Boasberg went so far as to order flights in the air headed to prison in El Salvador to return to the U.S.

After other flights continued, they were blocked again as recently as Wednesday by a U.S. D.C. Court of Appeals presided over by Judge Karen Henderson.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has agreed to accept repatriation flights for its citizens deported from the U.S. after President Nicolás Maduro had initially halted them earlier this month.

By all appearances, Boasberg seems to be a popular go-to-guy for Democrat-favoring "judge shopping."

Boasberg having been the one who gave FBI attorney Kevin Klinesmith a slap-on-wrist/ stay-out-of-jail pass for falsifying information to obtain a FISA warrant in their illegal spying operation on the Trump 2016 campaign.

Against likely coincidental odds, the judge has also been appointed to preside over a new lawsuit brought against several senior national security officials after a reporter was unintentionally added to a Signal group chat during which the planned bombing of Houthi targets in Yemen was discussed.

The predominately Democratic Washington, D.C. area is an obviously favored venue region for seeking, if not shopping for, anti-Trump administration District Court rulings.

U.S. D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell signed off on a restraining order barring portions of Trump’s executive order suspending security clearances for Perkins Coie employees, a prominent Democrat opposition research law firm that allegedly knowingly promoted false "Trump Russia Collusion" charges based upon a phony "Steele Dossier."

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, another federal judge in D.C., issued a preliminary injunction barring the Defense Department from implementing Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from enlisting or serving in the military.

Yet another D.C. federal judge, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, issued a temporary restraining order blocking the EPA’s decision to terminate up to $20 billion in grants for climate initiatives in a "Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund."

Nearby, U.S. Maryland District Judge Ellen Hollander barred Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing any more sensitive records and directed it to "disgorge and delete" any such data it has, as well as barring it from "installing any software" on Social Security Administration (SSA) information systems.

Another Maryland U.S. District Judge, Theodore Chuang, argued that Musk is merely an adviser to the president and was not authorized to participate in efforts to slash the workforce and shutter USAID headquarters.

Baltimore-based U.S. District Judge James Bredar ordered the administration to reinstate recently hired probationary workers dismissed to downsize and reshape the federal bureaucracy at 18 federal agencies, including the EPA, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the U.S. Agency for International Development, in a lawsuit brought by 20 Democratic-led states.

In a separate west coast case, San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered federal agencies to reinstate thousands of probationary employees at the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of Interior, and the Treasury Department.

Rhode Island federal U.S. District Judge John McConnell granted "a motion for enforcement," requiring federal agencies to "pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal."

Such lower district court roadblocks to top-level executive branch directives will face strong White House and congressional legal challenges.

Challenges likely leading to foundational Supreme Court separation of power resolutions.

The final resolution, however, will occur in courts of public opinion that begin to convene in mid-term 2026 election booths.

On the ballot, American voters will decide whether they wish to retain violent criminals on their streets and continue to allow unchecked government spending sprees stripping retirement accounts, while their succeding generations are buried in hopeless debt.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.