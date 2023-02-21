Biden's Flaws Invite Dangerous Foreign Exploitation of US

President Biden’s purported numerous family financial entanglements with organizations connected with foreign spy organizations and oligarchs present readily coercive national security threats which call major policy decisions into serious question.

Whereas it may often be tempting to dismiss former Senator/Vice President Biden’s infamous problems with honesty as harmless, comical gaffes, America’s adversaries predictably view his personal integrity flaws as a character weakness inviting exploitation.

Examples include former presidential candidate Biden’s 1987 campaign claim that he had graduated in the top half of his University of Syracuse Law School class (actually number 76 out of 85); and when then-2020 presidential candidate Joe falsely boasted about having been arrested in the 1970s trying to see imprisoned anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Americas adversaries haven’t had to work very hard to find exploitive opportunities.

Then-Vice President Biden’s son Hunter and brother Jim allegedly marketed, gift wrapped and delivered them in the form of lucrative international family name-peddling business deals offering access to high-level U.S. government influence.

The former vice president has yet to explain why his son Hunter, who accompanied him on a 2013 trip to Beijing on Air Force Two, scored a $1 billion Chinese government private equity deal for his start-up company two weeks later.

Then there's also that 10% cut to be held for [Joe Biden] "the big guy," documented in Hunter’s "laptop from hell" email communication referencing CEFC, a now-defunct energy company closely associated with the Chinese regime which reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018 plus a now-missing 3.16-carat diamond worth about $80,000.

Hunter and Jim Biden’s partner, Tony Bobulinski, alleges that the two "defrauded" him and two other partners of at least $5 million from the CEFC deal and “took the money for themselves.”

Researcher Peter Schweizer chronicled in the New York Post that "the Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million," each arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency.

Recall also that Vice President Biden was the lead Obama Ukraine policy official when he boasted about successfully threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to the country if they didn't fire a prosecutor looking into corruption of their largest private gas producer where son Hunter was serving in a highly lucrative no-show board position.

In addition to the $4 million in board fees Burisma paid Hunter over five years, one of his companies, Rosemont Realty, received a $40 million investment from the widow of a corrupt former Moscow mayor along with a separate $3.5 million to a bank account formed between Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca and The Thornton Group, a Boston-based consulting firm.

The horrible optics of this compromising arrangement were reported to — and ignored by — Vice President Biden’s office by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

Kent later testified during impeachment hearings regarding former President Trump’s telephone conversation with incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over that same murky Hunter matter that "regardless of whether anything is wrong, it looks terrible."

We have also recently learned that former Vcie President Joe’s no-experience brother Jim was retained in 2012 to help a Philadelphia construction company claw back $140 million in Saudi contracts in a decades-old dispute involving a desalination plant.

Jim Biden was reportedly hired because the Saudis “would not dare stiff the brother of the vice president who would be instrumental to the deal.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has reported long-standing Treasury Department refusals to release more than 150 Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) records connected with a probe into Hunter and Jim Biden activities by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware dating back to Joe’s term as veep.

Specific criminal charges against Hunter under consideration reportedly include possible money laundering, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and whether he had paid taxes on all of his income.

However, according to The New York Times, people familiar with the Delaware investigation say it "appears to be focused on a less politically explosive set of possible charges stemming from his failure to meet filing deadlines for his 2016 and 2017 tax returns, and questions about whether he falsely claimed at least $30,000 in deductions for business expenses."

Whether or not foreign extortion leverage over Biden — China in particular — has influenced his policies — and can be proven to have done so — that suspicious appearance alone subverts national security.

Why did President Biden disband former President Trump's China Initiative established to combat technical spying at universities and research institutions and end restrictions against TikTok , a huge Chinese social media company which reportedly mines U.S. users' personal data?

Who can explain why the Biden Department of Energy sold nearly a million barrels of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the midst of an oil shortage to Sinopec, a Chinese company in which Hunter's firm, BHR Partners, had purchased a $1.7 billion stake seven years ago ?

And why did the Biden administration end an inquiry into convincing evidence that the COVID-19 virus that has killed more than a million in the U.S. began in a Wuhan lab?

Are these policies connected to coercively compromising Biden family business conflicts . . . or perhaps just the usual disastrously befuddled consequences of Joe being Joe?

