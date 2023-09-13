No Politics Here, This Impeachment Inquiry Is Real

Whereas you can safely bet that Democrats and their loyal left-leaning media will dismiss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Sept. 12 announcement he will call for an impeachment inquiry into potential Biden foreign bribes and other matters as political retaliation for current Trump indictments in four legislative districts, there's a whole lot more to the purpose than that.

Yes, this is a politically charged time for both parties leading into a critical election.

Nor do House Republicans have expectations that any amount of hard evidence yielded by their ongoing Biden corruption investigations in multiple committees will lead to a two-thirds majority vote needed to convict Joe in the Democrat-majority Senate.

Such evidence of Biden family influence peddling abounds — some linked directly back to Joe — is revealed in son Hunter's laptop from hell, more than 150 Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports, 20 foreign shell companies created with no known purposes, numerous recorded communications and bank records, and sworn statements by highly credible eyewitness whistleblowers.

Despite virtual legacy media blackouts regarding epic Biden scandals in lieu of echo chamber Trump trashing, the public has begun to take note.

According to a nationwide June Trafalgar-Convention of States Action poll, fewer than a third of likely voters (31.4%) believe Joe Biden to be innocent of allegations connected to a foreign policy bribery scheme.

Having already identified and collected mountains of incriminating Biden materials, current House investigation committees have encountered roadblocks in obtaining vital documents and witness testimony by partisan Biden administration organizations including DOJ, FBI, Treasury, and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Impeachment inquiry status will add legal leverage to overcome stonewalling obstacles in seeking answers to some questions informed 2024 voters should wish to know about.

The investigation will be led by Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairmen of oversight, ways and means, and judiciary committees, respectively.

As Speaker McCarthy observed, bank records show that nearly $20 million in foreign payments including from Ukraine, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Mexico were directed to Biden family members and associates through shell companies mostly created during the period when Joe was vice president.

We can be certain that investigators will seek answers regarding why they were created, what services they rendered, potential links to subsequent public policy decisions, and possible money trails to overseas accounts.

Impeachment investigators are bound to push NARA to release information regarding more than 5,400 emails reportedly sent by former VP and current President Biden under pseudonyms Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware which may have been used to conceal foreign pay-for-play transactions.

One such email included an attachment that had details about a scheduled phone call between then-Vice President Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in May 2016 where Hunter was the only person copied.

Front and center, the inquiry will certainly look into then-Vice President Biden's public braggadocio about threatening to withhold $1 billion in authorized Ukraine aid unless they fired the prosecutor of Burisma, an energy company of purportedly questionable business practices, that was reportedly paying son Hunter a more than hefty salary as a no-show board member.

As revealed in a FD-1023 form, Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky told a trustworthy FBI confidential human source that he was "pushed to pay" $5 million each to Joe and Hunter Biden.

If so, was that a bribe payment in return for getting the prosecutor fired? Did they pay taxes on that income?

And what about reports that Zlochevsky recorded 15 voice conversations with Hunter and two with Joe as an insurance policy? And that the money would be paid through a complex network of transfers that would require 10 years for U.S. authorities to unwind.

Despite frequent denials of knowledge about Hunter's foreign businesses in numerous countries, many that are U.S. adversaries, evidence proves otherwise.

A July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message shakedown of Henry Zhao, a Chinese executive with CEFC, another questionable energy company with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatened: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

Records revealed to the House Ways and Means Committee show that the following month Hunter's Owasco P.C. firm received nearly $5 million in a series of CEFC payments.

Questions also remain regarding what services were rendered to CEFC warranting a 10% purported cut for the "big guy," aka Joe Biden, as famously revealed by Hunter's former partner Tony Bobulinski, and why more than a million dollars in CEFC payments were reportedly distributed to Biden family members out of $3 million CEFC wired to Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, fewer than two months after Joe left office as vice president in 2017.

According to NBC News, Hunter Biden and his firm earned more than $11 million from 2013-2018 with half ($5.8 million) from "two deals with Chinese business interests."

Expect the House impeachment inquiry to question related implications of an email on Hunter's laptop complaining about having to pay as much as "half" of his income to his father.

Recognizing that no amount of evidence will persuade Democrats and purposefully disinterested media to abandon their only declared opponent to defeat Trump, a growing number of voters want and deserve real answers regarding foreign bribery and other corruption charges against the nation's top office holder.

If there's really no evidence, they should have nothing to hide.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.