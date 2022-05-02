Biden Administration a Threat to First Amendment

It will be a huge mistake to dismiss news that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seriously plans to establish a “Disinformation Governance Board” as merely a preposterously far-fetched comparison with the “Ministry of Truth” in George Orwell’s 1949 dystopian 1984 novel.

Orwell’s Ministry of Truth (or “Minitrue”) was a misnomer because it served the opposite purpose, a responsibility to shape the "truth" to ensure that “Big Brother” and his government's policies and actions were always seen to be correct and in the best public interest.

Minitrue’s primary influence targets and collaborators involved the news media, entertainment, and educational book publishers who cooperated in disseminating propaganda through a new language called “newspeak” which allowed unauthorized facts to be changed as special situations warranted through a process of "doublethink."

Newspeak reinventions included doctoring records to show government-approved versions of events. Disfavored accounts and documents were put in "memory holes" and expunged from history in large underground incinerators.

At least in this context, the DHS Disinformation Governance Board title is more straightforward regarding its true propaganda function.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who presides over implementation of the Biden administration’s de facto open border policy, will now conversely be empowered to enforce closures of First Amendment liberties in the public square.

Leaving no doubt regarding this purpose, his newly appointed disinfo czar to head the DHS board, Nina Jankowicz, brings lots of first-hand experience to the job.

Jankowicz actively discredited the now-confirmed New York Post “laptop from hell” email file story which reveals a concerted effort by Hunter and President Biden’s brother James to trade on their family name.

Some of the emails implicate Joe (aka., the “Big Guy”) in the influence peddling scheme.

An Associated Press article released one day after the Post‘s report stated that “disinformation experts say there are multiple red flags that raise doubts about [the emails’] authenticity, including questions about whether the laptop actually belongs to Hunter Biden, said Nina Jankowicz … adding, We should view it as a Trump campaign product.”

In an October 2020 tweet, Jankowicz wrote that “the emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign. Voters deserve that context, not a fairy tale about a laptop repair shop.” She also shared a New York Times.com report that she wrote that cast “yet more doubt on the provenance of the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story.”

Jankowicz backed up her claim with still another October 2020 tweet regarding a debate between then-President Trump and candidate Joe Biden: “Back on the ‘laptop from hell,’ apparently — Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op.”

The officials, including CNN pundit and professional prevaricator James Clapper — a man who was nearly charged for perjury for lying to Congress — signed a letter saying that the laptop “has the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.”

The Washington Post and New York Times finally confirmed laptop material as the real deal in March of this year, a fact clearly known by the FBI, which previously had it in their possession for a year and a half prior to release of the New York Post feature.

While sitting on that potentially criminally incriminating Biden, Inc. information throughout the presidential election campaign period, the FBI and Department of Justice were also “remiss” in failing to prosecute known illegal actions by Hillary Clinton and the Democrat National Party leading to President Trump’s “Russia collusion” impeachment charade.

The first to fall was Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level DOJ attorney who pled guilty to falsifying FISA documents used for FBI spying on former Trump adviser Carter Page.

Two others, including Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman, have since been indicted, and we can expect more to follow through the ongoing Special Counsel John Durham investigation.

A previous Obama-Biden administration power play weaponized the IRS to target conservative groups for more than two years prior to the 2012 election. Lois Lerner, the career IRS official at the center of the scandal, retired on full pension after invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination before Congress, and the IRS destroyed evidence on matter down Minitrue memory holes.

Minitrue disinformation agents and agencies sometimes got caught.

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress for his refusal to disclose the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) “gunwalking” role in the 2009 “Fast and Furious” scandal which secretly encouraged gun dealers to put thousands of weapons in hands of Mexican cartels. Some of those weapons were used in violent crimes, including two guns found at the murder scene of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in the Arizona desert.

In 2012, Obama’s Minitrue Department of Justice secretly collected private phone records of several Associated Press reporters and editors along with members of the U.S. House of Representatives. AP described the stealthy sweep as a massive and unprecedented intrusion into gathering of the news.

Most recently, recognize that the Biden Minitrue DOJ head, AG Merrick Garland, may have you investigated by the FBI as a suspected terrorist if , during school board meetings, you protest divisive critical race theory, unpatriotic “1619 Project,” and age-inappropriate sexual materials being indoctrinated in your child’s education curriculum.

Expect that Minitrue tech oligarchs may have you “disappeared” from social media for even suggesting that Joe Biden’s 2020 basement bunker election blowout wasn’t, as chronicled, “the most secure in history.”

Also think twice about daring to publicly disbelieve Minitrue government and CDC claims that extremely low mortality risk young children should receive COVID vaccinations despite an obvious lack of long-term health studies including known increased incidents of myocarditis in young males.

On the other hand, let’s remember — above all — that our nation’s foundational First Amendment expressly states that: “Congress shall pass no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

There is no basis in law for a U.S. president, the DHS, or any other agency to violate this public trust.

No Ministry of Truth, Disinformation Governance Board, or other draconian tribunal of authority over “wrong think” or “right speech” should ever be tolerated in America.

Upcoming congressional lawmaker midterm elections must finally put an end this tyrannical reign of overreach.